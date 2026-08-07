Here's the live share price of Castrol India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Castrol India
|3.59
|4.24
|3.42
|1.53
|-10.66
|8.02
|6.42
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|11.01
|10.81
|18.05
|1.91
|2.27
|26.28
|13.31
|Savita Oil Technologies
|25.89
|35.35
|79.76
|111.14
|76.98
|34.10
|16.48
|Panama Petrochem
|11.05
|16.37
|69.53
|64.90
|45.81
|19.85
|11.11
|Veedol Corporation
|6.80
|1.64
|1.61
|1.41
|-8.90
|9.14
|-9.55
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|8.19
|25.88
|58.60
|55.10
|51.94
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GP Petroleums
|12.56
|41.93
|58.91
|70.17
|37.05
|7.51
|-2.11
|Maximus International
|0.07
|5.74
|39.72
|41.99
|16.47
|-5.06
|6.75
|Continental Petroleums
|-6.55
|-4.55
|-24.97
|-15.59
|-37.57
|11.86
|11.91
|Olympic Oil Industries
|0
|-1.41
|12.67
|-16.83
|-20.19
|8.70
|-15.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Castrol India has declined 10.66% compared to peers like Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%), Panama Petrochem (45.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Castrol India has outperformed peers relative to Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%) and Savita Oil Technologies (16.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|184.96
|187.74
|10
|185
|186.47
|20
|184.47
|185.58
|50
|184.31
|184.72
|100
|183.32
|184.96
|200
|186.55
|188.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Castrol India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.41%, FII holding fell to 8.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,00,72,811
|0.24
|185.77
|31,00,714
|0.17
|57.19
|11,71,818
|0.59
|21.61
|11,29,118
|0.61
|20.82
|10,00,000
|1.35
|18.44
|6,28,500
|0.45
|11.59
|6,00,000
|0.2
|11.07
|5,75,000
|1.29
|10.6
|2,78,049
|1.26
|5.13
|2,41,500
|0.26
|4.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Castrol India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Castrol India - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Castrol India - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Castrol India - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Castrol India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Castrol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1979PLC021359 and registration number is 021359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5721.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 494.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Castrol India is ₹191.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Castrol India is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Castrol India is ₹18,981.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Castrol India are ₹194.50 and ₹189.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Castrol India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Castrol India is ₹223.20 and 52-week low of Castrol India is ₹170.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Castrol India has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 4.24% for the past month, 3.42% over 3 months, -10.66% over 1 year, 8.02% across 3 years, and 6.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Castrol India are 17.87 and 9.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global