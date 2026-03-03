Facebook Pixel Code
SG Mart Share Price

NSE
BSE

SG MART

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SG Mart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹471.10 Closed
2.12₹ 9.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
SG Mart Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹441.35₹478.95
₹471.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹290.00₹478.95
₹471.10
Open Price
₹441.35
Prev. Close
₹461.30
Volume
36,790

Over the last 5 years, the share price of SG Mart has gained 146.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 41.75%.

SG Mart’s current P/E of 57.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

SG Mart Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95
BMW Ventures		-2.95-1.33-3.05-23.07-23.07-8.37-5.11

Over the last one year, SG Mart has gained 44.66% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, SG Mart has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

SG Mart Financials

SG Mart Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5437.24445.84
10434.37436.51
20409.56418.57
50377.07389.89
100362.68374.05
200362.68366.65

SG Mart Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SG Mart remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.97%, FII holding rose to 1.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SG Mart Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 9:49 PM ISTSG Mart - Clarification On Volume Movement
Feb 10, 2026, 5:29 PM ISTSG Mart - Clarification sought from SG Mart Ltd
Jan 27, 2026, 10:22 PM ISTSG Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 23, 2026, 11:52 PM ISTSG Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 23, 2026, 6:49 PM ISTSG Mart - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About SG Mart

SG Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46102DL1985PLC426661 and registration number is 426661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5511.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Bansal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Thakur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dukhabandhu Rath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neeru Abrol
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on SG Mart Share Price

What is the share price of SG Mart?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SG Mart is ₹471.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is SG Mart?

The SG Mart is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SG Mart?

The market cap of SG Mart is ₹5,935.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SG Mart?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SG Mart are ₹478.95 and ₹441.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SG Mart?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SG Mart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SG Mart is ₹478.95 and 52-week low of SG Mart is ₹290.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the SG Mart performed historically in terms of returns?

The SG Mart has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, 34.2% for the past month, 34.68% over 3 months, 41.75% over 1 year, 194.16% across 3 years, and 146.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SG Mart?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SG Mart are 57.78 and 3.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

SG Mart News

