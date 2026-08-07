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Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT & FINANCE COMPANY

Murugappa Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesNBFCRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,870.05 Closed
-3.56₹ -68.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,865.70₹1,920.90
₹1,870.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,299.80₹1,952.00
₹1,870.05
Open Price
₹1,919.95
Prev. Close
₹1,939.00
Volume
16,37,405

Source: Dion Global

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has gained 25.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Muthoot Finance (9.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,811.371,855.49
101,777.181,827.12
201,788.041,799.02
501,693.81,733.91
1001,613.941,682.55
2001,656.941,641.3

Source: Dion Global

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.21%, while DII stake increased to 20.62%, FII holding fell to 24.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 5.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
69,84,3871.851,250.07
66,00,0002.151,181.27
52,39,7202.4937.81
43,99,1572.47787.36
34,78,9403.09622.66
33,23,4465.37594.83
32,41,4041.88580.15
30,91,4991.04553.32
30,86,3610.76552.4
29,12,4822.61521.28

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTChola. Inv. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 05:17 AM IST ISTChola. Inv. & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 29, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTChola. Inv. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTChola. Inv. & Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTChola. Inv. & Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1978PLC007576 and registration number is 007576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30981.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 170.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Kundu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M A M Arunachalam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M R Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Share Price

What is the share price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,870.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company?

The Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company?

The market cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is ₹157,606.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company are ₹1,920.90 and ₹1,865.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,952.00 and 52-week low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is ₹1,299.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has shown returns of -3.56% over the past day, 0.84% for the past month, 10.71% over 3 months, 25.66% over 1 year, 20.56% across 3 years, and 29.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company are 27.41 and 5.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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