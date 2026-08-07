Here's the live share price of Dynamatic Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-5.24
|7.82
|0.28
|24.13
|-10.33
|19.33
|17.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dynamatic Technologies has gained 79.73% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), GNG Electronics (68.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamatic Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10,390.06
|10,700.82
|10
|10,373.02
|10,569.92
|20
|10,434.03
|10,504.9
|50
|10,495.48
|10,508.44
|100
|10,506.4
|10,333.91
|200
|9,751.05
|9,731.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dynamatic Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.86%, FII holding rose to 10.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,47,714
|0.34
|361.38
|41,026
|0.5
|42.64
|25,220
|0.42
|26.21
|13,809
|0.59
|14.35
|2,949
|0.65
|3.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Dynamatic Techno - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Calling The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 3O June 2026.
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Dynamatic Techno - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Dynamatic Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 20, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Dynamatic Techno - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 20, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Dynamatic Techno - Financial Result
Source: Dion Global
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1973PLC002308 and registration number is 002308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 783.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamatic Technologies is ₹11,680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamatic Technologies is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹7,932.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamatic Technologies are ₹11,863.65 and ₹11,013.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamatic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹12,870.00 and 52-week low of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹6,338.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynamatic Technologies has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, -5.84% over 3 months, 79.73% over 1 year, 40.34% across 3 years, and 47.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamatic Technologies are 244.76 and 10.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global