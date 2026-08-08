Here's the live share price of Polycab India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Ultracab (India)
|-0.29
|-6.29
|-16.46
|-10.69
|-31.64
|-23.64
|-16.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Polycab India has gained 34.87% compared to peers like KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (7.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Polycab India has underperformed peers relative to KEI Industries (49.93%) and R R Kabel (18.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,040.47
|9,110.15
|10
|9,004.36
|9,086.23
|20
|9,105.63
|9,142.07
|50
|9,432.29
|9,157.6
|100
|8,695.47
|8,847
|200
|8,127.78
|8,291.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Polycab India saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.48%, while DII stake decreased to 7.62%, FII holding rose to 19.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,74,340
|0.79
|572.1
|4,51,650
|1.97
|449.89
|4,17,287
|3.13
|415.66
|2,94,607
|1.65
|293.46
|2,80,000
|2.3
|278.91
|2,75,000
|1.95
|273.93
|2,19,217
|1.08
|218.36
|2,13,694
|1.2
|212.86
|1,88,043
|1.22
|187.31
|1,68,497
|2.4
|167.84
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Polycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Analyst(S) / Investor(S) Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Polycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment Of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Polycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Analyst(S) / Investor(S) Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Polycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Analyst(S) / Investor(S) Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Polycab India - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Analyst(S) / Investor(S) Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Polycab India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300GJ1996PLC114183 and registration number is 266483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28185.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycab India is ₹9,268.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polycab India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Polycab India is ₹139,624.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Polycab India are ₹9,320.05 and ₹9,183.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycab India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycab India is ₹10,128.60 and 52-week low of Polycab India is ₹6,622.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Polycab India has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, 2.94% over 3 months, 34.87% over 1 year, 26.31% across 3 years, and 38.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polycab India are 48.75 and 11.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global