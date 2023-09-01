Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|1,11,02,913
|0.9
|138.62
|SBI Contra Fund
|72,85,214
|0.68
|90.96
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|39,67,687
|0.42
|49.54
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|18,00,000
|1.93
|22.47
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|64,051
|0.14
|0.8
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|41,562
|0.14
|0.52
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|26,316
|0.14
|0.33
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|14,957
|0.14
|0.19
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|6,885
|0.14
|0.09
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|4,579
|0.01
|0.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prism Johnson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1992PLC014033 and registration number is 014033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles articles of concrete, cement or artificial stone (tiles, bricks etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5568.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 503.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹6,526.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd. is -63.22 and PB ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd. is 5.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹130.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Johnson Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹143.70 and 52-week low of Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹98.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.