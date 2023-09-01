Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.52
|2.82
|51.15
|45.13
|44.18
|925.00
|446.67
|1.53
|9.70
|22.24
|36.83
|41.09
|102.32
|115.98
|3.47
|16.97
|46.27
|97.69
|86.67
|352.81
|215.40
|10.35
|31.13
|39.80
|37.91
|58.36
|127.02
|127.02
|0.64
|0.80
|13.83
|4.09
|5.17
|143.07
|38.32
|-0.79
|16.62
|49.43
|32.13
|75.33
|154.49
|63.26
|1.76
|-1.51
|27.02
|62.24
|23.33
|14.49
|14.49
|-0.41
|-2.10
|26.33
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|6.91
|-5.05
|5.97
|3.99
|15.79
|259.08
|-9.24
|3.59
|2.28
|2.93
|22.05
|2.28
|-43.30
|-43.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1972PLC016154 and registration number is 016154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5958.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 970.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is ₹3,184.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is 13.78 and PB ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is ₹35.55 and 52-week low of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.