Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Escorts Kubota Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ESCORTS KUBOTA LTD.

Sector : Auto - Tractors | Largecap | NSE
₹3,133.90 Closed
-0.8-25.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Escorts Kubota Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,072.90₹3,195.00
₹3,133.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,807.70₹3,343.85
₹3,133.90
Open Price
₹3,110.00
Prev. Close
₹3,159.25
Volume
6,26,982

Escorts Kubota Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,198.97
  • R23,258.03
  • R33,321.07
  • Pivot
    3,135.93
  • S13,076.87
  • S23,013.83
  • S32,954.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,986.123,108.99
  • 101,998.883,009.67
  • 202,040.982,857.53
  • 501,973.472,598.84
  • 1001,786.452,399.81
  • 2001,766.362,220.82

Escorts Kubota Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.9022.4842.9550.5055.38182.43277.41
4.1311.904.6518.4230.9881.0340.00
2.8719.1631.2063.7844.00122.0463.55

Escorts Kubota Ltd. Share Holdings

Escorts Kubota Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan11,30,0002.54286.96
HSBC Value Fund5,39,5001.51137
Quant Active Fund5,11,6002.43129.92
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund5,00,0001.09126.97
HDFC Focused 30 Fund - Regular Plan4,25,0001.85107.93
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund4,16,7541.14105.83
Franklin India Prima Fund4,15,9091.22105.62
Quant Mid Cap Fund3,89,5003.9198.91
Invesco India Contra Fund3,88,6420.998.69
Quant Tax Plan3,14,6761.879.91
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Escorts Kubota Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Escorts Kubota Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:26 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Escorts Kubota Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:32 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Escorts Kubota Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:54 PM

About Escorts Kubota Ltd.

Escorts Kubota Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1944PLC039088 and registration number is 039088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tractors used in agriculture and forestry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7152.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Nanda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Seiji Fukuoka
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Madan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Nitasha Nanda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hardeep Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dai Watanabe
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yuji Tomiyama
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiro Watanabe
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yasukazu Kamada
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sutanu Behuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanya Dubash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish N Salve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Chandra Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kenichiro Toyofuku
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reema Rameshchandra Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Escorts Kubota Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Escorts Kubota Ltd.?

The market cap of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is ₹34,909.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Escorts Kubota Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is 54.82 and PB ratio of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is 4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Escorts Kubota Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorts Kubota Ltd. is ₹3,133.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Escorts Kubota Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorts Kubota Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is ₹3,343.85 and 52-week low of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is ₹1,807.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data