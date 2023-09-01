Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|26,07,628
|1.29
|139.38
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|8,42,402
|1.27
|45.03
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,68,662
|1.54
|44.49
|HSBC Multi Cap Fund
|1,57,005
|0.54
|8.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Bonus issue & Stock Split
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC080545 and registration number is 080545. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Seamless Tubes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3556.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is ₹7,491.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is 9.7 and PB ratio of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is ₹559.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is ₹549.00 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is ₹279.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.