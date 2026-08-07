What is the share price of Dilip Buildcon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dilip Buildcon is ₹445.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Dilip Buildcon? The Dilip Buildcon is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dilip Buildcon? The market cap of Dilip Buildcon is ₹7,234.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dilip Buildcon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dilip Buildcon are ₹461.00 and ₹445.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dilip Buildcon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dilip Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dilip Buildcon is ₹587.90 and 52-week low of Dilip Buildcon is ₹381.75 as on .

How has the Dilip Buildcon performed historically in terms of returns? The Dilip Buildcon has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, 3.75% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -5.39% over 1 year, 12.97% across 3 years, and -4.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dilip Buildcon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dilip Buildcon are 5.55 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global