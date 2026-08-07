Here's the live share price of Deepak Nitrite along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deepak Nitrite has declined 1.58% compared to peers like Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%), Vishnu Chemicals (22.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Deepak Nitrite has underperformed peers relative to Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%) and Tanfac Industries (78.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,668.72
|1,706.41
|10
|1,672.78
|1,691.12
|20
|1,666.78
|1,676.68
|50
|1,656.78
|1,663.26
|100
|1,618.93
|1,653.07
|200
|1,632.99
|1,688.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deepak Nitrite saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.35%, while DII stake increased to 23.76%, FII holding rose to 6.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,79,242
|0.93
|630.81
|17,77,884
|0.35
|274.93
|13,87,967
|1.5
|214.64
|11,00,123
|1.36
|170.12
|8,69,299
|1.18
|134.43
|7,21,856
|0.61
|111.63
|6,80,000
|0.75
|105.16
|6,49,494
|0.2
|100.44
|3,56,495
|0.62
|55.13
|3,46,748
|1.38
|53.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Deepak Nitrite - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Deepak Nitrite - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Deepak Nitrite - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Deepak Nitrite - Submission Of Audio/Video Recording Of Earnings Conference Call
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Deepak Nitrite - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1970PLC001735 and registration number is 001735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2639.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,796.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deepak Nitrite is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deepak Nitrite is ₹24,496.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deepak Nitrite are ₹1,836.50 and ₹1,759.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Nitrite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,904.50 and 52-week low of Deepak Nitrite is ₹1,280.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deepak Nitrite has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, 11.54% for the past month, -3.16% over 3 months, -1.58% over 1 year, -4.25% across 3 years, and -3.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deepak Nitrite are 31.27 and 4.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.
Source: Dion Global