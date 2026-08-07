What is the share price of Anupam Rasayan India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,211.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Anupam Rasayan India? The Anupam Rasayan India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anupam Rasayan India? The market cap of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹13,794.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anupam Rasayan India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anupam Rasayan India are ₹1,221.40 and ₹1,207.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anupam Rasayan India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Rasayan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,415.40 and 52-week low of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,047.40 as on .

How has the Anupam Rasayan India performed historically in terms of returns? The Anupam Rasayan India has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -4.79% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, 7.06% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anupam Rasayan India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anupam Rasayan India are 81.09 and 4.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global