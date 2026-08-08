Here's the live share price of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
|14.62
|11.17
|-32.94
|-39.03
|-80.26
|-40.36
|-26.66
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has declined 80.26% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.88
|28.18
|10
|27.13
|27.68
|20
|26.79
|27.62
|50
|29.74
|29.99
|100
|34.79
|36.53
|200
|50.55
|57.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 4.08%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|50,87,689
|0.04
|14.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Vishnu Prakash R Pun - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Vishnu Prakash R Pun - Cancellation of Board Meeting
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Vishnu Prakash R Pun - Board Meeting Intimation for Issue Of Warrants On A Preferential Basis
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Vishnu Prakash R Pun - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Vishnu Prakash R Pun - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MH2013PLC243252 and registration number is 243252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 851.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹30.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹385.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia are ₹30.96 and ₹28.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Prakash R Punglia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹161.55 and 52-week low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹23.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 11.17% for the past month, -32.94% over 3 months, -80.26% over 1 year, -40.36% across 3 years, and -26.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia are -2.57 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global