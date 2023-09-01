What is the Market Cap of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.? The market cap of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹11,611.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is 112.19 and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is 12.12 as on .

What is the share price of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹1,997.00 as on .