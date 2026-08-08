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TVS Supply Chain Solutions Share Price

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TVS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS

TVS Group | Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TVS Supply Chain Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.00 Closed
1.25₹ 1.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TVS Supply Chain Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.80₹134.15
₹134.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.60₹146.30
₹134.00
Open Price
₹133.15
Prev. Close
₹132.35
Volume
10,239

Source: Dion Global

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has gained 7.41% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.1135.73
10135.16135.77
20136.76135.63
50131.99131.76
100120.58125.92
200116.91123.64

Source: Dion Global

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TVS Supply Chain Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.17%, FII holding fell to 2.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TVS Supply Chain Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTTVS Supply Chain Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTTVS Supply Chain Sol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTTVS Supply Chain Sol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTTVS Supply Chain Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 03, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTTVS Supply Chain Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63011TN2004PLC054655 and registration number is 054655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1991.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Dinesh
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ravi Viswanathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shobhana Ramachandhran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kaushik
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Gauri Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ananth Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on TVS Supply Chain Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of TVS Supply Chain Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Supply Chain Solutions is ₹134.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TVS Supply Chain Solutions?

The TVS Supply Chain Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Supply Chain Solutions?

The market cap of TVS Supply Chain Solutions is ₹5,912.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TVS Supply Chain Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are ₹134.15 and ₹132.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Supply Chain Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Supply Chain Solutions is ₹146.30 and 52-week low of TVS Supply Chain Solutions is ₹90.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TVS Supply Chain Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The TVS Supply Chain Solutions has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 7.41% over 1 year, -12.63% across 3 years, and -7.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TVS Supply Chain Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are 51.74 and 2.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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