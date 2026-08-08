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Polycab India Share Price

NSE
BSE

POLYCAB INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Cables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)HousingManufacturingSemiconductor
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Polycab India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9,268.00 Closed
-0.27₹ -25.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Polycab India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,183.90₹9,320.05
₹9,268.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,622.00₹10,128.60
₹9,268.00
Open Price
₹9,320.00
Prev. Close
₹9,293.55
Volume
6,398

Source: Dion Global

Polycab India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81
Ultracab (India)		-0.29-6.29-16.46-10.69-31.64-23.64-16.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Polycab India has gained 34.87% compared to peers like KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (7.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Polycab India has underperformed peers relative to KEI Industries (49.93%) and R R Kabel (18.18%).

Polycab India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Polycab India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59,040.479,110.15
109,004.369,086.23
209,105.639,142.07
509,432.299,157.6
1008,695.478,847
2008,127.788,291.32

Source: Dion Global

Polycab India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Polycab India saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.48%, while DII stake decreased to 7.62%, FII holding rose to 19.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Polycab India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,74,3400.79572.1
4,51,6501.97449.89
4,17,2873.13415.66
2,94,6071.65293.46
2,80,0002.3278.91
2,75,0001.95273.93
2,19,2171.08218.36
2,13,6941.2212.86
1,88,0431.22187.31
1,68,4972.4167.84

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Polycab India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTPolycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Analyst(S) / Investor(S) Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTPolycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment Of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTPolycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Analyst(S) / Investor(S) Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTPolycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Analyst(S) / Investor(S) Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTPolycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Analyst(S) / Investor(S) Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Polycab India

Polycab India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ1996PLC114183 and registration number is 266483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28185.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Inder T Jaisinghani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat A Jaisinghani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil R Jaisinghani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. T P Ostwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Pratap Pandey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Malhotra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Polycab India Share Price

What is the share price of Polycab India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycab India is ₹9,268.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Polycab India?

The Polycab India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polycab India?

The market cap of Polycab India is ₹139,624.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Polycab India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Polycab India are ₹9,320.05 and ₹9,183.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polycab India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycab India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycab India is ₹10,128.60 and 52-week low of Polycab India is ₹6,622.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Polycab India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Polycab India has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, 2.94% over 3 months, 34.87% over 1 year, 26.31% across 3 years, and 38.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polycab India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polycab India are 48.75 and 11.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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