Here's the live share price of Berger Paints (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Berger Paints (India)
|2.05
|4.35
|8.91
|13.39
|-2.6
|-3.39
|-4.74
|Asian Paints
|-1
|-0.5
|7.57
|12.57
|8.58
|-6.62
|-1.89
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|6.68
|0.96
|-0.73
|-1.29
|-10.08
|-13.83
|-13.05
|JSW Dulux
|5.03
|-0.5
|4.24
|3.92
|-14.79
|2.97
|6.76
|Indigo Paints
|0.76
|2.4
|21.32
|7.91
|-7.28
|-11.16
|-14.93
|Sirca Paints India
|5.03
|10.31
|4.1
|-5.9
|-0.29
|4.94
|4.42
|Shalimar Paints
|28.24
|60.35
|52
|31.96
|12.56
|-18.17
|-4.35
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.88
|-9.63
|-15.6
|-14.97
|-49.84
|-51.08
|-23.75
|Retina Paints
|8.53
|-0.76
|-23.12
|-32.51
|-46.01
|-3.43
|7.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Berger Paints (India) has declined 2.60% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%), JSW Dulux (-14.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Berger Paints (India) has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Kansai Nerolac Paints (-13.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|517.38
|530.77
|10
|508.49
|521.27
|20
|502.04
|514.23
|50
|509.99
|507.27
|100
|483.57
|500.64
|200
|502.19
|503.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Berger Paints (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.78%, FII holding rose to 4.82%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,00,00,000
|2.5
|1,020.2
|1,10,00,000
|2.37
|561.11
|94,04,856
|1.99
|479.74
|70,33,135
|0.66
|358.76
|40,12,000
|0.89
|204.65
|31,92,103
|0.51
|162.83
|25,00,000
|1.05
|127.53
|22,00,000
|3.86
|112.22
|21,11,423
|0.65
|107.7
|19,80,000
|0.45
|101
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Berger Paints I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Berger Paints I - Updates - Link Of Audio Recording Of Earnings Call
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Berger Paints I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Berger Paints I - Unaudited Financial Results For The QE 30.06.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Berger Paints I - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Berger Paints (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1923 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51434WB1923PLC004793 and registration number is 004793. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10420.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 116.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Berger Paints (India) is ₹531.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Berger Paints (India) is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Berger Paints (India) is ₹61,909.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Berger Paints (India) are ₹545.25 and ₹520.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Berger Paints (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Berger Paints (India) is ₹594.20 and 52-week low of Berger Paints (India) is ₹391.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Berger Paints (India) has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, 4.35% for the past month, 8.91% over 3 months, -2.6% over 1 year, -3.39% across 3 years, and -4.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Berger Paints (India) are 50.89 and 8.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.75 per annum.
Source: Dion Global