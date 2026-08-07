What is the share price of Castrol India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Castrol India is ₹191.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Castrol India? The Castrol India is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Castrol India? The market cap of Castrol India is ₹18,981.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Castrol India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Castrol India are ₹194.50 and ₹189.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Castrol India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Castrol India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Castrol India is ₹223.20 and 52-week low of Castrol India is ₹170.20 as on .

How has the Castrol India performed historically in terms of returns? The Castrol India has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, 4.24% for the past month, 3.42% over 3 months, -10.66% over 1 year, 8.02% across 3 years, and 6.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Castrol India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Castrol India are 17.87 and 9.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global