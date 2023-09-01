Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLYPLEX CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,223.35 Closed
0.576.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,195.00₹1,238.00
₹1,223.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,101.00₹2,224.50
₹1,223.35
Open Price
₹1,218.00
Prev. Close
₹1,216.45
Volume
2,43,480

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,241.27
  • R21,261.13
  • R31,284.27
  • Pivot
    1,218.13
  • S11,198.27
  • S21,175.13
  • S31,155.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,715.991,172.5
  • 101,765.251,159.74
  • 201,860.891,175.73
  • 502,041.661,231.57
  • 1002,163.951,298.42
  • 2002,169.831,431.28

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
11.9311.5520.748.94-20.19185.19334.33
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-1.238.707.2013.32-12.68630.49550.92
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund6,57,5170.2380.49
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,9890.170.98
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,1840.170.63
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,2850.170.4
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,8650.170.23
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF8410.160.1
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5320.170.07
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund5700.010.07
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1250.010.02
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1180.160.01
View All Mutual Funds

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UR1984PLC011596 and registration number is 011596. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1784.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Saraf
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pranay Kothari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Chadha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Kishore Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitender Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suresh Inderchand Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Haldea
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polyplex Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is ₹3,818.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polyplex Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is 10.96 and PB ratio of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polyplex Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,223.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polyplex Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polyplex Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is ₹2,224.50 and 52-week low of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data