What is the share price of Devyani International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Devyani International is ₹134.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Devyani International? The Devyani International is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Devyani International? The market cap of Devyani International is ₹16,626.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Devyani International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Devyani International are ₹135.95 and ₹122.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Devyani International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Devyani International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Devyani International is ₹191.20 and 52-week low of Devyani International is ₹91.57 as on .

How has the Devyani International performed historically in terms of returns? The Devyani International has shown returns of 9.37% over the past day, 16.47% for the past month, 13.83% over 3 months, -15.43% over 1 year, -10.73% across 3 years, and 1.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Devyani International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Devyani International are -600.94 and 10.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global