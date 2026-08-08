What is the share price of Shyam Metalics and Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹1,002.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Shyam Metalics and Energy? The Shyam Metalics and Energy is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy? The market cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹27,974.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shyam Metalics and Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Metalics and Energy are ₹1,027.25 and ₹977.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Metalics and Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Metalics and Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹1,089.60 and 52-week low of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹745.65 as on .

How has the Shyam Metalics and Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Shyam Metalics and Energy has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 4.17% for the past month, 13.3% over 3 months, 3.54% over 1 year, 35.34% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy are 24.91 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global