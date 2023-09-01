Follow Us

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. Share Price

SHYAM METALICS AND ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹481.00 Closed
3.0614.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹461.10₹489.00
₹481.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹254.55₹488.00
₹481.00
Open Price
₹467.50
Prev. Close
₹466.70
Volume
20,32,263

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1491.97
  • R2504.43
  • R3519.87
  • Pivot
    476.53
  • S1464.07
  • S2448.63
  • S3436.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5299.59471.82
  • 10293468.42
  • 20290.81453.61
  • 50295.93412.85
  • 100296.16374.39
  • 200315.42344.66

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan48,58,0771.65191.87
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,07,6820.1920.05
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund4,24,8000.416.78
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund3,72,0662.0614.69
Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan3,25,3270.3212.85
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund1,39,3390.085.5
Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan1,08,4401.594.28
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,2290.110.64
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,5300.110.42
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,6690.110.26
View All Mutual Funds

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Interim Dividend & ESOP
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101WB2002PLC095491 and registration number is 095491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4658.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 255.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Shaw
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dev Kumar Tiwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venkata Krishna Nageswara Rao Majji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yudhvir Singh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Choudhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishan Gopal Baldwa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajni Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹11,904.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is 13.88 and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹481.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹488.00 and 52-week low of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹254.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

