What is the share price of Vardhman Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Textiles is ₹606.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Vardhman Textiles? The Vardhman Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Textiles? The market cap of Vardhman Textiles is ₹17,556.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Textiles are ₹615.10 and ₹601.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Textiles is ₹687.70 and 52-week low of Vardhman Textiles is ₹383.40 as on .

How has the Vardhman Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Vardhman Textiles has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -5.85% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, 52.29% over 1 year, 21.52% across 3 years, and 10.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Textiles are 20.71 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global