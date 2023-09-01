Follow Us

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Share Price

CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT & FINANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹1,128.85 Closed
0.627
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,116.50₹1,134.00
₹1,128.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹658.00₹1,214.60
₹1,128.85
Open Price
₹1,124.00
Prev. Close
₹1,121.85
Volume
8,81,841

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,136.7
  • R21,144.1
  • R31,154.2
  • Pivot
    1,126.6
  • S11,119.2
  • S21,109.1
  • S31,101.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5729.71,104.48
  • 10729.591,089.87
  • 20727.161,085.04
  • 50763.121,082.2
  • 100714.261,032.67
  • 200691.77939.55

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund1,35,80,3334.771,537.43
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,23,58,9613.081,399.16
Axis Midcap Fund90,94,6434.641,029.6
SBI Blue Chip Fund78,15,0462.25884.74
Axis Bluechip Fund58,47,2541.95661.97
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities47,98,1093.03543.19
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund44,36,1255.28502.21
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund37,86,1052.46428.62
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan31,25,1171.37353.79
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund30,00,0002.88339.63
View All Mutual Funds

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about the one-on-one Analyst meeting scheduled on August 24, 2023
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:22 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about the one-on-one analyst meet scheduled on 23rd August, 2023.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:18 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:33 AM

About Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1978PLC007576 and registration number is 007576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10048.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Kundu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M A M Arunachalam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Ramesh Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohan Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹92,261.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 34.62 and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is 6.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,128.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹1,214.60 and 52-week low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd. is ₹658.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

