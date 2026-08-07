What is the share price of Deepak Nitrite? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,796.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Deepak Nitrite? The Deepak Nitrite is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Nitrite? The market cap of Deepak Nitrite is ₹24,496.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deepak Nitrite? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Nitrite are ₹1,836.50 and ₹1,759.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Nitrite? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Nitrite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,904.50 and 52-week low of Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,280.40 as on .

How has the Deepak Nitrite performed historically in terms of returns? The Deepak Nitrite has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, 11.54% for the past month, -3.16% over 3 months, -1.58% over 1 year, -4.25% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deepak Nitrite? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Nitrite are 31.27 and 4.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global