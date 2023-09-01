What is the Market Cap of Prism Johnson Ltd.? The market cap of Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹6,526.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd. is -63.22 and PB ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd. is 5.41 as on .

What is the share price of Prism Johnson Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹130.75 as on .