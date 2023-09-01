Follow Us

DILIP BUILDCON LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹321.80 Closed
-2.05-6.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Dilip Buildcon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹320.00₹334.70
₹321.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹159.55₹348.00
₹321.80
Open Price
₹330.65
Prev. Close
₹328.55
Volume
16,45,130

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1330.1
  • R2339.7
  • R3344.7
  • Pivot
    325.1
  • S1315.5
  • S2310.5
  • S3300.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5219.42313.33
  • 10219.28309
  • 20218.99301.44
  • 50231.83276.44
  • 100224.16251.2
  • 200257.62240.34

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.140.7544.9863.5331.29-12.58-60.67
7.844.5214.515.89-9.04-3.84-37.35
1.1322.2554.1764.2363.80166.53210.62
0.11-2.100.5125.33-5.68-27.05-27.05
9.4049.9461.4357.8817.73586.521,257.78
4.9511.8761.1262.9342.81275.2664.75
8.359.7433.6551.7021.42-62.27-77.33
-0.88-6.099.4025.283.93373.40350.36
4.89-1.67-10.61-27.83-30.99-32.18-76.63
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.652.68-1.61-2.86-2.86-2.86-2.86
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
0.722.210.72-0.71-3.47110.61-24.46
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.938.8411.812.31-21.08-30.05-30.05
1.864.78-1.18-5.00-0.7786.5290.51
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
1.304.0111.91-7.63-42.08-87.63-27.81

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. Share Holdings

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan61,48,0900.36163.75
HDFC Multi Cap Fund9,89,8640.3426.37
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund6,52,1960.4917.37
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan6,16,0640.2816.41
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund2,97,7050.687.93
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan1,87,6120.645

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Dilip Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:35 AM

About Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018689 and registration number is 018689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9006.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Chhibber
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dilip Buildcon Ltd.?

The market cap of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is ₹4,803.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dilip Buildcon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is -3451.16 and PB ratio of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dilip Buildcon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is ₹321.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dilip Buildcon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dilip Buildcon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is ₹159.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

