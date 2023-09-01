Follow Us

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Share Price

JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | NSE
₹32.80 Closed
7.012.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.50₹33.25
₹32.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.15₹35.55
₹32.80
Open Price
₹30.65
Prev. Close
₹30.65
Volume
15,55,003

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.7
  • R234.6
  • R336.2
  • Pivot
    32.1
  • S131.2
  • S229.6
  • S328.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.5330.42
  • 1024.829.8
  • 202629.12
  • 5025.7827.46
  • 10024.6925.95
  • 20024.7824.96

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.522.8251.1545.1344.18925.00446.67
1.539.7022.2436.8341.09102.32115.98
3.4716.9746.2797.6986.67352.81215.40
10.3531.1339.8037.9158.36127.02127.02
0.640.8013.834.095.17143.0738.32
-0.7916.6249.4332.1375.33154.4963.26
1.76-1.5127.0262.2423.3314.4914.49
-0.41-2.1026.3328.0128.0128.0128.01
6.91-5.055.973.9915.79259.08-9.24
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1972PLC016154 and registration number is 016154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5958.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 970.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Basant Lall Shaw
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arbind Jayaswal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ramesh Jayaswal
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P K Bhardwaj
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. M P Singh
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. B K Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suranjan Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kumkum Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kathuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Davinder Chugh
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Atul Gupta
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. R P Mohanka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is ₹3,184.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is 13.78 and PB ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is ₹35.55 and 52-week low of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

