What is the share price of Atul? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul is ₹6,774.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Atul? The Atul is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atul? The market cap of Atul is ₹19,946.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Atul? Today’s highest and lowest price of Atul are ₹7,005.00 and ₹6,750.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atul? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul is ₹7,198.20 and 52-week low of Atul is ₹5,563.00 as on .

How has the Atul performed historically in terms of returns? The Atul has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 5.28% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, 2.16% over 1 year, -1.32% across 3 years, and -5.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atul? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atul are 25.08 and 3.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global