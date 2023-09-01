What is the Market Cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.? The market cap of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹11,904.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is 13.88 and PB ratio of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is 1.66 as on .

What is the share price of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. is ₹481.00 as on .