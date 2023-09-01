Follow Us

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Hydraulics | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,863.90 Closed
0.623.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,830.05₹3,907.20
₹3,863.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,155.20₹4,400.00
₹3,863.90
Open Price
₹3,871.15
Prev. Close
₹3,840.80
Volume
5,862

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,911.25
  • R23,947.8
  • R33,988.4
  • Pivot
    3,870.65
  • S13,834.1
  • S23,793.5
  • S33,756.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,230.943,868.15
  • 102,250.183,885.9
  • 202,252.43,913.16
  • 502,223.843,835.61
  • 1002,054.453,588.38
  • 2002,089.573,205.58

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.93-10.6814.5851.5473.96384.07136.08
-1.5917.9625.1339.0639.0622.6522.65

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan3,51,8590.23139.64
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan37,3141.914.81
HDFC Defence Fund2,3940.080.95

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1973PLC002308 and registration number is 002308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 548.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Govind Manik Mirchandani
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Udayant Malhoutra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P S Ramesh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Mishra
    Executive Director & Group COO
  • Mr. Dietmar Hahn
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. James Tucker
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Malavika Jayaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pierre de Bausset
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradyumna Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,624.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is 87.38 and PB ratio of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is 7.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,863.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is ₹4,400.00 and 52-week low of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,155.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

