Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|55,92,780
|1.48
|381.65
|ICICI Prudential Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF
|8,05,365
|2.84
|54.96
|NJ Balanced Advantage Fund
|6,89,234
|1.21
|47.03
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|5,92,935
|1.27
|40.46
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|5,46,887
|1.27
|37.32
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan
|4,99,013
|0.64
|34.05
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan
|4,99,013
|0.64
|34.05
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|4,62,110
|1.27
|31.53
|SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF
|2,76,858
|1.27
|18.89
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund
|2,40,681
|1.27
|16.42
Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1923 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51434WB1923PLC004793 and registration number is 004793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7740.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is ₹69,806.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is 81.23 and PB ratio of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is 15.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is ₹719.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Berger Paints (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is ₹725.90 and 52-week low of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is ₹527.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.