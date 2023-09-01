Follow Us

DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹197.05 Closed
0.721.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Devyani International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.70₹199.00
₹197.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.95₹204.80
₹197.05
Open Price
₹196.80
Prev. Close
₹195.65
Volume
13,93,496

Devyani International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1198.77
  • R2200.53
  • R3202.07
  • Pivot
    197.23
  • S1195.47
  • S2193.93
  • S3192.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5192.39194.17
  • 10191.57194.36
  • 20192.17194.54
  • 50192.14191.96
  • 100177.56185.76
  • 200172.23179.13

Devyani International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Devyani International Ltd. Share Holdings

Devyani International Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Growth Fund1,66,04,9411.85320.56
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund59,00,0000.97113.9
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9648,00,0000.6592.66
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund39,86,0501.6676.95
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan33,67,0251.365
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan33,67,0251.365
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund30,40,3121.1258.69
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund28,62,7720.655.27
Franklin India Prima Fund27,17,4190.6152.46
Franklin India Taxshield27,00,0000.9952.12
View All Mutual Funds

Devyani International Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Devyani International Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:45 PM

About Devyani International Ltd.

Devyani International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15135DL1991PLC046758 and registration number is 046758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering and other food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1853.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Jaipuria
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Suresh Shinde
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Virag Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Dawar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Varun Jaipuria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raj Pal Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Naresh Trehan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Dhariwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ravi Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sardana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Purker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Devyani International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Devyani International Ltd.?

The market cap of Devyani International Ltd. is ₹23,592.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Devyani International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Devyani International Ltd. is 89.03 and PB ratio of Devyani International Ltd. is 24.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Devyani International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devyani International Ltd. is ₹197.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Devyani International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Devyani International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Devyani International Ltd. is ₹204.80 and 52-week low of Devyani International Ltd. is ₹133.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

