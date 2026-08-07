Here's the live share price of Gujarat Industries Power Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|-1.98
|-0.22
|-0.60
|5.33
|-17.70
|9.35
|11.58
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Industries Power Company has declined 17.70% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Industries Power Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.71
|161.31
|10
|160.62
|161.32
|20
|161.73
|161.36
|50
|161.91
|159.8
|100
|152.4
|157.23
|200
|154.56
|160.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Industries Power Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.99%, FII holding rose to 2.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|63,27,000
|0.1
|101.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Guj. Ind. Power Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for GIPCL: Board Meeting Intimation For Quarterly Financial Results
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|Guj. Ind. Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Guj. Ind. Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Guj. Ind. Power Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Guj. Ind. Power Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1985PLC007868 and registration number is 007868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1491.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 155.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹158.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Industries Power Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹2,391.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Industries Power Company are ₹159.95 and ₹157.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Industries Power Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹204.35 and 52-week low of Gujarat Industries Power Company is ₹119.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Industries Power Company has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -0.22% for the past month, -0.6% over 3 months, -17.7% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 11.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company are 0.00 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global