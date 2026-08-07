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Atul Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATUL

Lalbhai Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Atul along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6,774.85 Closed
-0.30₹ -20.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Atul Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,750.10₹7,005.00
₹6,774.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,563.00₹7,198.20
₹6,774.85
Open Price
₹6,899.95
Prev. Close
₹6,795.05
Volume
4,969

Source: Dion Global

Atul Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Atul has gained 2.16% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Atul has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Atul Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Atul Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,750.516,758.37
106,539.446,661.61
206,365.996,552.05
506,529.26,528.15
1006,549.056,511.23
2006,309.936,469.46

Source: Dion Global

Atul Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atul saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.34%, while DII stake increased to 25.93%, FII holding fell to 7.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Atul Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,25,0001.03274.74
4,03,7461.33261
3,68,8941.18238.47
3,50,0002.41226.26
2,18,6330.78141.34
2,15,0000.97138.99
1,85,8560.73120.15
1,78,3471.68115.29
1,70,8810.62110.47
1,62,8180.15105.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Atul Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTAtul - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 05, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTAtul - 49Th Annual General Meeting Video Proceedings, Presentation And Speech
Jul 31, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTAtul - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTAtul - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 24, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTAtul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Atul

Atul Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1975PLC002859 and registration number is 002859. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5563.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Lalbhai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Samveg Lalbhai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gopi Kannan Thirukonda
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vivek Gadre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. Rangaswamy Iyer
    Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra Abhyankar
    Director
  • Mr. Sujal Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kadle
    Director
  • Ms. Padmaja Chunduru
    Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Khosla
    Director

FAQs on Atul Share Price

What is the share price of Atul?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atul is ₹6,774.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atul?

The Atul is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atul?

The market cap of Atul is ₹19,946.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atul?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atul are ₹7,005.00 and ₹6,750.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atul?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atul stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atul is ₹7,198.20 and 52-week low of Atul is ₹5,563.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Atul performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atul has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 5.28% for the past month, -3.61% over 3 months, 2.16% over 1 year, -1.32% across 3 years, and -5.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atul?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atul are 25.08 and 3.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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