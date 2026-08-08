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Kaynes Technology India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)ManufacturingSemiconductor
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kaynes Technology India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,850.00 Closed
0.73₹ 28.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kaynes Technology India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,807.60₹3,899.00
₹3,850.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,995.85₹7,705.00
₹3,850.00
Open Price
₹3,840.10
Prev. Close
₹3,822.00
Volume
57,573

Source: Dion Global

Kaynes Technology India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaynes Technology India has declined 36.73% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%), GNG Electronics (68.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaynes Technology India has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Dynamatic Technologies (47.73%).

Kaynes Technology India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaynes Technology India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,614.143,776.94
103,419.73,637.3
203,378.933,501.68
503,268.623,437.36
1003,550.033,603.07
2004,170.234,048.29

Source: Dion Global

Kaynes Technology India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaynes Technology India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.78%, FII holding fell to 5.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kaynes Technology India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,48,0360.34358.41
6,08,7230.65190.04
5,84,9030.62182.6
4,46,1060.18139.27
4,09,0500.23127.7
3,24,3961.08101.27
3,20,1131.2499.94
2,93,2141.0291.54
2,67,3460.8783.46
2,21,5940.3169.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kaynes Technology India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:26 AM IST ISTKaynes Technology In - Corrigendum To The Consolidated Financial Results For The Year Ended 31, March 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTKaynes Technology In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTKaynes Technology In - Statement Of Deviation And Variation- Q1/FY2026-27
Aug 08, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTKaynes Technology In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTKaynes Technology In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Kaynes Technology India

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29128KA2008PLC045825 and registration number is 045825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2127.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Savitha Ramesh
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Ramesh Kunhikannan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jairam Paravastu Sampath
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Heinz Franz Moitzi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alexander Koshy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poornima Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Seeplaputhur Ganapathiramaswamy Murali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaynes Technology India Share Price

What is the share price of Kaynes Technology India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaynes Technology India is ₹3,850.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaynes Technology India?

The Kaynes Technology India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaynes Technology India?

The market cap of Kaynes Technology India is ₹25,808.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaynes Technology India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaynes Technology India are ₹3,899.00 and ₹3,807.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaynes Technology India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaynes Technology India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaynes Technology India is ₹7,705.00 and 52-week low of Kaynes Technology India is ₹2,995.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kaynes Technology India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaynes Technology India has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 16.23% for the past month, -12.06% over 3 months, -36.73% over 1 year, 28.71% across 3 years, and 41.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India are 70.92 and 5.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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