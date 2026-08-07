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Fortis Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

FORTIS HEALTHCARE

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
DiagnosticsHospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Focused MidcapBSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Fortis Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹960.00 Closed
2.67₹ 25.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fortis Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹904.10₹967.80
₹960.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹767.30₹1,105.00
₹960.00
Open Price
₹918.00
Prev. Close
₹935.00
Volume
7,21,046

Source: Dion Global

Fortis Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fortis Healthcare has gained 8.53% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Fortis Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Fortis Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fortis Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5947.06936.85
10948.54942.55
20954.9948.94
50960.27950.35
100924.6938.54
200927.36911.44

Source: Dion Global

Fortis Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fortis Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 32.23%, FII holding fell to 25.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fortis Healthcare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,24,01,8623.073,100.7
2,80,97,8173.982,688.82
1,36,86,9692.661,309.77
1,25,22,3853.551,198.33
94,40,1322.24903.37
60,17,3732.85575.83
47,33,3491.55452.96
47,00,0001.44449.77
41,81,4182.25400.14
32,68,4780.98312.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Fortis Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTFortis Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTFortis Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTFortis Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTFortis Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTFortis Healthcare - Financial Results Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110PB1996PLC045933 and registration number is 045933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1792.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 754.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Leo Puri
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dilip Kadambi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohd Shahazwan bin Mohd Harris
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Keith Hsiu Chin Lim
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Prem Kumar Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Pandit
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Suvalaxmi Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indrajit Banerjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fortis Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Fortis Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Healthcare is ₹960.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fortis Healthcare?

The Fortis Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fortis Healthcare?

The market cap of Fortis Healthcare is ₹72,475.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fortis Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fortis Healthcare are ₹967.80 and ₹904.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fortis Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortis Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortis Healthcare is ₹1,105.00 and 52-week low of Fortis Healthcare is ₹767.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fortis Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fortis Healthcare has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, -1.24% for the past month, 1.32% over 3 months, 8.53% over 1 year, 43.61% across 3 years, and 32.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fortis Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fortis Healthcare are 69.16 and 7.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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