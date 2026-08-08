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Vardhman Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARDHMAN TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vardhman Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹606.50 Closed
0.67₹ 4.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vardhman Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹601.95₹615.10
₹606.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹383.40₹687.70
₹606.50
Open Price
₹605.00
Prev. Close
₹602.45
Volume
19,697

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vardhman Textiles has gained 52.29% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Trident (-10.33%), Indo Count Industries (76.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Textiles has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Trident (3.69%).

Vardhman Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5603.46598.62
10612.05605.76
20624.57615.57
50627617.09
100597.51593.43
200524.15551.81

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vardhman Textiles saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.06%, while DII stake decreased to 14.69%, FII holding rose to 6.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vardhman Textiles Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
93,92,2111.48597.49
84,65,8280.69538.55
62,44,6010.39397.25
38,15,7861.24242.74
27,01,0231.16171.83
13,18,3330.3783.87
6,14,2610.6939.08
5,68,6250.5336.17
4,00,0000.9925.45
2,40,0001.8615.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vardhman Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:44 PM IST ISTVardhman Textiles - Demat Report For The Month Ended July, 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTVardhman Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTVardhman Textiles - Link Of Audio Recording
Jul 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTVardhman Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTVardhman Textiles - Results - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Vardhman Textiles

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1973PLC003345 and registration number is 003345. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9652.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shri Paul Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Jain
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Sagrika Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachit Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Soumya Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Harpreet Kaur Kang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udeypaul Singh Gill
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Khosla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arvind Sahay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vardhman Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Vardhman Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Textiles is ₹606.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vardhman Textiles?

The Vardhman Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Textiles?

The market cap of Vardhman Textiles is ₹17,556.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Textiles are ₹615.10 and ₹601.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Textiles is ₹687.70 and 52-week low of Vardhman Textiles is ₹383.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vardhman Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vardhman Textiles has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -5.85% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, 52.29% over 1 year, 21.52% across 3 years, and 10.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Textiles are 20.71 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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