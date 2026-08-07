Here's the live share price of Atul along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Atul has gained 2.16% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Atul has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,750.51
|6,758.37
|10
|6,539.44
|6,661.61
|20
|6,365.99
|6,552.05
|50
|6,529.2
|6,528.15
|100
|6,549.05
|6,511.23
|200
|6,309.93
|6,469.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Atul saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.34%, while DII stake increased to 25.93%, FII holding fell to 7.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,25,000
|1.03
|274.74
|4,03,746
|1.33
|261
|3,68,894
|1.18
|238.47
|3,50,000
|2.41
|226.26
|2,18,633
|0.78
|141.34
|2,15,000
|0.97
|138.99
|1,85,856
|0.73
|120.15
|1,78,347
|1.68
|115.29
|1,70,881
|0.62
|110.47
|1,62,818
|0.15
|105.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Atul - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Atul - 49Th Annual General Meeting Video Proceedings, Presentation And Speech
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Atul - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Atul - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Atul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Atul Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1975PLC002859 and registration number is 002859. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5563.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul is ₹6,774.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atul is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atul is ₹19,946.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atul are ₹7,005.00 and ₹6,750.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul is ₹7,198.20 and 52-week low of Atul is ₹5,563.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Atul has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 5.28% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, 2.16% over 1 year, -1.32% across 3 years, and -5.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atul are 25.08 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global