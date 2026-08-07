Here's the live share price of Hindustan Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Foods has gained 6.16% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|575.55
|579.68
|10
|573.74
|576.42
|20
|565.43
|570.16
|50
|550.96
|554.66
|100
|525.96
|538.88
|200
|518.85
|529.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Foods saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.84%, while DII stake decreased to 14.65%, FII holding rose to 5.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,24,431
|0.35
|62.52
|1,10,639
|1.25
|6.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Hind. Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Hind. Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Hind. Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Hind. Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Hind. Food - Results- Financial Results For Jun 30, 2026 ( Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone)
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15139MH1984PLC316003 and registration number is 000601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3275.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Foods is ₹572.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Foods is ₹6,938.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Foods are ₹581.95 and ₹570.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Foods is ₹595.15 and 52-week low of Hindustan Foods is ₹443.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Foods has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, 4.74% over 3 months, 6.16% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Foods are 44.58 and 5.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global