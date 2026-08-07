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Gujarat Industries Power Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Industries Power Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹158.10 Closed
-0.60₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Industries Power Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.60₹159.95
₹158.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.95₹204.35
₹158.10
Open Price
₹159.40
Prev. Close
₹159.05
Volume
9,543

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Industries Power Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Industries Power Company		-1.98-0.22-0.605.33-17.709.3511.58
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Industries Power Company has declined 17.70% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Industries Power Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Gujarat Industries Power Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Industries Power Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.71161.31
10160.62161.32
20161.73161.36
50161.91159.8
100152.4157.23
200154.56160.05

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Industries Power Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Industries Power Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.99%, FII holding rose to 2.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Industries Power Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
63,27,0000.1101.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gujarat Industries Power Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTGuj. Ind. Power Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for GIPCL: Board Meeting Intimation For Quarterly Financial Results
Jul 15, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTGuj. Ind. Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 10, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTGuj. Ind. Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 06, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTGuj. Ind. Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 06, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTGuj. Ind. Power Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Industries Power Company

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1985PLC007868 and registration number is 007868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1491.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 155.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Jayanti S Ravi
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Vatsala Vasudeva
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Avantika Singh Aulakh
    Director
  • Mr. N N Misra
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Chandrashamker Shukla
    Director
  • Dr. Ravindra Dholakai
    Director
  • Dr. Mamata Biswal
    Director
  • Prof. Vishal Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Shivahare
    Director
  • Mr. Kanyo Sadhuram Badlani
    Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Roy
    Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Industries Power Company Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Industries Power Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹158.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Industries Power Company?

The Gujarat Industries Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Industries Power Company?

The market cap of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹2,391.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Industries Power Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Industries Power Company are ₹159.95 and ₹157.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Industries Power Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Industries Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹204.35 and 52-week low of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹119.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Industries Power Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Industries Power Company has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -0.22% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 11.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company are 0.00 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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