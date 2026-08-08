What is the share price of Kaynes Technology India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaynes Technology India is ₹3,850.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kaynes Technology India? The Kaynes Technology India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaynes Technology India? The market cap of Kaynes Technology India is ₹25,808.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaynes Technology India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaynes Technology India are ₹3,899.00 and ₹3,807.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaynes Technology India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaynes Technology India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaynes Technology India is ₹7,705.00 and 52-week low of Kaynes Technology India is ₹2,995.85 as on .

How has the Kaynes Technology India performed historically in terms of returns? The Kaynes Technology India has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 16.23% for the past month, -12.06% over 3 months, -36.73% over 1 year, 28.71% across 3 years, and 41.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India are 70.92 and 5.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global