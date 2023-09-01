Follow Us

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Largecap | NSE
₹324.40 Closed
-2.19-7.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹321.65₹335.50
₹324.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.50₹352.50
₹324.40
Open Price
₹332.00
Prev. Close
₹331.65
Volume
8,42,103

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1332.62
  • R2339.43
  • R3343.37
  • Pivot
    328.68
  • S1321.87
  • S2317.93
  • S3311.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5273.08331.32
  • 10272.02329.37
  • 20268.74327.99
  • 50283.06321.06
  • 100266.74308.28
  • 200265.45294.58

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.53-6.0216.5520.8210.53146.68117.90
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.16189.68312.51
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-1.240.9812.5437.9542.09228.51301.72
0.454.0520.4538.7570.2970.2970.29
-0.34-6.469.5511.52-11.3022.29111.24
2.973.1321.9050.5749.24158.7382.74
-3.221.8621.0743.6652.4594.0794.07
1.12-4.269.9945.3366.46134.51134.51
3.14-1.284.342.60-4.61-24.8142.09
2.8712.5232.6530.7839.58-18.56-18.56
2.911.719.3927.5528.25196.2837.29
-4.7312.1512.1512.1512.1512.1512.15
-0.89-0.6223.6039.4081.5168.7268.72
-0.12-9.3017.4518.80-13.56-28.84-20.63
9.2622.8574.2691.8788.37196.8849.58
12.4224.6214.6278.5133.71-34.77-34.77
3.24-1.3948.0297.6796.00663.65463.90
7.2940.3097.41118.84153.28261.07259.98
-4.1526.1439.4585.8857.57439.4398.03

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund1,26,32,3711.97436.89
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 961,20,57,5792.93417.01
Nippon India Growth Fund99,54,0261.98344.26
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan70,10,1641.15242.45
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund65,43,4941.99226.31
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund63,49,5072.63219.6
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan63,49,5072.63219.6
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div61,22,7846.14211.76
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr61,22,7846.14211.76
SBI Large & Midcap Fund56,00,0001.4193.68
View All Mutual Funds

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110PB1996PLC045933 and registration number is 045933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 862.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 754.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Rajagopal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Suvalaxmi Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indrajit Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shailaja Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tomo Nagahiro
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kadambi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Heng Joo Joe Sim
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lim Tsin Lin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehmet Ali Aydinlar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Joerg Ayrle
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹25,38.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is 42.53 and PB ratio of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is 3.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹324.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortis Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹352.50 and 52-week low of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹245.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

