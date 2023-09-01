What is the Market Cap of Polycab India Ltd.? The market cap of Polycab India Ltd. is ₹76,834.83 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Polycab India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Polycab India Ltd. is 60.5 and PB ratio of Polycab India Ltd. is 11.59 as on .

What is the share price of Polycab India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycab India Ltd. is ₹5,208.25 as on .