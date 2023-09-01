Castrol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1979PLC021359 and registration number is 021359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4192.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 494.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.