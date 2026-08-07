What is the share price of DB Corp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB Corp is ₹210.95 as on .

What kind of stock is DB Corp? The DB Corp is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DB Corp? The market cap of DB Corp is ₹3,760.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DB Corp? Today’s highest and lowest price of DB Corp are ₹212.95 and ₹209.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DB Corp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB Corp is ₹289.90 and 52-week low of DB Corp is ₹185.05 as on .

How has the DB Corp performed historically in terms of returns? The DB Corp has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -22.32% over 1 year, -2.93% across 3 years, and 17.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DB Corp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DB Corp are 10.69 and 1.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global