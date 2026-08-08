Here's the live share price of Prism Johnson along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prism Johnson has declined 25.18% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Prism Johnson has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.98
|109.52
|10
|108.08
|109.09
|20
|109.96
|110.26
|50
|115.6
|114.58
|100
|121.4
|119.52
|200
|128.22
|126.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prism Johnson remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.45%, FII holding fell to 2.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,19,18,254
|0.54
|257.65
|1,01,96,398
|0.38
|119.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Prism Johnson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Prism Johnson - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Prism Johnson - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Prism Johnson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Prism Johnson - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Prism Johnson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1992PLC014033 and registration number is 014033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7307.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 503.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Johnson is ₹111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prism Johnson is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prism Johnson is ₹5,587.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prism Johnson are ₹131.20 and ₹107.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Johnson stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Johnson is ₹172.15 and 52-week low of Prism Johnson is ₹104.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prism Johnson has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, -3.73% for the past month, -16.79% over 3 months, -25.18% over 1 year, -5.03% across 3 years, and -4.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prism Johnson are 76.66 and 3.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global