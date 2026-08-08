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SIS Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SIS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹436.50 Closed
0.22₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SIS Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹433.10₹439.75
₹436.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹257.40₹481.70
₹436.50
Open Price
₹435.55
Prev. Close
₹435.55
Volume
1,960

Source: Dion Global

SIS Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SIS has gained 17.39% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, SIS has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

SIS Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SIS Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5426.47428.87
10432.15429.91
20433.42430.47
50424.67418.85
100376.13395.06
200352.81373.39

Source: Dion Global

SIS Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SIS saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.87%, while DII stake decreased to 6.25%, FII holding rose to 13.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SIS Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,75,8940.51143.99
30,30,5321.89125.54
10,66,1700.944.17
48,7012.582.02
23,9982.680.99
22,7462.530.94
19,7552.350.82
19,5172.560.81
13,1882.370.55

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SIS Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTSIS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares
Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTSIS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTSIS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTSIS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTSIS - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Buyback

Source: Dion Global

About SIS

SIS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L75230BR1985PLC002083 and registration number is 002083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Private security activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5456.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rita Kishore Sinha
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Rituraj Kishore Sinha
    Group Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Prasad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Uday Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vrinda Sarup
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Onkar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Srivastav
    Independent Director

FAQs on SIS Share Price

What is the share price of SIS?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIS is ₹436.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SIS?

The SIS is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SIS?

The market cap of SIS is ₹6,168.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SIS?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SIS are ₹439.75 and ₹433.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SIS?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIS is ₹481.70 and 52-week low of SIS is ₹257.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SIS performed historically in terms of returns?

The SIS has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, 9.67% over 3 months, 17.39% over 1 year, -0.42% across 3 years, and -1.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SIS?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SIS are 42.10 and 2.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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