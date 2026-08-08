What is the share price of Polyplex Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyplex Corporation is ₹1,116.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Polyplex Corporation? The Polyplex Corporation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polyplex Corporation? The market cap of Polyplex Corporation is ₹3,503.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polyplex Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polyplex Corporation are ₹1,132.65 and ₹1,113.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polyplex Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyplex Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyplex Corporation is ₹1,173.65 and 52-week low of Polyplex Corporation is ₹743.00 as on .

How has the Polyplex Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Polyplex Corporation has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 8.87% for the past month, 18.43% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -4.06% across 3 years, and -6.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polyplex Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polyplex Corporation are 77.94 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global