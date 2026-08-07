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Deepak Nitrite Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEEPAK NITRITE

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Deepak Nitrite along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,796.00 Closed
2.65₹ 46.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deepak Nitrite Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,759.00₹1,836.50
₹1,796.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,280.40₹1,904.50
₹1,796.00
Open Price
₹1,759.00
Prev. Close
₹1,749.70
Volume
79,006

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Nitrite Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deepak Nitrite has declined 1.58% compared to peers like Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%), Vishnu Chemicals (22.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Nitrite has underperformed peers relative to Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%) and Tanfac Industries (78.68%).

Deepak Nitrite Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Nitrite Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,668.721,706.41
101,672.781,691.12
201,666.781,676.68
501,656.781,663.26
1001,618.931,653.07
2001,632.991,688.93

Source: Dion Global

Deepak Nitrite Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deepak Nitrite saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.35%, while DII stake increased to 23.76%, FII holding rose to 6.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Deepak Nitrite Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,79,2420.93630.81
17,77,8840.35274.93
13,87,9671.5214.64
11,00,1231.36170.12
8,69,2991.18134.43
7,21,8560.61111.63
6,80,0000.75105.16
6,49,4940.2100.44
3,56,4950.6255.13
3,46,7481.3853.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Deepak Nitrite Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTDeepak Nitrite - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTDeepak Nitrite - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTDeepak Nitrite - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTDeepak Nitrite - Submission Of Audio/Video Recording Of Earnings Conference Call
Aug 06, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTDeepak Nitrite - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Deepak Nitrite

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1970PLC001735 and registration number is 001735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2639.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak C Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Maulik D Mehta
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Meghav Mehta
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Girish Satarkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Upadhyay
    Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Ajay C Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punit Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arvind Nath Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chhabria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deepak Nitrite Share Price

What is the share price of Deepak Nitrite?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,796.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deepak Nitrite?

The Deepak Nitrite is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Nitrite?

The market cap of Deepak Nitrite is ₹24,496.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deepak Nitrite?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Nitrite are ₹1,836.50 and ₹1,759.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Nitrite?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Nitrite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,904.50 and 52-week low of Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,280.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deepak Nitrite performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deepak Nitrite has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, 11.54% for the past month, -3.16% over 3 months, -1.58% over 1 year, -4.25% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deepak Nitrite?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Nitrite are 31.27 and 4.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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