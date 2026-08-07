What is the share price of Escorts Kubota? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorts Kubota is ₹3,051.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Escorts Kubota? The Escorts Kubota is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Escorts Kubota? The market cap of Escorts Kubota is ₹34,133.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Escorts Kubota? Today’s highest and lowest price of Escorts Kubota are ₹3,089.15 and ₹3,045.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Escorts Kubota? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorts Kubota stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorts Kubota is ₹4,171.35 and 52-week low of Escorts Kubota is ₹2,701.00 as on .

How has the Escorts Kubota performed historically in terms of returns? The Escorts Kubota has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 2.37% for the past month, -8.83% over 3 months, -8.93% over 1 year, 6.16% across 3 years, and 20.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Escorts Kubota? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Escorts Kubota are 24.68 and 2.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global