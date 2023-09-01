Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.53
|-6.02
|16.55
|20.82
|10.53
|146.68
|117.90
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.16
|189.68
|312.51
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-1.24
|0.98
|12.54
|37.95
|42.09
|228.51
|301.72
|0.45
|4.05
|20.45
|38.75
|70.29
|70.29
|70.29
|-0.34
|-6.46
|9.55
|11.52
|-11.30
|22.29
|111.24
|2.97
|3.13
|21.90
|50.57
|49.24
|158.73
|82.74
|-3.22
|1.86
|21.07
|43.66
|52.45
|94.07
|94.07
|1.12
|-4.26
|9.99
|45.33
|66.46
|134.51
|134.51
|3.14
|-1.28
|4.34
|2.60
|-4.61
|-24.81
|42.09
|2.87
|12.52
|32.65
|30.78
|39.58
|-18.56
|-18.56
|2.91
|1.71
|9.39
|27.55
|28.25
|196.28
|37.29
|-4.73
|12.15
|12.15
|12.15
|12.15
|12.15
|12.15
|-0.89
|-0.62
|23.60
|39.40
|81.51
|68.72
|68.72
|-0.12
|-9.30
|17.45
|18.80
|-13.56
|-28.84
|-20.63
|9.26
|22.85
|74.26
|91.87
|88.37
|196.88
|49.58
|12.42
|24.62
|14.62
|78.51
|33.71
|-34.77
|-34.77
|3.24
|-1.39
|48.02
|97.67
|96.00
|663.65
|463.90
|7.29
|40.30
|97.41
|118.84
|153.28
|261.07
|259.98
|-4.15
|26.14
|39.45
|85.88
|57.57
|439.43
|98.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|1,26,32,371
|1.97
|436.89
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|1,20,57,579
|2.93
|417.01
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|99,54,026
|1.98
|344.26
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|70,10,164
|1.15
|242.45
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|65,43,494
|1.99
|226.31
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|63,49,507
|2.63
|219.6
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|63,49,507
|2.63
|219.6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|61,22,784
|6.14
|211.76
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|61,22,784
|6.14
|211.76
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|56,00,000
|1.4
|193.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110PB1996PLC045933 and registration number is 045933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 862.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 754.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹25,38.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is 42.53 and PB ratio of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is 3.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹324.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortis Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹352.50 and 52-week low of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is ₹245.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.