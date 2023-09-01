Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VARDHMAN TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹391.70 Closed
-0.39-1.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹388.35₹397.00
₹391.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.00₹403.45
₹391.70
Open Price
₹395.00
Prev. Close
₹393.25
Volume
1,94,964

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1396.32
  • R2400.98
  • R3404.97
  • Pivot
    392.33
  • S1387.67
  • S2383.68
  • S3379.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5354.56388.16
  • 10350.94379.23
  • 20343.98370.5
  • 50338.68361.59
  • 100311.85350.78
  • 200386.79342.84

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan92,61,5511.63343
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan77,43,6550.63286.79
Nippon India Small Cap Fund77,31,8990.83286.35
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan35,95,4040.63133.16
DSP Small Cap Fund28,12,7880.89104.17
HSBC Value Fund20,96,7000.8677.65
DSP Tax Saver Fund20,30,2730.6475.19
UTI Mid Cap Fund12,84,3360.5547.57
UTI Small Cap Fund10,42,1241.338.6
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund9,63,4980.8435.68
View All Mutual Funds

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Vardhman Textiles Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:10 AM

About Vardhman Textiles Ltd.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1973PLC003345 and registration number is 003345. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9386.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shri Paul Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Jain
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Harpreet Kaur Kang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachit Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kundra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Subash Khanchand Bijlani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Parampal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prafull Anubhai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sagrika Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Udeypaul Singh Gill
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vardhman Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is ₹11,370.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vardhman Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is 14.3 and PB ratio of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vardhman Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is ₹391.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is ₹403.45 and 52-week low of Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is ₹270.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data