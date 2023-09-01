Follow Us

BHANSALI ENGINEERING POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹93.05 Closed
-0.05-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.55₹94.80
₹93.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.06₹111.32
₹93.05
Open Price
₹93.50
Prev. Close
₹93.10
Volume
6,70,682

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.38
  • R295.72
  • R396.63
  • Pivot
    93.47
  • S192.13
  • S291.22
  • S389.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108.6589.97
  • 10111.8388.83
  • 20114.7688.27
  • 50120.3988.08
  • 100114.9885.79
  • 200124.7683.01

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
21 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Bonus issue
14 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Bonus issue
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1984PLC032637 and registration number is 032637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1393.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M C Gupta
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. B M Bhansali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiran Hiralal Bhansali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayesh B Bhansali
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr. B S Bhesania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jasmine F Batliwalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is ₹2,315.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is 16.69 and PB ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is ₹93.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is ₹111.32 and 52-week low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is ₹58.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

