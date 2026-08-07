Here's the live share price of Fortis Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fortis Healthcare has gained 8.53% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Fortis Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|947.06
|936.85
|10
|948.54
|942.55
|20
|954.9
|948.94
|50
|960.27
|950.35
|100
|924.6
|938.54
|200
|927.36
|911.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fortis Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 32.23%, FII holding fell to 25.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,24,01,862
|3.07
|3,100.7
|2,80,97,817
|3.98
|2,688.82
|1,36,86,969
|2.66
|1,309.77
|1,25,22,385
|3.55
|1,198.33
|94,40,132
|2.24
|903.37
|60,17,373
|2.85
|575.83
|47,33,349
|1.55
|452.96
|47,00,000
|1.44
|449.77
|41,81,418
|2.25
|400.14
|32,68,478
|0.98
|312.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Fortis Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Fortis Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Fortis Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Fortis Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Fortis Healthcare - Financial Results Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110PB1996PLC045933 and registration number is 045933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1792.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 754.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Healthcare is ₹960.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fortis Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fortis Healthcare is ₹72,475.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fortis Healthcare are ₹967.80 and ₹904.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortis Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortis Healthcare is ₹1,105.00 and 52-week low of Fortis Healthcare is ₹767.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fortis Healthcare has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, 1.32% over 3 months, 8.53% over 1 year, 43.61% across 3 years, and 32.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fortis Healthcare are 69.16 and 7.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global