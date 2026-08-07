What is the share price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹123.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhansali Engineering Polymers? The Bhansali Engineering Polymers is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers? The market cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹3,077.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhansali Engineering Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhansali Engineering Polymers are ₹125.60 and ₹121.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhansali Engineering Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹138.50 and 52-week low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is ₹75.52 as on .

How has the Bhansali Engineering Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhansali Engineering Polymers has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, 25.43% for the past month, 25.05% over 3 months, 12.53% over 1 year, 13.39% across 3 years, and -1.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers are 15.40 and 2.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global