Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|10,97,884
|2.38
|746.19
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|6,98,092
|3.25
|474.47
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|6,00,000
|0.9
|407.8
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|3,96,993
|1.55
|269.82
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|3,77,461
|0.92
|256.55
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|3,28,304
|1.92
|223.14
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|2,95,105
|1.12
|200.57
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|2,36,100
|1.41
|160.47
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|1,64,068
|0.64
|111.51
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,25,319
|0.73
|85.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Atul Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1975PLC002859 and registration number is 002859. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4992.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Atul Ltd. is ₹21,645.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Atul Ltd. is 42.1 and PB ratio of Atul Ltd. is 4.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul Ltd. is ₹7,354.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul Ltd. is ₹9,812.90 and 52-week low of Atul Ltd. is ₹6,466.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.