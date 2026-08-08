What is the share price of Jayaswal Neco Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹92.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Jayaswal Neco Industries? The Jayaswal Neco Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries? The market cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹8,969.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jayaswal Neco Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jayaswal Neco Industries are ₹93.18 and ₹91.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jayaswal Neco Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jayaswal Neco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹117.10 and 52-week low of Jayaswal Neco Industries is ₹50.88 as on .

How has the Jayaswal Neco Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Jayaswal Neco Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, 5.95% for the past month, -19.75% over 3 months, 75.34% over 1 year, 47.46% across 3 years, and 32.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries are 0.00 and 3.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global