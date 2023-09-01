Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.35
|-4.19
|-8.53
|-10.15
|-42.70
|80.16
|104.65
|-3.37
|9.92
|9.21
|2.98
|10.85
|123.20
|6.79
|2.44
|26.62
|35.30
|81.54
|146.01
|795.28
|562.27
|-1.91
|-13.86
|-2.18
|22.27
|15.96
|-31.37
|62.00
|26.52
|9.53
|15.19
|14.64
|-38.12
|42.85
|52.94
|5.43
|4.16
|50.38
|75.61
|21.12
|257.44
|-4.93
|6.97
|6.82
|1.79
|15.74
|-34.56
|55.60
|144.49
|6.98
|22.69
|68.47
|100.08
|52.54
|44.92
|44.92
|3.91
|0.83
|-7.41
|31.73
|37.07
|1.92
|-2.10
|-2.94
|2.27
|27.26
|70.19
|24.24
|6,195.24
|2,794.89
|11.93
|11.55
|20.74
|8.94
|-20.19
|185.19
|334.33
|6.69
|-7.43
|14.35
|45.08
|0.13
|296.45
|233.76
|3.98
|0.18
|-16.53
|15.94
|81.48
|257.22
|190.33
|2.69
|-12.29
|-14.45
|2.41
|-43.86
|48.91
|99.17
|-1.23
|8.70
|7.20
|13.32
|-12.68
|630.49
|550.92
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.38
|1.89
|17.04
|42.58
|1.33
|44.70
|44.70
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|6,57,517
|0.23
|80.49
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,989
|0.17
|0.98
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,184
|0.17
|0.63
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,285
|0.17
|0.4
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,865
|0.17
|0.23
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|841
|0.16
|0.1
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|532
|0.17
|0.07
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|570
|0.01
|0.07
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|125
|0.01
|0.02
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|118
|0.16
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UR1984PLC011596 and registration number is 011596. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1784.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is ₹3,818.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is 10.96 and PB ratio of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,223.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyplex Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,224.50 and 52-week low of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.