Hindustan Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹549.25 Closed
0.080.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹546.40₹551.50
₹549.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹405.00₹749.00
₹549.25
Open Price
₹551.50
Prev. Close
₹548.80
Volume
71,024

Hindustan Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1551.53
  • R2554.07
  • R3556.63
  • Pivot
    548.97
  • S1546.43
  • S2543.87
  • S3541.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5483.28547.12
  • 10477.29548.03
  • 20470.97552.41
  • 50460.35557.88
  • 100424.91560.53
  • 200404.92549.25

Hindustan Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Hindustan Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Hindustan Foods Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:26 AM
  • Book Closure
    Hindustan Foods Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 09-Sep-2023 to 15-Sep-2023 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:03 PM

About Hindustan Foods Ltd.

Hindustan Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15139MH1984PLC316003 and registration number is 000601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2020.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrinivas V Dempo
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sameer R Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ganesh T Argekar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil K Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarvjit Singh Bedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsha Raghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashi K Kalathil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Honey Vazirani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is ₹6,192.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is 90.54 and PB ratio of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is 16.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Foods Ltd. is ₹549.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is ₹749.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is ₹405.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

