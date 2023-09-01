Follow Us

DB CORP LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹227.65 Closed
0.461.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DB Corp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹226.00₹231.25
₹227.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.75₹256.00
₹227.65
Open Price
₹227.95
Prev. Close
₹226.60
Volume
82,092

DB Corp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1230.13
  • R2232.62
  • R3233.98
  • Pivot
    228.77
  • S1226.28
  • S2224.92
  • S3222.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.48231.54
  • 10119.38234.2
  • 20121.79231.65
  • 50116.28207.33
  • 10098.42177.9
  • 20093.43150.39

DB Corp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

DB Corp Ltd. Share Holdings

DB Corp Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan49,22,1500.51107.72
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund18,40,7550.1940.28

DB Corp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About DB Corp Ltd.

DB Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210GJ1995PLC047208 and registration number is 047208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1768.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 177.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Agarwal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Girish Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anupriya Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Paulomi Dhawan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on DB Corp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DB Corp Ltd.?

The market cap of DB Corp Ltd. is ₹4,52.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DB Corp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DB Corp Ltd. is 18.78 and PB ratio of DB Corp Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DB Corp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB Corp Ltd. is ₹227.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DB Corp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB Corp Ltd. is ₹256.00 and 52-week low of DB Corp Ltd. is ₹92.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

