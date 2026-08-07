Here's the live share price of Escorts Kubota along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Escorts Kubota
|-1.13
|2.37
|-8.83
|-19.23
|-8.93
|6.16
|20.63
|HMT
|0.90
|-8.65
|-1.28
|36.52
|10.49
|29.15
|13.68
|VST Tillers Tractors
|1.25
|-0.50
|-13.29
|-23.61
|0.29
|12.80
|17.19
|Indo Farm Equipment
|-1.33
|1.89
|6.59
|6.59
|-21.84
|-16.39
|-10.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Escorts Kubota has declined 8.93% compared to peers like HMT (10.49%), VST Tillers Tractors (0.29%), Indo Farm Equipment (-21.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Escorts Kubota has outperformed peers relative to HMT (13.68%) and VST Tillers Tractors (17.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,051.41
|3,078.79
|10
|2,992.34
|3,043.12
|20
|2,967.31
|3,001.69
|50
|2,901.65
|2,978.91
|100
|3,003.87
|3,056.53
|200
|3,327.25
|3,195.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Escorts Kubota remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.65%, FII holding rose to 6.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,75,732
|0.84
|844.29
|13,46,352
|1.45
|395.28
|12,00,000
|0.33
|352.31
|8,28,979
|0.83
|243.38
|5,00,000
|0.94
|146.8
|4,93,075
|1.16
|144.76
|4,24,690
|1.59
|124.68
|3,94,076
|0.15
|115.7
|3,86,645
|0.56
|113.52
|1,51,756
|0.41
|44.55
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Escorts Kubota - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Escorts Kubota - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Escorts Kubota - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Escorts Kubota - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Escorts Kubota - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Escorts Kubota Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1944PLC039088 and registration number is 039088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of agricultural and forestry machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11472.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorts Kubota is ₹3,051.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Escorts Kubota is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Escorts Kubota is ₹34,133.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Escorts Kubota are ₹3,089.15 and ₹3,045.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorts Kubota stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorts Kubota is ₹4,171.35 and 52-week low of Escorts Kubota is ₹2,701.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Escorts Kubota has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 2.37% for the past month, -8.83% over 3 months, -8.93% over 1 year, 6.16% across 3 years, and 20.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Escorts Kubota are 24.68 and 2.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global