Here's the live share price of Vardhman Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vardhman Textiles has gained 52.29% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Trident (-10.33%), Indo Count Industries (76.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Textiles has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Trident (3.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|603.46
|598.62
|10
|612.05
|605.76
|20
|624.57
|615.57
|50
|627
|617.09
|100
|597.51
|593.43
|200
|524.15
|551.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vardhman Textiles saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.06%, while DII stake decreased to 14.69%, FII holding rose to 6.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|93,92,211
|1.48
|597.49
|84,65,828
|0.69
|538.55
|62,44,601
|0.39
|397.25
|38,15,786
|1.24
|242.74
|27,01,023
|1.16
|171.83
|13,18,333
|0.37
|83.87
|6,14,261
|0.69
|39.08
|5,68,625
|0.53
|36.17
|4,00,000
|0.99
|25.45
|2,40,000
|1.86
|15.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:44 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Textiles - Demat Report For The Month Ended July, 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Textiles - Link Of Audio Recording
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Vardhman Textiles - Results - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1973PLC003345 and registration number is 003345. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9652.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Textiles is ₹606.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vardhman Textiles is ₹17,556.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Textiles are ₹615.10 and ₹601.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Textiles is ₹687.70 and 52-week low of Vardhman Textiles is ₹383.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Textiles has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -5.85% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, 52.29% over 1 year, 21.52% across 3 years, and 10.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Textiles are 20.71 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.
Source: Dion Global