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Jayaswal Neco Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jayaswal Neco Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.37 Closed
-0.31₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jayaswal Neco Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.30₹93.18
₹92.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.88₹117.10
₹92.37
Open Price
₹92.07
Prev. Close
₹92.66
Volume
2,53,335

Source: Dion Global

Jayaswal Neco Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.167.44-19.6418.8372.5947.4632.23
AIA Engineering		4.32.4220.3816.9354.7210.5919.48
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-4.46-22.56-3.25-29.134.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-5.8111.8915.48-8.791.520.3
Steel Cast		6.528.1715.0838.9861.8946.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8425.0724.6130.8196.6452.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.617.480.18-5.39-8.98-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4245.6687.04126.36128.0772.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-8.06-21.634.46-26.710.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.1246.257.5950.9842.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.153.699.1515.9545.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.8-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.052.5714.860.3348.8940.4322.6
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.74120.990.6933.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-1.3617.865.4339.16112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-12.78-13.25-18.01-26.73-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2913.7112.17-2.94-5.5619.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-20.76-3.31-8.79-18.53-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-1.19-3.96-3.10.5530.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jayaswal Neco Industries has gained 72.59% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (54.72%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.13%), Kirloskar Industries (-8.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayaswal Neco Industries has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Electrosteel Castings (13.99%).

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jayaswal Neco Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.7389
1086.9588.37
2088.2688.44
5090.9689.99
10090.7488.95
20083.6382.4

Source: Dion Global

Jayaswal Neco Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jayaswal Neco Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.78%, FII holding rose to 1.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jayaswal Neco Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTJayaswal Neco Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 17, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTJayaswal Neco Ind. - Shareholders Meeting On Saturday 12Th September 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTJayaswal Neco Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 17, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTJayaswal Neco Ind. - Results Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTJayaswal Neco Ind. - Register Of Members And Share TransferRegister Shall Remain Closed From Sunday, 6Th September, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jayaswal Neco Industries

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1972PLC016154 and registration number is 016154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7131.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 970.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Jayaswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ramesh Jayaswal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sangram Keshari Swain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kathuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendraprasad Mohanka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kumkum Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayaswal Neco Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Jayaswal Neco Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹92.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jayaswal Neco Industries?

The Jayaswal Neco Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries?

The market cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹8,969.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayaswal Neco Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayaswal Neco Industries are ₹93.18 and ₹91.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayaswal Neco Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayaswal Neco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹117.10 and 52-week low of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹50.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jayaswal Neco Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jayaswal Neco Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 5.95% for the past month, -19.75% over 3 months, 75.34% over 1 year, 47.46% across 3 years, and 32.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries are 0.00 and 3.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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