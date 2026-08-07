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Dilip Buildcon Share Price

NSE
BSE

DILIP BUILDCON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dilip Buildcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹445.35 Closed
-1.89₹ -8.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dilip Buildcon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹445.00₹461.00
₹445.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹381.75₹587.90
₹445.35
Open Price
₹461.00
Prev. Close
₹453.95
Volume
24,320

Source: Dion Global

Dilip Buildcon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dilip Buildcon has declined 5.39% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Ceigall India (31.61%), Smartworks Coworking Spaces (11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Dilip Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Ceigall India (-2.79%).

Dilip Buildcon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dilip Buildcon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5433.09449.03
10422.66438.97
20419.43432.17
50428.92432.55
100435.9437.75
200449.3447.08

Source: Dion Global

Dilip Buildcon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dilip Buildcon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.12%, FII holding rose to 1.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dilip Buildcon Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,24,0000.42122.17
5,00,0000.422.43

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dilip Buildcon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTDilip Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTDilip Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTDilip Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 15, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTDilip Buildcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTDilip Buildcon - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Natural Calamity At Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-M

Source: Dion Global

About Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018689 and registration number is 018689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7005.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 162.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vijay Chhibber
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Malay Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dilip Buildcon Share Price

What is the share price of Dilip Buildcon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dilip Buildcon is ₹445.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dilip Buildcon?

The Dilip Buildcon is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dilip Buildcon?

The market cap of Dilip Buildcon is ₹7,234.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dilip Buildcon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dilip Buildcon are ₹461.00 and ₹445.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dilip Buildcon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dilip Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dilip Buildcon is ₹587.90 and 52-week low of Dilip Buildcon is ₹381.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dilip Buildcon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dilip Buildcon has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, 3.75% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and -4.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dilip Buildcon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dilip Buildcon are 5.55 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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