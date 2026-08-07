What is the share price of Dynamatic Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamatic Technologies is ₹11,680.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dynamatic Technologies? The Dynamatic Technologies is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamatic Technologies? The market cap of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹7,932.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamatic Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamatic Technologies are ₹11,863.65 and ₹11,013.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamatic Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamatic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹12,870.00 and 52-week low of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹6,338.85 as on .

How has the Dynamatic Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Dynamatic Technologies has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, -5.84% over 3 months, 79.73% over 1 year, 40.34% across 3 years, and 47.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamatic Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamatic Technologies are 244.76 and 10.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global