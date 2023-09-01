Follow Us

MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Seamless Tubes | Smallcap | NSE
₹559.10 Closed
3.9721.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹530.05₹565.25
₹559.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹279.50₹549.00
₹559.10
Open Price
₹546.00
Prev. Close
₹537.75
Volume
11,89,772

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1571.78
  • R2586.12
  • R3606.98
  • Pivot
    550.92
  • S1536.58
  • S2515.72
  • S3501.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5808.14521.47
  • 10830.12511.67
  • 20799.83501.74
  • 50808.1485.47
  • 100734.36460.07
  • 200643.95424.39

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. Share Holdings

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan26,07,6281.29139.38
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund8,42,4021.2745.03
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan5,68,6621.5444.49
HSBC Multi Cap Fund1,57,0050.548.39

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQtr Results, Bonus issue & Stock Split
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC080545 and registration number is 080545. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Seamless Tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3556.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D P Jindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saket Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghav Jindal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. S P Raj
    Director
  • Mr. P N Vijay
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Rungta
    Director
  • Dr. Roma Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.?

The market cap of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is ₹7,491.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is 9.7 and PB ratio of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is ₹559.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is ₹549.00 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is ₹279.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

