Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|70,27,000
|0.14
|82.08
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1985PLC007868 and registration number is 007868. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1172.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 151.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is ₹1,943.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is 10.61 and PB ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is ₹128.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is ₹123.85 and 52-week low of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is ₹70.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.