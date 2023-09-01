Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.09
|7.27
|-11.61
|34.25
|5.81
|141.09
|7.65
|1.77
|-6.47
|10.76
|-1.37
|-24.60
|63.84
|36.24
|8.96
|6.17
|35.83
|30.83
|23.26
|372.43
|280.53
|1.73
|17.94
|18.46
|35.81
|26.04
|-1.15
|-1.15
|4.07
|-3.49
|-2.64
|-0.70
|-19.72
|72.50
|26.50
|-0.65
|-7.15
|26.06
|48.48
|19.07
|117.33
|35.89
|9.03
|2.10
|2.87
|0.44
|-27.41
|184.17
|74.87
|17.66
|27.54
|94.19
|90.83
|68.08
|729.41
|437.71
|1.46
|21.07
|33.13
|57.28
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|1.69
|9.16
|3.43
|32.01
|15.71
|141.85
|-5.85
|13.00
|-15.67
|-50.66
|-72.97
|-65.12
|32.90
|-5.83
|0
|59.26
|65.38
|27.00
|1.35
|-31.12
|-28.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
|21 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & Bonus issue
|14 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Bonus issue
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1984PLC032637 and registration number is 032637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1393.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is ₹2,315.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is 16.69 and PB ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is ₹93.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is ₹111.32 and 52-week low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is ₹58.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.