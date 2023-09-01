Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BERGER PAINTS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Largecap | NSE
₹719.85 Closed
0.171.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹711.55₹721.00
₹719.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹527.15₹725.90
₹719.85
Open Price
₹719.65
Prev. Close
₹718.60
Volume
6,14,792

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1723.25
  • R2726.85
  • R3732.7
  • Pivot
    717.4
  • S1713.8
  • S2707.95
  • S3704.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5606.47714.8
  • 10611.71711.02
  • 20616.15705.09
  • 50643.91688.5
  • 100620.27665.05
  • 200661.23645.83

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.232.5110.6924.006.7330.14119.26
0.05-2.450.6314.79-5.3864.76139.50
5.540.3418.4324.851.193.78-1.01
-1.26-3.2910.6827.2639.6630.0057.96
4.390.167.3859.03-2.06-49.25-49.25
3.559.8937.3837.5954.54227.30458.60
0.350.0375.22169.8497.7897.7897.78
1.723.173.707.91-4.40132.9771.81
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund55,92,7801.48381.65
ICICI Prudential Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF8,05,3652.8454.96
NJ Balanced Advantage Fund6,89,2341.2147.03
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES5,92,9351.2740.46
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund5,46,8871.2737.32
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan4,99,0130.6434.05
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan4,99,0130.6434.05
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund4,62,1101.2731.53
SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF2,76,8581.2718.89
UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund2,40,6811.2716.42
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Berger Paints (I) Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:50 PM

About Berger Paints (India) Ltd.

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1923 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51434WB1923PLC004793 and registration number is 004793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7740.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kuldip Singh Dhingra
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gurbachan Singh Dhingra
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Abhijit Roy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kanwardip Singh Dhingra
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rishma Kaur
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pulak Chandan Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Gujral
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Halan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anoop Hoon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishna Pillai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Berger Paints (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Berger Paints (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is ₹69,806.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Berger Paints (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is 81.23 and PB ratio of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is 15.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Berger Paints (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is ₹719.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Berger Paints (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Berger Paints (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is ₹725.90 and 52-week low of Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is ₹527.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data