Here's the live share price of Dilip Buildcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dilip Buildcon has declined 5.39% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Ceigall India (31.61%), Smartworks Coworking Spaces (11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Dilip Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Ceigall India (-2.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|433.09
|449.03
|10
|422.66
|438.97
|20
|419.43
|432.17
|50
|428.92
|432.55
|100
|435.9
|437.75
|200
|449.3
|447.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dilip Buildcon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.12%, FII holding rose to 1.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,24,000
|0.42
|122.17
|5,00,000
|0.4
|22.43
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Dilip Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Dilip Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Dilip Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Dilip Buildcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Dilip Buildcon - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Natural Calamity At Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-M
Source: Dion Global
Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018689 and registration number is 018689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7005.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 162.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dilip Buildcon is ₹445.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dilip Buildcon is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dilip Buildcon is ₹7,234.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dilip Buildcon are ₹461.00 and ₹445.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dilip Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dilip Buildcon is ₹587.90 and 52-week low of Dilip Buildcon is ₹381.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dilip Buildcon has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, 3.75% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and -4.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dilip Buildcon are 5.55 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global