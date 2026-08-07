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Berger Paints (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

BERGER PAINTS (INDIA)

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
HousingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200

Here's the live share price of Berger Paints (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹531.00 Closed
-1.28₹ -6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Berger Paints (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹520.05₹545.25
₹531.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹391.50₹594.20
₹531.00
Open Price
₹520.05
Prev. Close
₹537.90
Volume
2,37,264

Source: Dion Global

Berger Paints (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Berger Paints (India)		2.054.358.9113.39-2.6-3.39-4.74
Asian Paints		-1-0.57.5712.578.58-6.62-1.89
Kansai Nerolac Paints		6.680.96-0.73-1.29-10.08-13.83-13.05
JSW Dulux		5.03-0.54.243.92-14.792.976.76
Indigo Paints		0.762.421.327.91-7.28-11.16-14.93
Sirca Paints India		5.0310.314.1-5.9-0.294.944.42
Shalimar Paints		28.2460.355231.9612.56-18.17-4.35
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.88-9.63-15.6-14.97-49.84-51.08-23.75
Retina Paints		8.53-0.76-23.12-32.51-46.01-3.437.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Berger Paints (India) has declined 2.60% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%), JSW Dulux (-14.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Berger Paints (India) has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Kansai Nerolac Paints (-13.05%).

Berger Paints (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Berger Paints (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5517.38530.77
10508.49521.27
20502.04514.23
50509.99507.27
100483.57500.64
200502.19503.19

Source: Dion Global

Berger Paints (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Berger Paints (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.78%, FII holding rose to 4.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Berger Paints (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,00,00,0002.51,020.2
1,10,00,0002.37561.11
94,04,8561.99479.74
70,33,1350.66358.76
40,12,0000.89204.65
31,92,1030.51162.83
25,00,0001.05127.53
22,00,0003.86112.22
21,11,4230.65107.7
19,80,0000.45101

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Berger Paints (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTBerger Paints I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTBerger Paints I - Updates - Link Of Audio Recording Of Earnings Call
Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTBerger Paints I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTBerger Paints I - Unaudited Financial Results For The QE 30.06.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTBerger Paints I - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Berger Paints (India)

Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1923 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51434WB1923PLC004793 and registration number is 004793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10420.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 116.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kuldip Singh Dhingra
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Gurbachan Singh Dhingra
    Vice Chairman - Emeritus
  • Ms. Rishma Kaur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kanwardip Singh Dhingra
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Abhijit Roy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Sonu Halan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anoop Hoon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishna Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subir Bose
    Independent Director

FAQs on Berger Paints (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Berger Paints (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Berger Paints (India) is ₹531.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Berger Paints (India)?

The Berger Paints (India) is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Berger Paints (India)?

The market cap of Berger Paints (India) is ₹61,909.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Berger Paints (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Berger Paints (India) are ₹545.25 and ₹520.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Berger Paints (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Berger Paints (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Berger Paints (India) is ₹594.20 and 52-week low of Berger Paints (India) is ₹391.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Berger Paints (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Berger Paints (India) has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, 8.91% over 3 months, -2.6% over 1 year, -3.39% across 3 years, and -4.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Berger Paints (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Berger Paints (India) are 50.89 and 8.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Berger Paints (India) News

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