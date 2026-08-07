Here's the live share price of Dabur India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dabur India has declined 20.59% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Dabur India has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|425.92
|417.64
|10
|425.61
|421.46
|20
|431.02
|425.59
|50
|431.29
|432.47
|100
|439.28
|444.42
|200
|474.1
|463.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dabur India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.72%, FII holding fell to 9.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,73,72,749
|1.56
|1,577.88
|1,88,46,663
|1.68
|795.71
|68,85,831
|0.74
|290.72
|58,63,921
|0.6
|247.57
|33,45,495
|0.23
|141.25
|30,00,000
|0.57
|126.66
|26,00,000
|1.16
|109.77
|24,57,736
|0.12
|103.77
|24,00,000
|0.52
|103.51
|22,39,032
|0.32
|94.53
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Dabur India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Dabur India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Dabur India - Update-Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Dabur India - Submission Of Information Under Regulation 30- Update On Action Initiated Or Order Passed
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Dabur India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Dabur India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230DL1975PLC007908 and registration number is 007908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9383.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 177.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dabur India is ₹411.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dabur India is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dabur India is ₹72,909.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dabur India are ₹413.25 and ₹408.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dabur India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dabur India is ₹576.80 and 52-week low of Dabur India is ₹401.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dabur India has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -9.28% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, -20.59% over 1 year, -10.08% across 3 years, and -6.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dabur India are 36.97 and 6.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global