Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|92,61,551
|1.63
|343
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|77,43,655
|0.63
|286.79
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|77,31,899
|0.83
|286.35
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|35,95,404
|0.63
|133.16
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|28,12,788
|0.89
|104.17
|HSBC Value Fund
|20,96,700
|0.86
|77.65
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|20,30,273
|0.64
|75.19
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|12,84,336
|0.55
|47.57
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|10,42,124
|1.3
|38.6
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|9,63,498
|0.84
|35.68
Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1973PLC003345 and registration number is 003345. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9386.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is ₹11,370.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is 14.3 and PB ratio of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is ₹391.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is ₹403.45 and 52-week low of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is ₹270.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.