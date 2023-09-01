Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|11,30,000
|2.54
|286.96
|HSBC Value Fund
|5,39,500
|1.51
|137
|Quant Active Fund
|5,11,600
|2.43
|129.92
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|5,00,000
|1.09
|126.97
|HDFC Focused 30 Fund - Regular Plan
|4,25,000
|1.85
|107.93
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|4,16,754
|1.14
|105.83
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|4,15,909
|1.22
|105.62
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|3,89,500
|3.91
|98.91
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|3,88,642
|0.9
|98.69
|Quant Tax Plan
|3,14,676
|1.8
|79.91
Escorts Kubota Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1944PLC039088 and registration number is 039088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tractors used in agriculture and forestry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7152.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is ₹34,909.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is 54.82 and PB ratio of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is 4.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorts Kubota Ltd. is ₹3,133.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorts Kubota Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is ₹3,343.85 and 52-week low of Escorts Kubota Ltd. is ₹1,807.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.