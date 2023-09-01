Follow Us

Atul Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ATUL LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Largecap | NSE
₹7,354.35 Closed
0.2820.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Atul Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,324.10₹7,384.95
₹7,354.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,466.75₹9,812.90
₹7,354.35
Open Price
₹7,350.05
Prev. Close
₹7,334.10
Volume
33,162

Atul Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17,385.23
  • R27,415.52
  • R37,446.08
  • Pivot
    7,354.67
  • S17,324.38
  • S27,293.82
  • S37,263.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58,556.277,164.47
  • 108,641.287,048.17
  • 208,783.626,956.42
  • 509,075.66,886.74
  • 1008,712.56,948.84
  • 2009,020.477,256.91

Atul Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Atul Ltd. Share Holdings

Atul Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan10,97,8842.38746.19
DSP Mid Cap Fund6,98,0923.25474.47
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan6,00,0000.9407.8
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund3,96,9931.55269.82
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund3,77,4610.92256.55
DSP Small Cap Fund3,28,3041.92223.14
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities2,95,1051.12200.57
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund2,36,1001.41160.47
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund1,64,0680.64111.51
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,25,3190.7385.17
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Atul Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Atul Ltd.

Atul Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1975PLC002859 and registration number is 002859. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4992.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Lalbhai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Samveg Lalbhai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharathy Mohanan
    WholeTime Director & President
  • Mr. Gopi Kannan Thirukonda
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Baldev Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Banerjee
    Director
  • Ms. Shubhalakshmi Panse
    Director
  • Mr. Mukund Chitale
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Rangan
    Director
  • Mr. Susim Datta
    Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Rangaswamy Iyer
    Director

FAQs on Atul Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Atul Ltd.?

The market cap of Atul Ltd. is ₹21,645.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atul Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Atul Ltd. is 42.1 and PB ratio of Atul Ltd. is 4.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Atul Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul Ltd. is ₹7,354.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atul Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul Ltd. is ₹9,812.90 and 52-week low of Atul Ltd. is ₹6,466.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

