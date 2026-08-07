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Castrol India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CASTROL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
EnergyManufacturingMNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE EnergyBSE MidCapBSE Power & EnergyBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Castrol India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹191.90 Closed
-1.18₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Castrol India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹189.00₹194.50
₹191.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.20₹223.20
₹191.90
Open Price
₹194.25
Prev. Close
₹194.20
Volume
6,33,512

Source: Dion Global

Castrol India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Castrol India		3.594.243.421.53-10.668.026.42
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		11.0110.8118.051.912.2726.2813.31
Savita Oil Technologies		25.8935.3579.76111.1476.9834.1016.48
Panama Petrochem		11.0516.3769.5364.9045.8119.8511.11
Veedol Corporation		6.801.641.611.41-8.909.14-9.55
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		8.1925.8858.6055.1051.94-7.00-4.26
GP Petroleums		12.5641.9358.9170.1737.057.51-2.11
Maximus International		0.075.7439.7241.9916.47-5.066.75
Continental Petroleums		-6.55-4.55-24.97-15.59-37.5711.8611.91
Olympic Oil Industries		0-1.4112.67-16.83-20.198.70-15.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Castrol India has declined 10.66% compared to peers like Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%), Panama Petrochem (45.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Castrol India has outperformed peers relative to Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%) and Savita Oil Technologies (16.48%).

Castrol India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Castrol India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5184.96187.74
10185186.47
20184.47185.58
50184.31184.72
100183.32184.96
200186.55188.22

Source: Dion Global

Castrol India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Castrol India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.41%, FII holding fell to 8.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Castrol India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,00,72,8110.24185.77
31,00,7140.1757.19
11,71,8180.5921.61
11,29,1180.6120.82
10,00,0001.3518.44
6,28,5000.4511.59
6,00,0000.211.07
5,75,0001.2910.6
2,78,0491.265.13
2,41,5000.264.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Castrol India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTCastrol India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTCastrol India - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTCastrol India - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Aug 04, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTCastrol India - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTCastrol India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Castrol India

Castrol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1979PLC021359 and registration number is 021359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5721.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 494.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Makhija
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saugata Basuray
    WholeTime Director & Interim CEO
  • Ms. Mrinalini Srinivasan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sangeeta Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Satyavati Berera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartikeya Dube
    Nominee Director
  • Ms. Nisha Trivedi
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Castrol India Share Price

What is the share price of Castrol India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Castrol India is ₹191.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Castrol India?

The Castrol India is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Castrol India?

The market cap of Castrol India is ₹18,981.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Castrol India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Castrol India are ₹194.50 and ₹189.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Castrol India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Castrol India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Castrol India is ₹223.20 and 52-week low of Castrol India is ₹170.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Castrol India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Castrol India has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 4.24% for the past month, 3.42% over 3 months, -10.66% over 1 year, 8.02% across 3 years, and 6.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Castrol India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Castrol India are 17.87 and 9.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Castrol India News

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