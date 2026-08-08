What is the share price of SIS? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIS is ₹436.50 as on .

What kind of stock is SIS? The SIS is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SIS? The market cap of SIS is ₹6,168.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SIS? Today’s highest and lowest price of SIS are ₹439.75 and ₹433.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SIS? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIS is ₹481.70 and 52-week low of SIS is ₹257.40 as on .

How has the SIS performed historically in terms of returns? The SIS has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, 9.67% over 3 months, 17.39% over 1 year, -0.42% across 3 years, and -1.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SIS? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SIS are 42.10 and 2.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global