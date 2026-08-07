Here's the live share price of DB Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DB Corp has declined 22.32% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), Navneet Education (-9.31%), TCPL Packaging (-9.72%). From a 5 year perspective, DB Corp has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and Navneet Education (5.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|209.9
|209.92
|10
|210.56
|209.78
|20
|208.13
|208.54
|50
|204.62
|207.61
|100
|207.59
|212.34
|200
|228.79
|224.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DB Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.24%, FII holding fell to 11.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|49,22,150
|0.23
|93.89
|17,67,451
|0.04
|33.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|DB Corp - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|DB Corp - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|DB Corp - Notice Of The 30Th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:57 AM IST IST
|DB Corp - Intimation For Submission Of Application For Reclassification With Stock Exchanges
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|DB Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
DB Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22210GJ1995PLC047208 and registration number is 047208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2355.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 178.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB Corp is ₹210.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DB Corp is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DB Corp is ₹3,760.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DB Corp are ₹212.95 and ₹209.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB Corp is ₹289.90 and 52-week low of DB Corp is ₹185.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DB Corp has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 5.93% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -22.32% over 1 year, -2.93% across 3 years, and 17.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DB Corp are 10.69 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global