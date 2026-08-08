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Prism Johnson Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRISM JOHNSON

Raheja Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Prism Johnson along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹111.00 Closed
-2.50₹ -2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prism Johnson Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.00₹131.20
₹111.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.30₹172.15
₹111.00
Open Price
₹113.95
Prev. Close
₹113.85
Volume
20,15,566

Source: Dion Global

Prism Johnson Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prism Johnson has declined 25.18% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Prism Johnson has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Prism Johnson Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prism Johnson Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.98109.52
10108.08109.09
20109.96110.26
50115.6114.58
100121.4119.52
200128.22126.63

Source: Dion Global

Prism Johnson Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prism Johnson remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.45%, FII holding fell to 2.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prism Johnson Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,19,18,2540.54257.65
1,01,96,3980.38119.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Prism Johnson Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTPrism Johnson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTPrism Johnson - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTPrism Johnson - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30
Aug 07, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTPrism Johnson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTPrism Johnson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Prism Johnson

Prism Johnson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1992PLC014033 and registration number is 014033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7307.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 503.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Raveendra Chittoor
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijay Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raakesh Jain
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sarat Chandak
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjay Roy
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajan B Raheja
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akshay R Raheja
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Joseph Conrad Agnelo D'Souza
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ravina Rajpal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prism Johnson Share Price

What is the share price of Prism Johnson?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Johnson is ₹111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prism Johnson?

The Prism Johnson is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Johnson?

The market cap of Prism Johnson is ₹5,587.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prism Johnson?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Johnson are ₹131.20 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Johnson?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Johnson stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Johnson is ₹172.15 and 52-week low of Prism Johnson is ₹104.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prism Johnson performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prism Johnson has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, -16.79% over 3 months, -25.18% over 1 year, -5.03% across 3 years, and -4.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prism Johnson?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Johnson are 76.66 and 3.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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