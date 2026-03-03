Facebook Pixel Code
LE Travenues Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

LE TRAVENUES TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Internet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of LE Travenues Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹166.75 Closed
-2.08₹ -3.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
LE Travenues Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.00₹167.50
₹166.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.65₹339.05
₹166.75
Open Price
₹147.00
Prev. Close
₹170.30
Volume
34,283

Over the last 5 years, the share price of LE Travenues Technology has gained 0.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 24.81%.

LE Travenues Technology’s current P/E of 128.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

LE Travenues Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LE Travenues Technology		1.52-23.01-34.32-41.4826.130.970.58
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		-7.37-7.33-15.59-20.18-15.82-2.498.59
BLS International Services		-6.563.65-17.89-27.94-18.5217.6159.62
Thomas Cook (India)		-6.85-18.01-30.15-43.72-20.1017.3814.00
Easy Trip Planners		-8.4618.49-1.84-5.99-27.45-31.534.24
Yatra Online		-7.49-29.28-38.45-31.4252.16-7.53-4.59
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-6.34-27.54-39.19-48.12-18.43-31.33-20.19
International Travel House		-5.63-5.28-17.44-33.20-18.6918.8743.44
Trade Wings		21.53-13.90301.041,329.321,329.32142.6868.13
Autoriders International		4.21-19.55-51.67126.71815.13348.45146.05
Landmark Global Learning		-17.37-28.75-38.83-50.00-30.02-25.25-16.02
Growington Ventures India		-1.0443.94-8.65-48.92-45.40-42.233.28
LGT Business Connextions		3.27-10.5115.77-10.98-27.45-10.14-6.22
Helloji Holidays		2.33-2.946.546.546.542.131.27
Travels & Rentals		1.1617.49-35.00-55.80-66.39-30.96-19.93
Yaan Enterprises		10.81-22.67-10.8918.1346.2365.0237.27
Naturewings Holidays		-9.60-1.96-8.88-12.5875.21-5.99-3.64
Sailani Tours N Travels		00022.5034.51-15.331.06

Over the last one year, LE Travenues Technology has gained 26.13% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.82%), BLS International Services (-18.52%), Thomas Cook (India) (-20.10%). From a 5 year perspective, LE Travenues Technology has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.59%) and BLS International Services (59.62%).

LE Travenues Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

LE Travenues Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5173.4172.75
10183.25180.27
20197.34191.77
50220.55214.04
100251.98229.95
200237.67227.19

LE Travenues Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LE Travenues Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.32%, FII holding rose to 63.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

LE Travenues Technology Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
70,00,0002.8144.9
32,50,6751.5367.29
28,88,1720.559.79
16,50,0000.7434.16
16,12,9030.6833.39
15,72,0520.1732.54
12,03,1571.6824.91
9,47,4480.2719.61
4,65,9240.329.64
3,00,7431.416.23

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

LE Travenues Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 2:02 AM ISTLE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 03, 2026, 1:54 AM ISTLE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 28, 2026, 12:43 AM ISTLE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 28, 2026, 12:40 AM ISTLE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 27, 2026, 1:02 AM ISTLE Travenues Techno - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About LE Travenues Technology

LE Travenues Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000HR2006PLC071540 and registration number is 071540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 910.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aloke Bajpai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar
    Director & Group Co-CEO
  • Mr. Shailesh Lakhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Frederic Lalonde
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sawhney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Pratap Mall
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shuba Rao Mayya
    Independent Director

FAQs on LE Travenues Technology Share Price

What is the share price of LE Travenues Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LE Travenues Technology is ₹166.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is LE Travenues Technology?

The LE Travenues Technology is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LE Travenues Technology?

The market cap of LE Travenues Technology is ₹7,306.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LE Travenues Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LE Travenues Technology are ₹167.50 and ₹147.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LE Travenues Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LE Travenues Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LE Travenues Technology is ₹339.05 and 52-week low of LE Travenues Technology is ₹118.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the LE Travenues Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The LE Travenues Technology has shown returns of -2.08% over the past day, -22.96% for the past month, -37.51% over 3 months, 24.81% over 1 year, 0.97% across 3 years, and 0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LE Travenues Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LE Travenues Technology are 128.45 and 10.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

LE Travenues Technology News

