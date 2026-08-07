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Dabur India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DABUR INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Theme
FMCGRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Dabur India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹411.00 Closed
-0.72₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dabur India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹408.55₹413.25
₹411.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹401.05₹576.80
₹411.00
Open Price
₹410.50
Prev. Close
₹414.00
Volume
1,12,608

Source: Dion Global

Dabur India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dabur India has declined 20.59% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (-9.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Dabur India has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Dabur India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dabur India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5425.92417.64
10425.61421.46
20431.02425.59
50431.29432.47
100439.28444.42
200474.1463.6

Source: Dion Global

Dabur India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dabur India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 18.72%, FII holding fell to 9.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dabur India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,73,72,7491.561,577.88
1,88,46,6631.68795.71
68,85,8310.74290.72
58,63,9210.6247.57
33,45,4950.23141.25
30,00,0000.57126.66
26,00,0001.16109.77
24,57,7360.12103.77
24,00,0000.52103.51
22,39,0320.3294.53

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dabur India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTDabur India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTDabur India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTDabur India - Update-Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR)
Aug 07, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTDabur India - Submission Of Information Under Regulation 30- Update On Action Initiated Or Order Passed
Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTDabur India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Dabur India

Dabur India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230DL1975PLC007908 and registration number is 007908. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hair oil, shampoo, hair dye etc. (includes manufacture of shampoos, hair sprays, hair fixers, hair oils, hair creams, hair dyes and bleaches and preparations for permanent waving or straightening of the hair etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9383.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 177.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Burman
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saket Burman
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Mohit Malhotra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. P D Narang
    Group Director
  • Mr. Aditya Chand Burman
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Burman
    Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Butani
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Mohan Sharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Satyavati Berera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Romesh Sobti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dabur India Share Price

What is the share price of Dabur India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dabur India is ₹411.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dabur India?

The Dabur India is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dabur India?

The market cap of Dabur India is ₹72,909.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dabur India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dabur India are ₹413.25 and ₹408.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dabur India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dabur India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dabur India is ₹576.80 and 52-week low of Dabur India is ₹401.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dabur India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dabur India has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, -9.28% for the past month, -12.56% over 3 months, -20.59% over 1 year, -10.08% across 3 years, and -6.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dabur India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dabur India are 36.97 and 6.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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