CASTROL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Lubricants | Smallcap | NSE
₹142.95 Closed
-1.24-1.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Castrol India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.40₹145.80
₹142.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.40₹158.00
₹142.95
Open Price
₹145.70
Prev. Close
₹144.75
Volume
11,08,983

Castrol India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1145.07
  • R2147.13
  • R3148.47
  • Pivot
    143.73
  • S1141.67
  • S2140.33
  • S3138.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.09144.13
  • 10123.09144.63
  • 20117.6144.33
  • 50115.96138.29
  • 100112.13131.28
  • 200111.78125.73

Castrol India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.55-1.1825.4023.9325.6722.12-10.17
3.5110.2428.8740.9219.09-12.85-28.81
1.761.6728.7337.1139.21117.6829.31
1.962.7033.2224.753.0131.901.08

Castrol India Ltd. Share Holdings

Castrol India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund96,63,5500.8139.88
Nippon India Small Cap Fund59,19,2070.2585.68
HSBC Midcap Fund29,76,1780.5443.08
Templeton India Equity Income Fund26,00,0002.3837.64
Templeton India Value Fund13,00,0001.5318.82
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund12,00,0000.4917.37
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund6,81,8131.019.87
UTI S&P BSE Low Volatility Index Fund4,40,1223.736.38
Axis Quant Fund4,08,8480.65.92
ITI Mid Cap Fund2,98,5050.854.32
Castrol India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Castrol India Ltd.

Castrol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1979PLC021359 and registration number is 021359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4192.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 494.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. R Gopalakrishnan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Sangwan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepesh Baxi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mayank Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Makhija
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udayan Sen
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sashi Mukundan
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Saugata Basuray
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nicola Buck
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Castrol India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Castrol India Ltd.?

The market cap of Castrol India Ltd. is ₹14,139.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Castrol India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Castrol India Ltd. is 17.49 and PB ratio of Castrol India Ltd. is 7.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Castrol India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Castrol India Ltd. is ₹142.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Castrol India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Castrol India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Castrol India Ltd. is ₹158.00 and 52-week low of Castrol India Ltd. is ₹107.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

