Deepak Nitrite Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DEEPAK NITRITE LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹2,226.05 Closed
0.276.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,203.95₹2,233.05
₹2,226.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,730.00₹2,356.60
₹2,226.05
Open Price
₹2,233.05
Prev. Close
₹2,220.00
Volume
3,25,643

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,237.62
  • R22,249.88
  • R32,266.72
  • Pivot
    2,220.78
  • S12,208.52
  • S22,191.68
  • S32,179.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,247.452,153.53
  • 102,234.752,105.15
  • 202,167.932,072.09
  • 502,108.262,050.39
  • 1001,975.962,025.5
  • 2002,090.622,010

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.188.727.1420.4910.91216.81753.42
11.6429.3421.734.4344.7144.7144.71
5.91-8.311.1324.18-14.81989.47614.90
-0.389.0911.745.7136.9882.3782.37
4.79-19.638.9942.59-23.44274.61311.33
14.0011.1720.0442.4042.4042.4042.40
0.27-3.1132.6145.9919.9714.9414.94

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. Share Holdings

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund18,50,0004.49371.98
SBI Multicap Fund14,00,0002.18281.5
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund13,87,9673.07279.08
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund13,50,0005.18271.44
Franklin India Prima Fund10,50,1232.44211.15
Nippon India Small Cap Fund10,00,0000.58201.07
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund7,67,7691.64154.38
Nippon India Growth Fund5,93,7780.69119.39
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund3,90,0001.278.42
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund3,10,1750.8762.37
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1970PLC001735 and registration number is 001735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2511.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak C Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Maulik D Mehta
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjay Upadhyay
    Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Ajay C Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandesh Kumar Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Meghav Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Dinkar Samudra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Shantilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punit Sanjay Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Purvi Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Asher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Choksi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Nitrite Ltd.?

The market cap of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is ₹30,279.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deepak Nitrite Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is 35.54 and PB ratio of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is 7.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deepak Nitrite Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is ₹2,226.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deepak Nitrite Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deepak Nitrite Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is ₹2,356.60 and 52-week low of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. is ₹1,730.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

