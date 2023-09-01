Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SIS Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹465.25 Closed
-1.88-8.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SIS Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹460.00₹476.55
₹465.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹318.95₹478.80
₹465.25
Open Price
₹473.00
Prev. Close
₹474.15
Volume
32,786

SIS Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1475.67
  • R2483.28
  • R3490.02
  • Pivot
    468.93
  • S1461.32
  • S2454.58
  • S3446.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5417.82465.5
  • 10417.13462
  • 20417.22455.78
  • 50435.38439.17
  • 100444.28421.33
  • 200466.77412.67

SIS Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

SIS Ltd. Share Holdings

SIS Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund39,26,9560.5171.35
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund8,49,8930.8137.09
Sundaram Services Fund5,72,5450.9124.98
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III18,9051.110.82
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI9,7601.170.43
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V9,6411.360.42
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV8,6721.030.38
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF3320.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF140.010
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund430.010

SIS Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SIS Ltd.

SIS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L75230BR1985PLC002083 and registration number is 002083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3317.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Kishore Sinha
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Rita Kishore Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rituraj Kishore Sinha
    Group Managing Director
  • Mr. Amrendra Prasad Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devdas Apte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T C A Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Krishnanath Medhekar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renu Mattoo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Srivastav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Prasad
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajan Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on SIS Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SIS Ltd.?

The market cap of SIS Ltd. is ₹6,909.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SIS Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SIS Ltd. is 19.95 and PB ratio of SIS Ltd. is 2.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SIS Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SIS Ltd. is ₹465.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SIS Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SIS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SIS Ltd. is ₹478.80 and 52-week low of SIS Ltd. is ₹318.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data