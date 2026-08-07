Here's the live share price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhansali Engineering Polymers has gained 13.13% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhansali Engineering Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.23
|119.75
|10
|117.33
|117.89
|20
|112.1
|114.52
|50
|104.02
|107.44
|100
|97.68
|101.7
|200
|93.68
|99.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhansali Engineering Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Bhansali Engg. Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Bhansali Engg. Poly. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Bhansali Engg. Poly. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|Bhansali Engg. Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 19, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Bhansali Engg. Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Source: Dion Global
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1984PLC032637 and registration number is 032637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1276.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹123.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhansali Engineering Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹3,077.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers are ₹125.60 and ₹121.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹138.50 and 52-week low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹75.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhansali Engineering Polymers has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, 25.43% for the past month, 25.05% over 3 months, 12.53% over 1 year, 13.39% across 3 years, and -1.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers are 15.40 and 2.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global