Here's the live share price of SG Mart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of SG Mart has gained 146.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 41.75%.
SG Mart’s current P/E of 57.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
|BMW Ventures
|-2.95
|-1.33
|-3.05
|-23.07
|-23.07
|-8.37
|-5.11
Over the last one year, SG Mart has gained 44.66% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, SG Mart has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|437.24
|445.84
|10
|434.37
|436.51
|20
|409.56
|418.57
|50
|377.07
|389.89
|100
|362.68
|374.05
|200
|362.68
|366.65
In the latest quarter, SG Mart remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.97%, FII holding rose to 1.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:49 PM IST
|SG Mart - Clarification On Volume Movement
|Feb 10, 2026, 5:29 PM IST
|SG Mart - Clarification sought from SG Mart Ltd
|Jan 27, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
|SG Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 23, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
|SG Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 23, 2026, 6:49 PM IST
|SG Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
SG Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46102DL1985PLC426661 and registration number is 426661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5511.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SG Mart is ₹471.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SG Mart is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SG Mart is ₹5,935.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SG Mart are ₹478.95 and ₹441.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SG Mart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SG Mart is ₹478.95 and 52-week low of SG Mart is ₹290.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The SG Mart has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, 34.2% for the past month, 34.68% over 3 months, 41.75% over 1 year, 194.16% across 3 years, and 146.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SG Mart are 57.78 and 3.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.