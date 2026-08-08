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Polyplex Corporation Share Price

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BSE

POLYPLEX CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Polyplex Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,116.00 Closed
0.48₹ 5.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polyplex Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,113.80₹1,132.65
₹1,116.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹743.00₹1,173.65
₹1,116.00
Open Price
₹1,113.90
Prev. Close
₹1,110.65
Volume
2,575

Source: Dion Global

Polyplex Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polyplex Corporation has declined 1.54% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Polyplex Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Polyplex Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polyplex Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,112.591,112.37
101,118.391,109.62
201,087.621,089.09
50998.641,027.57
100933.16974.97
200899.12962.35

Source: Dion Global

Polyplex Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polyplex Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.85%, FII holding rose to 10.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Polyplex Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,57,5170.0862.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Polyplex Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTPolyplex Corpn. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Discl
Aug 01, 2026, 07:22 PM IST ISTPolyplex Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarte
Jul 25, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTPolyplex Corpn. - Fixation Of Date Of 41St Annual General Meeting
Jul 25, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTPolyplex Corpn. - Corporate Action- Fixes Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 2025-26
Jul 24, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTPolyplex Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditors For The FY 2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About Polyplex Corporation

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UR1984PLC011596 and registration number is 011596. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1497.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Saraf
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pranay Kothari
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjiv Chadha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Iyad Malas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sahai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shalini Sarin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polyplex Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Polyplex Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyplex Corporation is ₹1,116.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polyplex Corporation?

The Polyplex Corporation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polyplex Corporation?

The market cap of Polyplex Corporation is ₹3,503.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polyplex Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polyplex Corporation are ₹1,132.65 and ₹1,113.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polyplex Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyplex Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyplex Corporation is ₹1,173.65 and 52-week low of Polyplex Corporation is ₹743.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Polyplex Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polyplex Corporation has shown returns of 0.48% over the past day, 8.87% for the past month, 18.43% over 3 months, -1.54% over 1 year, -4.06% across 3 years, and -6.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polyplex Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polyplex Corporation are 77.94 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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