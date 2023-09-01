Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Polycab India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

POLYCAB INDIA LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹5,208.25 Closed
1.6685.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Polycab India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,094.90₹5,220.00
₹5,208.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,441.10₹5,166.00
₹5,208.25
Open Price
₹5,139.75
Prev. Close
₹5,123.05
Volume
4,48,433

Polycab India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,256.2
  • R25,300.65
  • R35,381.3
  • Pivot
    5,175.55
  • S15,131.1
  • S25,050.45
  • S35,006

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,705.015,059.54
  • 102,644.964,997.88
  • 202,607.34,859.51
  • 502,544.174,455.09
  • 1002,400.894,011.35
  • 2002,434.763,531.46

Polycab India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1212.4849.5667.15109.72490.24695.40
10.6510.7513.5131.1116.0749.0449.04
2.5518.1130.2960.3485.97554.56531.21
13.456.4331.6542.38128.74238.66122.94
1.41-2.9898.09182.47189.86245.13245.13
7.1329.07104.51167.65249.86169.64169.64
0.702.761.4236.6446.54120.7628.17
8.543.49-2.20-11.88-11.88-60.96-68.10

Polycab India Ltd. Share Holdings

Polycab India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Mid Cap Fund10,55,9783.49508.64
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities7,32,1801.97352.68
Nippon India Growth Fund6,02,2541.67290.09
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan4,36,5241.95210.26
UTI Mid Cap Fund4,09,2332.29197.12
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund3,50,0062.02168.59
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan3,50,0062.02168.59
DSP Flexi Cap Fund3,49,5021.91168.35
DSP Equity & Bond Fund2,39,9911.44115.6
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund2,39,0092.2115.13
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Polycab India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Polycab India Ltd.

Polycab India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ1996PLC114183 and registration number is 266483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12097.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Inder T Jaisinghani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat A Jaisinghani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil R Jaisinghani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Talati
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R S Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T P Ostwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gandharv Tongia
    Executive Director

FAQs on Polycab India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Polycab India Ltd.?

The market cap of Polycab India Ltd. is ₹76,834.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polycab India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Polycab India Ltd. is 60.5 and PB ratio of Polycab India Ltd. is 11.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Polycab India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycab India Ltd. is ₹5,208.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polycab India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycab India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycab India Ltd. is ₹5,166.00 and 52-week low of Polycab India Ltd. is ₹2,441.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data