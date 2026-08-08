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Shyam Metalics and Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHYAM METALICS AND ENERGY

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shyam Metalics and Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,002.20 Closed
-1.38₹ -14.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shyam Metalics and Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹977.50₹1,027.25
₹1,002.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹745.65₹1,089.60
₹1,002.20
Open Price
₹1,006.20
Prev. Close
₹1,016.25
Volume
14,495

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Metalics and Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shyam Metalics and Energy has gained 3.77% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyam Metalics and Energy has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Shyam Metalics and Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Metalics and Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,027.161,025.85
101,033.341,026.28
201,017.761,018.1
50987.05984.73
100910.93943.89
200879.02906.82

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Metalics and Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shyam Metalics and Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.75%, FII holding fell to 2.97%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
35,18,7201.67334.28
2,57,6580.4624.48
2,28,0931.8821.67
46,9940.364.46
6,0220.810.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shyam Metalics and Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTShyam Metalics - Clarification / Corrigendum Regarding Typographical Error In The Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTShyam Metalics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Aug 04, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTShyam Metalics - Weblink Intimation Letter To The Shareholders
Aug 04, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTShyam Metalics - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTShyam Metalics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Shyam Metalics and Energy

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101WB2002PLC095491 and registration number is 095491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6992.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 278.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Agarwal
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dev Kumar Tiwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sheetij Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishan Gopal Baldwa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subrata Bhattacharya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shyam Metalics and Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Shyam Metalics and Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹1,002.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shyam Metalics and Energy?

The Shyam Metalics and Energy is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy?

The market cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹27,974.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shyam Metalics and Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Metalics and Energy are ₹1,027.25 and ₹977.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Metalics and Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Metalics and Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹1,089.60 and 52-week low of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹745.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shyam Metalics and Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shyam Metalics and Energy has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 4.17% for the past month, 13.3% over 3 months, 3.54% over 1 year, 35.34% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy are 24.91 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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