Here's the live share price of LE Travenues Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of LE Travenues Technology has gained 0.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 24.81%.
LE Travenues Technology’s current P/E of 128.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LE Travenues Technology
|1.52
|-23.01
|-34.32
|-41.48
|26.13
|0.97
|0.58
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-7.37
|-7.33
|-15.59
|-20.18
|-15.82
|-2.49
|8.59
|BLS International Services
|-6.56
|3.65
|-17.89
|-27.94
|-18.52
|17.61
|59.62
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-6.85
|-18.01
|-30.15
|-43.72
|-20.10
|17.38
|14.00
|Easy Trip Planners
|-8.46
|18.49
|-1.84
|-5.99
|-27.45
|-31.53
|4.24
|Yatra Online
|-7.49
|-29.28
|-38.45
|-31.42
|52.16
|-7.53
|-4.59
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-6.34
|-27.54
|-39.19
|-48.12
|-18.43
|-31.33
|-20.19
|International Travel House
|-5.63
|-5.28
|-17.44
|-33.20
|-18.69
|18.87
|43.44
|Trade Wings
|21.53
|-13.90
|301.04
|1,329.32
|1,329.32
|142.68
|68.13
|Autoriders International
|4.21
|-19.55
|-51.67
|126.71
|815.13
|348.45
|146.05
|Landmark Global Learning
|-17.37
|-28.75
|-38.83
|-50.00
|-30.02
|-25.25
|-16.02
|Growington Ventures India
|-1.04
|43.94
|-8.65
|-48.92
|-45.40
|-42.23
|3.28
|LGT Business Connextions
|3.27
|-10.51
|15.77
|-10.98
|-27.45
|-10.14
|-6.22
|Helloji Holidays
|2.33
|-2.94
|6.54
|6.54
|6.54
|2.13
|1.27
|Travels & Rentals
|1.16
|17.49
|-35.00
|-55.80
|-66.39
|-30.96
|-19.93
|Yaan Enterprises
|10.81
|-22.67
|-10.89
|18.13
|46.23
|65.02
|37.27
|Naturewings Holidays
|-9.60
|-1.96
|-8.88
|-12.58
|75.21
|-5.99
|-3.64
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|0
|0
|22.50
|34.51
|-15.33
|1.06
Over the last one year, LE Travenues Technology has gained 26.13% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.82%), BLS International Services (-18.52%), Thomas Cook (India) (-20.10%). From a 5 year perspective, LE Travenues Technology has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.59%) and BLS International Services (59.62%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|173.4
|172.75
|10
|183.25
|180.27
|20
|197.34
|191.77
|50
|220.55
|214.04
|100
|251.98
|229.95
|200
|237.67
|227.19
In the latest quarter, LE Travenues Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.32%, FII holding rose to 63.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|70,00,000
|2.8
|144.9
|32,50,675
|1.53
|67.29
|28,88,172
|0.5
|59.79
|16,50,000
|0.74
|34.16
|16,12,903
|0.68
|33.39
|15,72,052
|0.17
|32.54
|12,03,157
|1.68
|24.91
|9,47,448
|0.27
|19.61
|4,65,924
|0.32
|9.64
|3,00,743
|1.41
|6.23
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 2:02 AM IST
|LE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:54 AM IST
|LE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
|LE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|LE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 27, 2026, 1:02 AM IST
|LE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
LE Travenues Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000HR2006PLC071540 and registration number is 071540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 910.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LE Travenues Technology is ₹166.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The LE Travenues Technology is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LE Travenues Technology is ₹7,306.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LE Travenues Technology are ₹167.50 and ₹147.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LE Travenues Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LE Travenues Technology is ₹339.05 and 52-week low of LE Travenues Technology is ₹118.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The LE Travenues Technology has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -22.96% for the past month, -37.51% over 3 months, 24.81% over 1 year, 0.97% across 3 years, and 0.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LE Travenues Technology are 128.45 and 10.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.