Here's the live share price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has gained 25.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Muthoot Finance (9.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,811.37
|1,855.49
|10
|1,777.18
|1,827.12
|20
|1,788.04
|1,799.02
|50
|1,693.8
|1,733.91
|100
|1,613.94
|1,682.55
|200
|1,656.94
|1,641.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.21%, while DII stake increased to 20.62%, FII holding fell to 24.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|69,84,387
|1.85
|1,250.07
|66,00,000
|2.15
|1,181.27
|52,39,720
|2.4
|937.81
|43,99,157
|2.47
|787.36
|34,78,940
|3.09
|622.66
|33,23,446
|5.37
|594.83
|32,41,404
|1.88
|580.15
|30,91,499
|1.04
|553.32
|30,86,361
|0.76
|552.4
|29,12,482
|2.61
|521.28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Chola. Inv. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:17 AM IST IST
|Chola. Inv. & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|Chola. Inv. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Chola. Inv. & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Chola. Inv. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1978PLC007576 and registration number is 007576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30981.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 170.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,870.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is ₹157,606.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company are ₹1,920.90 and ₹1,865.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,952.00 and 52-week low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,299.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has shown returns of -3.56% over the past day, 0.84% for the past month, 10.71% over 3 months, 25.66% over 1 year, 20.56% across 3 years, and 29.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company are 27.41 and 5.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global