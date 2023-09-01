Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|48,58,077
|1.65
|191.87
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,07,682
|0.19
|20.05
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|4,24,800
|0.4
|16.78
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|3,72,066
|2.06
|14.69
|Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|3,25,327
|0.32
|12.85
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,39,339
|0.08
|5.5
|Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,08,440
|1.59
|4.28
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,229
|0.11
|0.64
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,530
|0.11
|0.42
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,669
|0.11
|0.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Interim Dividend & ESOP
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101WB2002PLC095491 and registration number is 095491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4658.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 255.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹11,904.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is 13.88 and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹481.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹488.00 and 52-week low of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹254.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.