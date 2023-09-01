Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.93
|-10.68
|14.58
|51.54
|73.96
|384.07
|136.08
|-1.59
|17.96
|25.13
|39.06
|39.06
|22.65
|22.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|3,51,859
|0.23
|139.64
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|37,314
|1.9
|14.81
|HDFC Defence Fund
|2,394
|0.08
|0.95
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1973PLC002308 and registration number is 002308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 548.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,624.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is 87.38 and PB ratio of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is 7.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,863.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is ₹4,400.00 and 52-week low of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,155.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.