Here's the live share price of Shyam Metalics and Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shyam Metalics and Energy has gained 3.77% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyam Metalics and Energy has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,027.16
|1,025.85
|10
|1,033.34
|1,026.28
|20
|1,017.76
|1,018.1
|50
|987.05
|984.73
|100
|910.93
|943.89
|200
|879.02
|906.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shyam Metalics and Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.75%, FII holding fell to 2.97%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|35,18,720
|1.67
|334.28
|2,57,658
|0.46
|24.48
|2,28,093
|1.88
|21.67
|46,994
|0.36
|4.46
|6,022
|0.81
|0.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Shyam Metalics - Clarification / Corrigendum Regarding Typographical Error In The Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Shyam Metalics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Shyam Metalics - Weblink Intimation Letter To The Shareholders
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Shyam Metalics - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Shyam Metalics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101WB2002PLC095491 and registration number is 095491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6992.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 278.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹1,002.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shyam Metalics and Energy is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹27,974.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Metalics and Energy are ₹1,027.25 and ₹977.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Metalics and Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹1,089.60 and 52-week low of Shyam Metalics and Energy is ₹745.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shyam Metalics and Energy has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 4.17% for the past month, 13.3% over 3 months, 3.54% over 1 year, 35.34% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy are 24.91 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global