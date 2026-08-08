Here's the live share price of Jayaswal Neco Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|7.44
|-19.64
|18.83
|72.59
|47.46
|32.23
|AIA Engineering
|4.3
|2.42
|20.38
|16.93
|54.72
|10.59
|19.48
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-4.46
|-22.56
|-3.25
|-29.13
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-5.81
|11.89
|15.48
|-8.79
|1.5
|20.3
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|8.17
|15.08
|38.98
|61.89
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|25.07
|24.61
|30.81
|96.64
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.6
|17.48
|0.18
|-5.39
|-8.98
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|45.66
|87.04
|126.36
|128.07
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-8.06
|-21.63
|4.46
|-26.71
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.12
|46.2
|57.59
|50.98
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.15
|3.69
|9.15
|15.95
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.8
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|2.57
|14.8
|60.33
|48.89
|40.43
|22.6
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.74
|1
|20.99
|0.69
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-1.36
|17.86
|5.43
|39.16
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-12.78
|-13.25
|-18.01
|-26.73
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|13.71
|12.17
|-2.94
|-5.56
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-20.76
|-3.31
|-8.79
|-18.53
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-1.19
|-3.96
|-3.1
|0.55
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jayaswal Neco Industries has gained 72.59% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (54.72%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.13%), Kirloskar Industries (-8.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Jayaswal Neco Industries has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Electrosteel Castings (13.99%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.73
|89
|10
|86.95
|88.37
|20
|88.26
|88.44
|50
|90.96
|89.99
|100
|90.74
|88.95
|200
|83.63
|82.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jayaswal Neco Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.78%, FII holding rose to 1.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Jayaswal Neco Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Jayaswal Neco Ind. - Shareholders Meeting On Saturday 12Th September 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Jayaswal Neco Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Jayaswal Neco Ind. - Results Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Jayaswal Neco Ind. - Register Of Members And Share TransferRegister Shall Remain Closed From Sunday, 6Th September, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1972PLC016154 and registration number is 016154. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7131.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 970.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹92.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayaswal Neco Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹8,969.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayaswal Neco Industries are ₹93.18 and ₹91.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayaswal Neco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹117.10 and 52-week low of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹50.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jayaswal Neco Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 5.95% for the past month, -19.75% over 3 months, 75.34% over 1 year, 47.46% across 3 years, and 32.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries are 0.00 and 3.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global