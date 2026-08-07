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Hindustan Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹572.70 Closed
-0.53₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹570.25₹581.95
₹572.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹443.35₹595.15
₹572.70
Open Price
₹570.25
Prev. Close
₹575.75
Volume
6,609

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Foods has gained 6.16% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Hindustan Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5575.55579.68
10573.74576.42
20565.43570.16
50550.96554.66
100525.96538.88
200518.85529.89

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Foods saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.84%, while DII stake decreased to 14.65%, FII holding rose to 5.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hindustan Foods Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,24,4310.3562.52
1,10,6391.256.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hindustan Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTHind. Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTHind. Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTHind. Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTHind. Food - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 04, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTHind. Food - Results- Financial Results For Jun 30, 2026 ( Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone)

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Foods

Hindustan Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15139MH1984PLC316003 and registration number is 000601. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3275.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shashi K Kalathil
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sameer R Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ganesh T Argekar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil K Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrinivas V Dempo
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Honey Vazirani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Hindustan Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Foods is ₹572.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Foods?

The Hindustan Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Foods?

The market cap of Hindustan Foods is ₹6,938.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Foods are ₹581.95 and ₹570.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Foods is ₹595.15 and 52-week low of Hindustan Foods is ₹443.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Foods has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, 4.74% over 3 months, 6.16% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and 8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Foods are 44.58 and 5.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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