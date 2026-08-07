Here's the live share price of Devyani International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Devyani International has declined 15.77% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Devyani International has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.32
|119.83
|10
|114.1
|117.46
|20
|113.19
|115.53
|50
|113.35
|114.42
|100
|111.97
|116.65
|200
|125.43
|125.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Devyani International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.84%, FII holding rose to 6.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,62,57,037
|0.74
|403.79
|1,87,87,282
|1.12
|209.23
|1,77,00,000
|0.4
|197.12
|1,55,96,125
|0.33
|173.69
|1,13,42,841
|0.62
|126.33
|1,13,11,741
|0.43
|125.98
|95,88,600
|0.6
|106.79
|70,92,570
|0.49
|78.99
|69,19,293
|0.55
|77.06
|59,68,835
|0.69
|66.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Devyani Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Devyani Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Devyani Intl. - Grant Of Stock Options Under The Employees Stock Option Scheme Of The Company
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Devyani Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results F
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Devyani Intl. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Devyani International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15135DL1991PLC046758 and registration number is 046758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3572.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devyani International is ₹134.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Devyani International is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Devyani International is ₹16,626.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Devyani International are ₹135.95 and ₹122.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Devyani International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Devyani International is ₹191.20 and 52-week low of Devyani International is ₹91.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Devyani International has shown returns of 9.37% over the past day, 16.47% for the past month, 13.83% over 3 months, -15.43% over 1 year, -10.73% across 3 years, and 1.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Devyani International are -600.94 and 10.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global