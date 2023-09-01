Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
|-6.80
|-8.36
|13.12
|7.14
|13.23
|86.22
|49.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|1,35,80,333
|4.77
|1,537.43
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,23,58,961
|3.08
|1,399.16
|Axis Midcap Fund
|90,94,643
|4.64
|1,029.6
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|78,15,046
|2.25
|884.74
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|58,47,254
|1.95
|661.97
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|47,98,109
|3.03
|543.19
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|44,36,125
|5.28
|502.21
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|37,86,105
|2.46
|428.62
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|31,25,117
|1.37
|353.79
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|30,00,000
|2.88
|339.63
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1978PLC007576 and registration number is 007576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10048.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹92,261.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 34.62 and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 6.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,128.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,214.60 and 52-week low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹658.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.