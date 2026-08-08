Here's the live share price of Kaynes Technology India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaynes Technology India has declined 36.73% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%), GNG Electronics (68.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaynes Technology India has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Dynamatic Technologies (47.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,614.14
|3,776.94
|10
|3,419.7
|3,637.3
|20
|3,378.93
|3,501.68
|50
|3,268.62
|3,437.36
|100
|3,550.03
|3,603.07
|200
|4,170.23
|4,048.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaynes Technology India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.78%, FII holding fell to 5.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,48,036
|0.34
|358.41
|6,08,723
|0.65
|190.04
|5,84,903
|0.62
|182.6
|4,46,106
|0.18
|139.27
|4,09,050
|0.23
|127.7
|3,24,396
|1.08
|101.27
|3,20,113
|1.24
|99.94
|2,93,214
|1.02
|91.54
|2,67,346
|0.87
|83.46
|2,21,594
|0.31
|69.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:26 AM IST IST
|Kaynes Technology In - Corrigendum To The Consolidated Financial Results For The Year Ended 31, March 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Kaynes Technology In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Kaynes Technology In - Statement Of Deviation And Variation- Q1/FY2026-27
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Kaynes Technology In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Kaynes Technology In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29128KA2008PLC045825 and registration number is 045825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2127.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaynes Technology India is ₹3,850.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaynes Technology India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaynes Technology India is ₹25,808.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaynes Technology India are ₹3,899.00 and ₹3,807.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaynes Technology India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaynes Technology India is ₹7,705.00 and 52-week low of Kaynes Technology India is ₹2,995.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaynes Technology India has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 16.23% for the past month, -12.06% over 3 months, -36.73% over 1 year, 28.71% across 3 years, and 41.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India are 70.92 and 5.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global