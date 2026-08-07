Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Escorts Kubota Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESCORTS KUBOTA

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles
Theme
ManufacturingMNCsRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500

Here's the live share price of Escorts Kubota along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,051.00 Closed
-0.87₹ -26.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Escorts Kubota Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,045.00₹3,089.15
₹3,051.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,701.00₹4,171.35
₹3,051.00
Open Price
₹3,089.15
Prev. Close
₹3,077.75
Volume
3,294

Source: Dion Global

Escorts Kubota Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Escorts Kubota		-1.132.37-8.83-19.23-8.936.1620.63
HMT		0.90-8.65-1.2836.5210.4929.1513.68
VST Tillers Tractors		1.25-0.50-13.29-23.610.2912.8017.19
Indo Farm Equipment		-1.331.896.596.59-21.84-16.39-10.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Escorts Kubota has declined 8.93% compared to peers like HMT (10.49%), VST Tillers Tractors (0.29%), Indo Farm Equipment (-21.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Escorts Kubota has outperformed peers relative to HMT (13.68%) and VST Tillers Tractors (17.19%).

Escorts Kubota Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Escorts Kubota Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,051.413,078.79
102,992.343,043.12
202,967.313,001.69
502,901.652,978.91
1003,003.873,056.53
2003,327.253,195.66

Source: Dion Global

Escorts Kubota Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Escorts Kubota remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.65%, FII holding rose to 6.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Escorts Kubota Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,75,7320.84844.29
13,46,3521.45395.28
12,00,0000.33352.31
8,28,9790.83243.38
5,00,0000.94146.8
4,93,0751.16144.76
4,24,6901.59124.68
3,94,0760.15115.7
3,86,6450.56113.52
1,51,7560.4144.55

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Escorts Kubota Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTEscorts Kubota - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTEscorts Kubota - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTEscorts Kubota - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTEscorts Kubota - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTEscorts Kubota - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1944PLC039088 and registration number is 039088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of agricultural and forestry machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11472.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Nanda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akira Kato
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Madan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Nitasha Nanda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hitoshi Sasaki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satoshi Suzuki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nobushige Ichikawa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardeep Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Chandra Bhargava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish N Salve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kinji Saito
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanya Dubash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rupinder Singh Sodhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reema Nanavaty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Escorts Kubota Share Price

What is the share price of Escorts Kubota?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorts Kubota is ₹3,051.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Escorts Kubota?

The Escorts Kubota is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Escorts Kubota?

The market cap of Escorts Kubota is ₹34,133.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Escorts Kubota?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Escorts Kubota are ₹3,089.15 and ₹3,045.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Escorts Kubota?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorts Kubota stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorts Kubota is ₹4,171.35 and 52-week low of Escorts Kubota is ₹2,701.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Escorts Kubota performed historically in terms of returns?

The Escorts Kubota has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 2.37% for the past month, -8.83% over 3 months, -8.93% over 1 year, 6.16% across 3 years, and 20.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Escorts Kubota?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Escorts Kubota are 24.68 and 2.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Escorts Kubota News

More Escorts Kubota News
Market Pulse