What is the share price of Hindustan Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Foods is ₹572.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Foods? The Hindustan Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Foods? The market cap of Hindustan Foods is ₹6,938.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Foods are ₹581.95 and ₹570.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Foods is ₹595.15 and 52-week low of Hindustan Foods is ₹443.35 as on .

How has the Hindustan Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Foods has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, 4.74% over 3 months, 6.16% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Foods are 44.58 and 5.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global