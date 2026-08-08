Here's the live share price of Maharashtra Seamless along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maharashtra Seamless
|2.67
|-3.26
|-10.92
|6.78
|-12.40
|6.27
|30.38
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|-1.70
|-2.73
|16.24
|21.59
|59.57
|10.58
|30.34
|Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company
|-1.79
|-7.49
|-18.22
|-64.20
|-72.61
|64.53
|51.37
|Mahalaxmi Seamless
|13.68
|32.68
|21.90
|17.65
|28.27
|16.62
|1.09
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maharashtra Seamless has declined 12.40% compared to peers like Welspun Specialty Solutions (59.57%), Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (-72.61%), Mahalaxmi Seamless (28.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Maharashtra Seamless has outperformed peers relative to Welspun Specialty Solutions (30.34%) and Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (51.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|573.62
|577.09
|10
|573.62
|577.08
|20
|581.45
|582.32
|50
|604.23
|595.5
|100
|607.22
|597.77
|200
|579.77
|601
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maharashtra Seamless saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.27%, while DII stake increased to 3.84%, FII holding rose to 9.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,82,031
|1.06
|82.62
|13,00,497
|0.23
|77.74
|5,25,000
|0.31
|31.38
|4,97,135
|0.32
|29.72
|63,108
|0.28
|3.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Maha. Seamless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Maha. Seamless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Maha. Seamless - Record Date For Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Maha. Seamless - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Maha. Seamless - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC080545 and registration number is 080545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4671.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Seamless is ₹582.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maharashtra Seamless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹7,806.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Seamless are ₹598.00 and ₹574.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Seamless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹698.65 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maharashtra Seamless has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -3.26% for the past month, -10.92% over 3 months, -12.4% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 30.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Seamless are 11.13 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.
Source: Dion Global