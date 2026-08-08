What is the share price of Maharashtra Seamless? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Seamless is ₹582.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Maharashtra Seamless? The Maharashtra Seamless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Seamless? The market cap of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹7,806.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maharashtra Seamless? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Seamless are ₹598.00 and ₹574.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Seamless? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Seamless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹698.65 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹500.00 as on .

How has the Maharashtra Seamless performed historically in terms of returns? The Maharashtra Seamless has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -3.26% for the past month, -10.92% over 3 months, -12.4% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 30.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maharashtra Seamless? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Seamless are 11.13 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global