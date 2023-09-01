Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dabur India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DABUR INDIA LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Largecap | NSE
₹553.35 Closed
0.050.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dabur India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹550.40₹555.95
₹553.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹503.65₹610.75
₹553.35
Open Price
₹551.50
Prev. Close
₹553.10
Volume
9,24,053

Dabur India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1556.03
  • R2558.77
  • R3561.58
  • Pivot
    553.22
  • S1550.48
  • S2547.67
  • S3544.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5533.64555.34
  • 10531.21558.67
  • 20543.4562.45
  • 50561.49563.75
  • 100547.88559.01
  • 200545.74554.98

Dabur India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Dabur India Ltd. Share Holdings

Dabur India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund43,88,2600.98252.59
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund43,57,7001.44250.83
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund41,01,3970.99236.08
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan33,87,5000.82194.98
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund26,54,2713.16152.78
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan19,14,1660.43110.18
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund18,12,5860.29104.33
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES14,87,2082.6885.6
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9614,31,5450.5882.4
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund13,71,7182.6878.96
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Dabur India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230DL1975PLC007908 and registration number is 007908. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8179.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 176.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saket Burman
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Mohit Burman
    Chairman
  • Mr. P D Narang
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohit Malhotra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. P N Vijay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R C Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S Narayan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay Dua
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Burman
    Director
  • Mrs. Falguni Sanjay Nayar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Mohan Sharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Butani
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Burman
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anand C Burman
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Dabur India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dabur India Ltd.?

The market cap of Dabur India Ltd. is ₹98,11.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dabur India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dabur India Ltd. is 57.41 and PB ratio of Dabur India Ltd. is 10.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dabur India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dabur India Ltd. is ₹553.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dabur India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dabur India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dabur India Ltd. is ₹610.75 and 52-week low of Dabur India Ltd. is ₹503.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data