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Anupam Rasayan India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Anupam Rasayan India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,211.65 Closed
-0.13₹ -1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
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Anupam Rasayan India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,207.40₹1,221.40
₹1,211.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,047.40₹1,415.40
₹1,211.65
Open Price
₹1,207.40
Prev. Close
₹1,213.25
Volume
6,505

Source: Dion Global

Anupam Rasayan India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anupam Rasayan India has gained 7.20% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Anupam Rasayan India has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Anupam Rasayan India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anupam Rasayan India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,211.851,214.03
101,228.181,221.63
201,247.321,236.26
501,276.211,262.5
1001,288.511,270.78
2001,258.731,234.87

Source: Dion Global

Anupam Rasayan India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anupam Rasayan India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.38%, FII holding rose to 7.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anupam Rasayan India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,4150.20.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Anupam Rasayan India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTAnupam Rasayan India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Letter Of Offer
Jul 18, 2026, 04:09 AM IST ISTAnupam Rasayan India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 15, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTAnupam Rasayan India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 07, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTAnupam Rasayan India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTAnupam Rasayan India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2003PLC042988 and registration number is 042988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1675.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 113.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Kiran Chhotubhai Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Mona Anandbhai Desai
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Anand Sureshbhai Desai
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Anuj Hemantbhai Thakar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ketan Paragji Desai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Madhuri Ajit Sawant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Rajeshwarrao Chatorikar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anupam Rasayan India Share Price

What is the share price of Anupam Rasayan India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,211.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anupam Rasayan India?

The Anupam Rasayan India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anupam Rasayan India?

The market cap of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹13,794.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anupam Rasayan India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anupam Rasayan India are ₹1,221.40 and ₹1,207.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anupam Rasayan India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Rasayan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,415.40 and 52-week low of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,047.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anupam Rasayan India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anupam Rasayan India has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -4.79% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, 7.06% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anupam Rasayan India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anupam Rasayan India are 81.09 and 4.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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