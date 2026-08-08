Here's the live share price of SIS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SIS has gained 17.39% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, SIS has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|426.47
|428.87
|10
|432.15
|429.91
|20
|433.42
|430.47
|50
|424.67
|418.85
|100
|376.13
|395.06
|200
|352.81
|373.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SIS saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.87%, while DII stake decreased to 6.25%, FII holding rose to 13.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,75,894
|0.51
|143.99
|30,30,532
|1.89
|125.54
|10,66,170
|0.9
|44.17
|48,701
|2.58
|2.02
|23,998
|2.68
|0.99
|22,746
|2.53
|0.94
|19,755
|2.35
|0.82
|19,517
|2.56
|0.81
|13,188
|2.37
|0.55
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|SIS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|SIS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|SIS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|SIS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|SIS - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Buyback
Source: Dion Global
SIS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L75230BR1985PLC002083 and registration number is 002083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Private security activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5456.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIS is ₹436.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SIS is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SIS is ₹6,168.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SIS are ₹439.75 and ₹433.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIS is ₹481.70 and 52-week low of SIS is ₹257.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SIS has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, 9.67% over 3 months, 17.39% over 1 year, -0.42% across 3 years, and -1.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SIS are 42.10 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global