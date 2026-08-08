What is the share price of Prism Johnson? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Johnson is ₹111.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Prism Johnson? The Prism Johnson is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Johnson? The market cap of Prism Johnson is ₹5,587.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prism Johnson? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Johnson are ₹131.20 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Johnson? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Johnson stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Johnson is ₹172.15 and 52-week low of Prism Johnson is ₹104.30 as on .

How has the Prism Johnson performed historically in terms of returns? The Prism Johnson has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, -16.79% over 3 months, -25.18% over 1 year, -5.03% across 3 years, and -4.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prism Johnson? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Johnson are 76.66 and 3.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global