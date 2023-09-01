Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.14
|0.75
|44.98
|63.53
|31.29
|-12.58
|-60.67
|7.84
|4.52
|14.51
|5.89
|-9.04
|-3.84
|-37.35
|1.13
|22.25
|54.17
|64.23
|63.80
|166.53
|210.62
|0.11
|-2.10
|0.51
|25.33
|-5.68
|-27.05
|-27.05
|9.40
|49.94
|61.43
|57.88
|17.73
|586.52
|1,257.78
|4.95
|11.87
|61.12
|62.93
|42.81
|275.26
|64.75
|8.35
|9.74
|33.65
|51.70
|21.42
|-62.27
|-77.33
|-0.88
|-6.09
|9.40
|25.28
|3.93
|373.40
|350.36
|4.89
|-1.67
|-10.61
|-27.83
|-30.99
|-32.18
|-76.63
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.65
|2.68
|-1.61
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|0.72
|2.21
|0.72
|-0.71
|-3.47
|110.61
|-24.46
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.93
|8.84
|11.81
|2.31
|-21.08
|-30.05
|-30.05
|1.86
|4.78
|-1.18
|-5.00
|-0.77
|86.52
|90.51
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|1.30
|4.01
|11.91
|-7.63
|-42.08
|-87.63
|-27.81
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|61,48,090
|0.36
|163.75
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|9,89,864
|0.34
|26.37
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|6,52,196
|0.49
|17.37
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|6,16,064
|0.28
|16.41
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|2,97,705
|0.68
|7.93
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|1,87,612
|0.64
|5
Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MP2006PLC018689 and registration number is 018689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9006.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is ₹4,803.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is -3451.16 and PB ratio of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is 1.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is ₹321.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dilip Buildcon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is ₹348.00 and 52-week low of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is ₹159.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.