What is the share price of Berger Paints (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Berger Paints (India) is ₹531.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Berger Paints (India)? The Berger Paints (India) is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Berger Paints (India)? The market cap of Berger Paints (India) is ₹61,909.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Berger Paints (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Berger Paints (India) are ₹545.25 and ₹520.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Berger Paints (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Berger Paints (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Berger Paints (India) is ₹594.20 and 52-week low of Berger Paints (India) is ₹391.50 as on .

How has the Berger Paints (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Berger Paints (India) has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, 8.91% over 3 months, -2.6% over 1 year, -3.39% across 3 years, and -4.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Berger Paints (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Berger Paints (India) are 50.89 and 8.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global