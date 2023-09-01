Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.12
|12.48
|49.56
|67.15
|109.72
|490.24
|695.40
|10.65
|10.75
|13.51
|31.11
|16.07
|49.04
|49.04
|2.55
|18.11
|30.29
|60.34
|85.97
|554.56
|531.21
|13.45
|6.43
|31.65
|42.38
|128.74
|238.66
|122.94
|1.41
|-2.98
|98.09
|182.47
|189.86
|245.13
|245.13
|7.13
|29.07
|104.51
|167.65
|249.86
|169.64
|169.64
|0.70
|2.76
|1.42
|36.64
|46.54
|120.76
|28.17
|8.54
|3.49
|-2.20
|-11.88
|-11.88
|-60.96
|-68.10
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|10,55,978
|3.49
|508.64
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|7,32,180
|1.97
|352.68
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|6,02,254
|1.67
|290.09
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|4,36,524
|1.95
|210.26
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|4,09,233
|2.29
|197.12
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|3,50,006
|2.02
|168.59
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|3,50,006
|2.02
|168.59
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|3,49,502
|1.91
|168.35
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|2,39,991
|1.44
|115.6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|2,39,009
|2.2
|115.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Polycab India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ1996PLC114183 and registration number is 266483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12097.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 149.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Polycab India Ltd. is ₹76,834.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Polycab India Ltd. is 60.5 and PB ratio of Polycab India Ltd. is 11.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycab India Ltd. is ₹5,208.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycab India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycab India Ltd. is ₹5,166.00 and 52-week low of Polycab India Ltd. is ₹2,441.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.