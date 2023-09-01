Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|49,22,150
|0.51
|107.72
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|18,40,755
|0.19
|40.28
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
DB Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210GJ1995PLC047208 and registration number is 047208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1768.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 177.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DB Corp Ltd. is ₹4,52.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DB Corp Ltd. is 18.78 and PB ratio of DB Corp Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB Corp Ltd. is ₹227.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB Corp Ltd. is ₹256.00 and 52-week low of DB Corp Ltd. is ₹92.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.