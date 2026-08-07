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Bhansali Engineering Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHANSALI ENGINEERING POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹123.65 Closed
1.10₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhansali Engineering Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.20₹125.60
₹123.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.52₹138.50
₹123.65
Open Price
₹122.30
Prev. Close
₹122.30
Volume
1,15,577

Source: Dion Global

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhansali Engineering Polymers has gained 13.13% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Rain Industries (35.80%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhansali Engineering Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Rain Industries (-1.77%).

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.23119.75
10117.33117.89
20112.1114.52
50104.02107.44
10097.68101.7
20093.6899.54

Source: Dion Global

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhansali Engineering Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhansali Engineering Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTBhansali Engg. Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTBhansali Engg. Poly. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 21, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTBhansali Engg. Poly. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 20, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTBhansali Engg. Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 19, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTBhansali Engg. Poly. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)

Source: Dion Global

About Bhansali Engineering Polymers

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1984PLC032637 and registration number is 032637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochem - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1276.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B M Bhansali
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh B Bhansali
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dilip Krushnarao Shendre
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Firdaus Nariman Pavri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohinton Bomanshaw Anklesaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Taruna Niraj Kumbhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Bhansali Engineering Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹123.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhansali Engineering Polymers?

The Bhansali Engineering Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers?

The market cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹3,077.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhansali Engineering Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers are ₹125.60 and ₹121.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹138.50 and 52-week low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹75.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhansali Engineering Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhansali Engineering Polymers has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, 25.43% for the past month, 25.05% over 3 months, 12.53% over 1 year, 13.39% across 3 years, and -1.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers are 15.40 and 2.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bhansali Engineering Polymers News

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