What is the share price of Dabur India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dabur India is ₹411.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dabur India? The Dabur India is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dabur India? The market cap of Dabur India is ₹72,909.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dabur India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dabur India are ₹413.25 and ₹408.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dabur India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dabur India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dabur India is ₹576.80 and 52-week low of Dabur India is ₹401.05 as on .

How has the Dabur India performed historically in terms of returns? The Dabur India has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -9.28% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, -20.59% over 1 year, -10.08% across 3 years, and -6.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dabur India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dabur India are 36.97 and 6.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global