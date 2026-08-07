What is the share price of Gujarat Industries Power Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹158.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Industries Power Company? The Gujarat Industries Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Industries Power Company? The market cap of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹2,391.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Industries Power Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Industries Power Company are ₹159.95 and ₹157.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Industries Power Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Industries Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹204.35 and 52-week low of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹119.95 as on .

How has the Gujarat Industries Power Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Industries Power Company has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -0.22% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 11.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company are 0.00 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global