Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. Share Price

ANUPAM RASAYAN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,005.15 Closed
0.020.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹996.55₹1,009.75
₹1,005.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹570.00₹1,234.00
₹1,005.15
Open Price
₹1,005.00
Prev. Close
₹1,004.95
Volume
72,595

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,012.05
  • R21,017.5
  • R31,025.25
  • Pivot
    1,004.3
  • S1998.85
  • S2991.1
  • S3985.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5762.091,005.34
  • 10743.07996.72
  • 20744.68986.21
  • 50756.04993.51
  • 100718.21979.41
  • 200800.66921.31

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.964.72-9.8848.6031.6290.8090.80
-1.17-5.18-5.788.27-11.4275.68114.31
5.1010.41-8.28-4.10-8.92464.47330.47
7.122.96-4.58-8.75-41.20-6.2044.99
1.168.560.051.68-20.09-10.92-10.92
-5.59-9.389.4813.447.5427.9427.94
22.2467.4086.08163.97134.05352.2383.24
-0.77-1.728.3411.46-18.4257.43108.82
8.738.603.4624.40-16.05114.12206.11
11.649.2910.5433.3113.57159.77558.53
-1.053.954.10-9.82-30.13-25.52-25.52
11.305.695.5836.360.72923.37525.05
-1.0118.1927.6234.56102.73116.29116.29
3.5711.1226.1924.14-1.23228.1148.35
9.5213.0216.095.86-1.16523.20133.73
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.3414.4126.2268.0516.5660.5660.56
7.836.4542.9342.90-8.4015.2515.25
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. Share Holdings

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Active Fund9,14,8651.6789.19
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund6,41,6704.6762.56
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund4,38,7760.8242.78
Bandhan Large Cap Fund3,67,4073.0735.82
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund3,21,8440.6931.38
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund2,72,8900.3726.6
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund73,2460.087.14
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,9740.21.17
Bandhan Regular Savings Fund11,1340.81.06
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,7690.20.76
View All Mutual Funds

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2003PLC042988 and registration number is 042988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1066.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Kiran C Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Mona A Desai
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Anand S Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Milan R Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hetul Krishnakant Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Namrata Dharmendra Jariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Prabhakar Sadekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.?

The market cap of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹10,807.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is 59.76 and PB ratio of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is 6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹1,5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹1,234.00 and 52-week low of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is ₹570.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

