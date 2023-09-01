What is the Market Cap of Devyani International Ltd.? The market cap of Devyani International Ltd. is ₹23,592.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Devyani International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Devyani International Ltd. is 89.03 and PB ratio of Devyani International Ltd. is 24.31 as on .

What is the share price of Devyani International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devyani International Ltd. is ₹197.05 as on .