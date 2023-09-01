Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.87
|-2.73
|-0.66
|4.92
|-2.88
|13.45
|18.62
|-2.27
|-1.79
|-7.14
|1.59
|-3.86
|15.90
|47.45
|-2.23
|-1.28
|-4.44
|10.45
|9.20
|53.05
|5.41
|1.71
|2.17
|2.43
|14.89
|8.20
|52.56
|57.84
|-1.75
|-3.41
|20.30
|30.72
|15.47
|40.63
|64.97
|4.25
|4.07
|18.96
|16.47
|15.76
|62.06
|60.60
|4.43
|15.74
|38.12
|35.43
|8.70
|48.36
|-7.54
|1.17
|-3.25
|24.94
|18.84
|1.29
|4.05
|-18.78
|-0.40
|11.60
|10.95
|27.59
|12.41
|18.25
|-15.24
|8.20
|19.52
|75.48
|91.72
|95.47
|155.80
|71.76
|0.99
|10.22
|11.49
|12.42
|-1.03
|-1.17
|-6.92
|2.27
|17.06
|39.41
|61.91
|56.87
|51.56
|-39.57
|-0.03
|4.26
|12.27
|34.00
|10.42
|68.76
|-63.21
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|43,88,260
|0.98
|252.59
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|43,57,700
|1.44
|250.83
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|41,01,397
|0.99
|236.08
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|33,87,500
|0.82
|194.98
|ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund
|26,54,271
|3.16
|152.78
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|19,14,166
|0.43
|110.18
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|18,12,586
|0.29
|104.33
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|14,87,208
|2.68
|85.6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|14,31,545
|0.58
|82.4
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|13,71,718
|2.68
|78.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dabur India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230DL1975PLC007908 and registration number is 007908. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8179.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 176.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dabur India Ltd. is ₹98,11.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dabur India Ltd. is 57.41 and PB ratio of Dabur India Ltd. is 10.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dabur India Ltd. is ₹553.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dabur India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dabur India Ltd. is ₹610.75 and 52-week low of Dabur India Ltd. is ₹503.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.