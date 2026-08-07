Here's the live share price of Anupam Rasayan India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anupam Rasayan India has gained 7.20% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Anupam Rasayan India has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,211.85
|1,214.03
|10
|1,228.18
|1,221.63
|20
|1,247.32
|1,236.26
|50
|1,276.21
|1,262.5
|100
|1,288.51
|1,270.78
|200
|1,258.73
|1,234.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anupam Rasayan India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.38%, FII holding rose to 7.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,415
|0.2
|0.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|Anupam Rasayan India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Letter Of Offer
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:09 AM IST IST
|Anupam Rasayan India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|Anupam Rasayan India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Anupam Rasayan India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Anupam Rasayan India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2003PLC042988 and registration number is 042988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1675.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 113.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,211.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anupam Rasayan India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹13,794.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anupam Rasayan India are ₹1,221.40 and ₹1,207.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Rasayan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,415.40 and 52-week low of Anupam Rasayan India is ₹1,047.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anupam Rasayan India has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -4.79% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, 7.06% over 1 year, 9.37% across 3 years, and 11.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anupam Rasayan India are 81.09 and 4.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global