TVS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹200.10 Closed
-0.07-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.50₹201.85
₹200.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹193.95₹208.50
₹200.10
Open Price
₹200.25
Prev. Close
₹200.25
Volume
60,218

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1203.4
  • R2205.3
  • R3208.75
  • Pivot
    199.95
  • S1198.05
  • S2194.6
  • S3192.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.19199.65
  • 1020.090
  • 2010.050
  • 504.020
  • 1002.010
  • 20010

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12
-0.4619.8336.2334.6411.1024.05-15.92

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

About TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others

Management

  • Mr. Ramachandhran Dinesh
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ravi Viswanathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sargunaraj Ravichandran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shobhana Ramachandhran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gauri Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanyam Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kaushik
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹8,752.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is 7.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹200.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹208.50 and 52-week low of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹193.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

