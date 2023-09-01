Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|39,26,956
|0.5
|171.35
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|8,49,893
|0.81
|37.09
|Sundaram Services Fund
|5,72,545
|0.91
|24.98
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|18,905
|1.11
|0.82
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|9,760
|1.17
|0.43
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|9,641
|1.36
|0.42
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|8,672
|1.03
|0.38
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|332
|0.01
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|14
|0.01
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|43
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SIS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L75230BR1985PLC002083 and registration number is 002083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3317.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SIS Ltd. is ₹6,909.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SIS Ltd. is 19.95 and PB ratio of SIS Ltd. is 2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIS Ltd. is ₹465.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIS Ltd. is ₹478.80 and 52-week low of SIS Ltd. is ₹318.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.