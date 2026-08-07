Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dynamatic Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

DYNAMATIC TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electronics
Theme
Defence
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dynamatic Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11,680.00 Closed
2.55₹ 290.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dynamatic Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,013.10₹11,863.65
₹11,680.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,338.85₹12,870.00
₹11,680.00
Open Price
₹11,400.00
Prev. Close
₹11,389.45
Volume
1,168

Source: Dion Global

Dynamatic Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-5.247.820.2824.13-10.3319.3317.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dynamatic Technologies has gained 79.73% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), GNG Electronics (68.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynamatic Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Dynamatic Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dynamatic Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510,390.0610,700.82
1010,373.0210,569.92
2010,434.0310,504.9
5010,495.4810,508.44
10010,506.410,333.91
2009,751.059,731.07

Source: Dion Global

Dynamatic Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynamatic Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.86%, FII holding rose to 10.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dynamatic Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,47,7140.34361.38
41,0260.542.64
25,2200.4226.21
13,8090.5914.35
2,9490.653.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dynamatic Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTDynamatic Techno - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Calling The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 3O June 2026.
Jul 15, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTDynamatic Techno - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTDynamatic Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 20, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTDynamatic Techno - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 20, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTDynamatic Techno - Financial Result

Source: Dion Global

About Dynamatic Technologies

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1973PLC002308 and registration number is 002308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 783.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pierre de Bausset
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Udayant Malhoutra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P Chalapathi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. James Tucker
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dietmar Hahn
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Gaitri Issar Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Pradyumna Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dynamatic Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Dynamatic Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamatic Technologies is ₹11,680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dynamatic Technologies?

The Dynamatic Technologies is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamatic Technologies?

The market cap of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹7,932.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynamatic Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynamatic Technologies are ₹11,863.65 and ₹11,013.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynamatic Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamatic Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹12,870.00 and 52-week low of Dynamatic Technologies is ₹6,338.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dynamatic Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynamatic Technologies has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 8.76% for the past month, -5.84% over 3 months, 79.73% over 1 year, 40.34% across 3 years, and 47.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynamatic Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynamatic Technologies are 244.76 and 10.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dynamatic Technologies News

More Dynamatic Technologies News
Market Pulse