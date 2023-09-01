Follow Us

GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹128.50 Closed
6.648
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.50₹131.20
₹128.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.80₹123.85
₹128.50
Open Price
₹121.35
Prev. Close
₹120.50
Volume
72,05,359

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.17
  • R2138.03
  • R3144.87
  • Pivot
    126.33
  • S1121.47
  • S2114.63
  • S3109.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.32120.18
  • 1085.5119.25
  • 2086.05117.61
  • 5088.73112.05
  • 10084.36104.43
  • 20084.1896.73

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan70,27,0000.1482.08

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication in respect of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:20 PM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:17 AM

About Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1985PLC007868 and registration number is 007868. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1172.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 151.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vatsala Vasudeva
    Managing Director
  • Mr. V V Vachhrajani
    Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Chandra
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Chandrashamker Shukla
    Director
  • Dr. Ravindra Dholakai
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Singh
    Director
  • Mr. N N Misra
    Director
  • Dr. Mamata Biswal
    Director
  • Dr. Manjula Subramaniam
    Director
  • Mr. A K Rakesh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Shivahare
    Director
  • Mr. P Swaroop
    Director

FAQs on Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is ₹1,943.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is 10.61 and PB ratio of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is ₹128.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is ₹123.85 and 52-week low of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd. is ₹70.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

