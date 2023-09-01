Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Prism Johnson Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRISM JOHNSON LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹130.75 Closed
0.851.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prism Johnson Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.00₹131.85
₹130.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.00₹143.70
₹130.75
Open Price
₹129.75
Prev. Close
₹129.65
Volume
3,76,328

Prism Johnson Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132.27
  • R2133.98
  • R3136.12
  • Pivot
    130.13
  • S1128.42
  • S2126.28
  • S3124.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.41128.71
  • 10123.72129.01
  • 20125.05128.87
  • 50126.9127.34
  • 100118.65124.22
  • 200121.01121.03

Prism Johnson Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Prism Johnson Ltd. Share Holdings

Prism Johnson Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Long Term Equity Fund1,11,02,9130.9138.62
SBI Contra Fund72,85,2140.6890.96
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund39,67,6870.4249.54
SBI Infrastructure Fund18,00,0001.9322.47
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund64,0510.140.8
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund41,5620.140.52
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund26,3160.140.33
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund14,9570.140.19
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF6,8850.140.09
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund4,5790.010.06
View All Mutual Funds

Prism Johnson Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prism Johnson Ltd.

Prism Johnson Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1992PLC014033 and registration number is 014033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles articles of concrete, cement or artificial stone (tiles, bricks etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5568.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 503.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shobhan M Thakore
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijay Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek K Agnihotri
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sarat Chandak
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Ameeta A Parpia
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Raveendra Chittoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan B Raheja
    Director
  • Mr. Akshay R Raheja
    Director

FAQs on Prism Johnson Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prism Johnson Ltd.?

The market cap of Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹6,526.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd. is -63.22 and PB ratio of Prism Johnson Ltd. is 5.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prism Johnson Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹130.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prism Johnson Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prism Johnson Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹143.70 and 52-week low of Prism Johnson Ltd. is ₹98.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data