Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|-0.33
|7.20
|39.29
|94.75
|72.64
|71.23
|71.23
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
|10.30
|31.45
|133.48
|484.13
|6,013.11
|35,392.54
|13,888.24
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|9,41,970
|1.14
|170.83
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|7,03,816
|1.79
|127.64
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|5,22,250
|3.81
|94.71
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|3,63,311
|0.19
|65.89
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|3,22,250
|2.25
|58.44
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|3,09,904
|2.88
|56.2
|Axis Multicap Fund
|2,44,141
|1.01
|44.28
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|2,38,525
|1
|43.26
|Axis Balanced Advantage Fund
|2,38,525
|2.15
|43.26
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|2,18,810
|1.59
|39.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29128KA2008PLC045825 and registration number is 045825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 392.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹11,611.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is 112.19 and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is 12.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹1,997.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaynes Technology India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹2,122.85 and 52-week low of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹625.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.