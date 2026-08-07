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DB Corp Share Price

NSE
BSE

DB CORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of DB Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹210.95 Closed
0.02₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DB Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹209.75₹212.95
₹210.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.05₹289.90
₹210.95
Open Price
₹209.80
Prev. Close
₹210.90
Volume
7,240

Source: Dion Global

DB Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DB Corp has declined 22.32% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), Navneet Education (-9.31%), TCPL Packaging (-9.72%). From a 5 year perspective, DB Corp has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and Navneet Education (5.74%).

DB Corp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DB Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5209.9209.92
10210.56209.78
20208.13208.54
50204.62207.61
100207.59212.34
200228.79224.58

Source: Dion Global

DB Corp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DB Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.24%, FII holding fell to 11.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DB Corp Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
49,22,1500.2393.89
17,67,4510.0433.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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DB Corp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTDB Corp - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTDB Corp - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTDB Corp - Notice Of The 30Th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Jul 22, 2026, 03:57 AM IST ISTDB Corp - Intimation For Submission Of Application For Reclassification With Stock Exchanges
Jul 20, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTDB Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About DB Corp

DB Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210GJ1995PLC047208 and registration number is 047208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2355.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 178.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Agarwal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Girish Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Paulomi Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Runit Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on DB Corp Share Price

What is the share price of DB Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB Corp is ₹210.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DB Corp?

The DB Corp is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DB Corp?

The market cap of DB Corp is ₹3,760.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DB Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DB Corp are ₹212.95 and ₹209.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DB Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB Corp is ₹289.90 and 52-week low of DB Corp is ₹185.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DB Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The DB Corp has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -22.32% over 1 year, -2.93% across 3 years, and 17.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DB Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DB Corp are 10.69 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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