Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|96,63,550
|0.8
|139.88
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|59,19,207
|0.25
|85.68
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|29,76,178
|0.54
|43.08
|Templeton India Equity Income Fund
|26,00,000
|2.38
|37.64
|Templeton India Value Fund
|13,00,000
|1.53
|18.82
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|12,00,000
|0.49
|17.37
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|6,81,813
|1.01
|9.87
|UTI S&P BSE Low Volatility Index Fund
|4,40,122
|3.73
|6.38
|Axis Quant Fund
|4,08,848
|0.6
|5.92
|ITI Mid Cap Fund
|2,98,505
|0.85
|4.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Castrol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1979PLC021359 and registration number is 021359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4192.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 494.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Castrol India Ltd. is ₹14,139.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Castrol India Ltd. is 17.49 and PB ratio of Castrol India Ltd. is 7.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Castrol India Ltd. is ₹142.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Castrol India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Castrol India Ltd. is ₹158.00 and 52-week low of Castrol India Ltd. is ₹107.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.