Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Maharashtra Seamless Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Maharashtra Seamless along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹582.60 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Maharashtra Seamless Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹574.35₹598.00
₹582.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹500.00₹698.65
₹582.60
Open Price
₹585.95
Prev. Close
₹583.10
Volume
5,321

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Seamless Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maharashtra Seamless		2.67-3.26-10.926.78-12.406.2730.38
Welspun Specialty Solutions		-1.70-2.7316.2421.5959.5710.5830.34
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company		-1.79-7.49-18.22-64.20-72.6164.5351.37
Mahalaxmi Seamless		13.6832.6821.9017.6528.2716.621.09

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maharashtra Seamless has declined 12.40% compared to peers like Welspun Specialty Solutions (59.57%), Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (-72.61%), Mahalaxmi Seamless (28.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Maharashtra Seamless has outperformed peers relative to Welspun Specialty Solutions (30.34%) and Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (51.37%).

Maharashtra Seamless Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Seamless Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5573.62577.09
10573.62577.08
20581.45582.32
50604.23595.5
100607.22597.77
200579.77601

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Seamless Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maharashtra Seamless saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.27%, while DII stake increased to 3.84%, FII holding rose to 9.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Maharashtra Seamless Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,82,0311.0682.62
13,00,4970.2377.74
5,25,0000.3131.38
4,97,1350.3229.72
63,1080.283.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Maharashtra Seamless Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTMaha. Seamless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTMaha. Seamless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTMaha. Seamless - Record Date For Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTMaha. Seamless - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTMaha. Seamless - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Maharashtra Seamless

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC080545 and registration number is 080545. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4671.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D P Jindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saket Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghav Jindal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. S P Raj
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Director
  • Dr. Roma Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. K K Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Maharashtra Seamless Share Price

What is the share price of Maharashtra Seamless?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Seamless is ₹582.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maharashtra Seamless?

The Maharashtra Seamless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Seamless?

The market cap of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹7,806.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maharashtra Seamless?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Seamless are ₹598.00 and ₹574.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Seamless?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Seamless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹698.65 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Seamless is ₹500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maharashtra Seamless performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maharashtra Seamless has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -3.26% for the past month, -10.92% over 3 months, -12.4% over 1 year, 6.27% across 3 years, and 30.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maharashtra Seamless?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Seamless are 11.13 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Seamless News

More Maharashtra Seamless News
Market Pulse