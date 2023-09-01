Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|18,50,000
|4.49
|371.98
|SBI Multicap Fund
|14,00,000
|2.18
|281.5
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|13,87,967
|3.07
|279.08
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|13,50,000
|5.18
|271.44
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|10,50,123
|2.44
|211.15
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|10,00,000
|0.58
|201.07
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|7,67,769
|1.64
|154.38
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|5,93,778
|0.69
|119.39
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|3,90,000
|1.2
|78.42
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|3,10,175
|0.87
|62.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1970PLC001735 and registration number is 001735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2511.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is ₹30,279.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is 35.54 and PB ratio of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is 7.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is ₹2,226.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Nitrite Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is ₹2,356.60 and 52-week low of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is ₹1,730.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.