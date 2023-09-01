Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
Hindustan Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15139MH1984PLC316003 and registration number is 000601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2020.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is ₹6,192.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is 90.54 and PB ratio of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is 16.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Foods Ltd. is ₹549.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is ₹749.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Foods Ltd. is ₹405.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.