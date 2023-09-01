Follow Us

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Share Price

KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,997.00 Closed
-0.9-18.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,985.00₹2,045.00
₹1,997.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹625.05₹2,122.85
₹1,997.00
Open Price
₹1,986.05
Prev. Close
₹2,015.15
Volume
6,884

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,033
  • R22,069
  • R32,093
  • Pivot
    2,009
  • S11,973
  • S21,949
  • S31,913

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.021,972.55
  • 1069.011,918.17
  • 2034.511,857.67
  • 5013.81,727.11
  • 1006.91,522.85
  • 2003.450

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
-0.337.2039.2994.7572.6471.2371.23
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64
10.3031.45133.48484.136,013.1135,392.5413,888.24

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Share Holdings

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund9,41,9701.14170.83
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund7,03,8161.79127.64
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund5,22,2503.8194.71
Nippon India Small Cap Fund3,63,3110.1965.89
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme3,22,2502.2558.44
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund3,09,9042.8856.2
Axis Multicap Fund2,44,1411.0144.28
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund2,38,525143.26
Axis Balanced Advantage Fund2,38,5252.1543.26
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund2,18,8101.5939.68
View All Mutual Funds

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kaynes Technology India Ltd.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29128KA2008PLC045825 and registration number is 045825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 392.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mrs. Savitha Ramesh
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kunhikannan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jairam Paravastu Sampath
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivekanandah Ramasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Koshy Alexander
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S G Murali
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Poornima Ranganath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaynes Technology India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹11,611.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is 112.19 and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is 12.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹1,997.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaynes Technology India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹2,122.85 and 52-week low of Kaynes Technology India Ltd. is ₹625.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

