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Devyani International Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)RestaurantTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Devyani International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.85 Closed
8.93₹ 11.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Devyani International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.65₹135.95
₹134.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.57₹191.20
₹134.85
Open Price
₹123.30
Prev. Close
₹123.80
Volume
8,89,486

Source: Dion Global

Devyani International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Devyani International has declined 15.77% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Devyani International has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Devyani International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Devyani International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.32119.83
10114.1117.46
20113.19115.53
50113.35114.42
100111.97116.65
200125.43125.83

Source: Dion Global

Devyani International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Devyani International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.84%, FII holding rose to 6.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Devyani International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,62,57,0370.74403.79
1,87,87,2821.12209.23
1,77,00,0000.4197.12
1,55,96,1250.33173.69
1,13,42,8410.62126.33
1,13,11,7410.43125.98
95,88,6000.6106.79
70,92,5700.4978.99
69,19,2930.5577.06
59,68,8350.6966.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Devyani International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTDevyani Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTDevyani Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTDevyani Intl. - Grant Of Stock Options Under The Employees Stock Option Scheme Of The Company
Jul 29, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTDevyani Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results F
Jul 29, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTDevyani Intl. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Devyani International

Devyani International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15135DL1991PLC046758 and registration number is 046758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3572.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 123.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Jaipuria
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Dawar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Virag Joshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Varun Jaipuria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raj Pal Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Khushalchand Sardana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Purker
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravi Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Dhariwal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Lead Independent Director

FAQs on Devyani International Share Price

What is the share price of Devyani International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devyani International is ₹134.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Devyani International?

The Devyani International is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Devyani International?

The market cap of Devyani International is ₹16,626.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Devyani International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Devyani International are ₹135.95 and ₹122.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Devyani International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Devyani International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Devyani International is ₹191.20 and 52-week low of Devyani International is ₹91.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Devyani International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Devyani International has shown returns of 9.37% over the past day, 16.47% for the past month, 13.83% over 3 months, -15.43% over 1 year, -10.73% across 3 years, and 1.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Devyani International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Devyani International are -600.94 and 10.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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