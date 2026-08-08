Here's the live share price of Polyplex Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polyplex Corporation has declined 1.54% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Polyplex Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,112.59
|1,112.37
|10
|1,118.39
|1,109.62
|20
|1,087.62
|1,089.09
|50
|998.64
|1,027.57
|100
|933.16
|974.97
|200
|899.12
|962.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polyplex Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.85%, FII holding rose to 10.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,57,517
|0.08
|62.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Polyplex Corpn. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:22 PM IST IST
|Polyplex Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarte
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Polyplex Corpn. - Fixation Of Date Of 41St Annual General Meeting
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Polyplex Corpn. - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 2025-26
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Polyplex Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditors For The FY 2026-27
Source: Dion Global
Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UR1984PLC011596 and registration number is 011596. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1497.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyplex Corporation is ₹1,116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polyplex Corporation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polyplex Corporation is ₹3,503.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polyplex Corporation are ₹1,132.65 and ₹1,113.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyplex Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyplex Corporation is ₹1,173.65 and 52-week low of Polyplex Corporation is ₹743.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polyplex Corporation has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 8.87% for the past month, 18.43% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -4.06% across 3 years, and -6.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polyplex Corporation are 77.94 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global