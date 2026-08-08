Here's the live share price of TVS Supply Chain Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has gained 7.41% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.1
|135.73
|10
|135.16
|135.77
|20
|136.76
|135.63
|50
|131.99
|131.76
|100
|120.58
|125.92
|200
|116.91
|123.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TVS Supply Chain Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.17%, FII holding fell to 2.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|TVS Supply Chain Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|TVS Supply Chain Sol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|TVS Supply Chain Sol - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|TVS Supply Chain Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|TVS Supply Chain Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63011TN2004PLC054655 and registration number is 054655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other land transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1991.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Supply Chain Solutions is ₹134.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Supply Chain Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TVS Supply Chain Solutions is ₹5,912.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are ₹134.15 and ₹132.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Supply Chain Solutions is ₹146.30 and 52-week low of TVS Supply Chain Solutions is ₹90.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Supply Chain Solutions has shown returns of 1.25% over the past day, -3.53% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 7.41% over 1 year, -12.63% across 3 years, and -7.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are 51.74 and 2.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global