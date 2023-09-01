Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|1,66,04,941
|1.85
|320.56
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|59,00,000
|0.97
|113.9
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|48,00,000
|0.65
|92.66
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|39,86,050
|1.66
|76.95
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|33,67,025
|1.3
|65
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|33,67,025
|1.3
|65
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|30,40,312
|1.12
|58.69
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|28,62,772
|0.6
|55.27
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|27,17,419
|0.61
|52.46
|Franklin India Taxshield
|27,00,000
|0.99
|52.12
Devyani International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15135DL1991PLC046758 and registration number is 046758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering and other food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1853.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 120.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Devyani International Ltd. is ₹23,592.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Devyani International Ltd. is 89.03 and PB ratio of Devyani International Ltd. is 24.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devyani International Ltd. is ₹197.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Devyani International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Devyani International Ltd. is ₹204.80 and 52-week low of Devyani International Ltd. is ₹133.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.