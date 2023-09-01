Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018689 and registration number is 018689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9006.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.