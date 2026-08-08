What is the share price of Polycab India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Polycab India is ₹9,268.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Polycab India? The Polycab India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Polycab India? The market cap of Polycab India is ₹139,624.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Polycab India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Polycab India are ₹9,320.05 and ₹9,183.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Polycab India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Polycab India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Polycab India is ₹10,128.60 and 52-week low of Polycab India is ₹6,622.00 as on .

How has the Polycab India performed historically in terms of returns? The Polycab India has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, 2.94% over 3 months, 34.87% over 1 year, 26.31% across 3 years, and 38.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Polycab India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Polycab India are 48.75 and 11.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global