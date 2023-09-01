Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.96
|4.72
|-9.88
|48.60
|31.62
|90.80
|90.80
|-1.17
|-5.18
|-5.78
|8.27
|-11.42
|75.68
|114.31
|5.10
|10.41
|-8.28
|-4.10
|-8.92
|464.47
|330.47
|7.12
|2.96
|-4.58
|-8.75
|-41.20
|-6.20
|44.99
|1.16
|8.56
|0.05
|1.68
|-20.09
|-10.92
|-10.92
|-5.59
|-9.38
|9.48
|13.44
|7.54
|27.94
|27.94
|22.24
|67.40
|86.08
|163.97
|134.05
|352.23
|83.24
|-0.77
|-1.72
|8.34
|11.46
|-18.42
|57.43
|108.82
|8.73
|8.60
|3.46
|24.40
|-16.05
|114.12
|206.11
|11.64
|9.29
|10.54
|33.31
|13.57
|159.77
|558.53
|-1.05
|3.95
|4.10
|-9.82
|-30.13
|-25.52
|-25.52
|11.30
|5.69
|5.58
|36.36
|0.72
|923.37
|525.05
|-1.01
|18.19
|27.62
|34.56
|102.73
|116.29
|116.29
|3.57
|11.12
|26.19
|24.14
|-1.23
|228.11
|48.35
|9.52
|13.02
|16.09
|5.86
|-1.16
|523.20
|133.73
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.34
|14.41
|26.22
|68.05
|16.56
|60.56
|60.56
|7.83
|6.45
|42.93
|42.90
|-8.40
|15.25
|15.25
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Active Fund
|9,14,865
|1.67
|89.19
|Bandhan Focused Equity Fund
|6,41,670
|4.67
|62.56
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|4,38,776
|0.82
|42.78
|Bandhan Large Cap Fund
|3,67,407
|3.07
|35.82
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|3,21,844
|0.69
|31.38
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|2,72,890
|0.37
|26.6
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|73,246
|0.08
|7.14
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,974
|0.2
|1.17
|Bandhan Regular Savings Fund
|11,134
|0.8
|1.06
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,769
|0.2
|0.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2003PLC042988 and registration number is 042988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1066.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹10,807.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is 59.76 and PB ratio of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is 6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹1,5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹1,234.00 and 52-week low of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹570.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.