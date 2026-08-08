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Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Share Price

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BSE

VISHNU PRAKASH R PUNGLIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.96 Closed
4.98₹ 1.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.80₹30.96
₹30.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.99₹161.55
₹30.96
Open Price
₹29.65
Prev. Close
₹29.49
Volume
53,584

Source: Dion Global

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia		14.6211.17-32.94-39.03-80.26-40.36-26.66
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has declined 80.26% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.8828.18
1027.1327.68
2026.7927.62
5029.7429.99
10034.7936.53
20050.5557.35

Source: Dion Global

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 4.08%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
50,87,6890.0414.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTVishnu Prakash R Pun - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTVishnu Prakash R Pun - Cancellation of Board Meeting
Jul 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTVishnu Prakash R Pun - Board Meeting Intimation for Issue Of Warrants On A Preferential Basis
Jul 01, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTVishnu Prakash R Pun - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 10, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTVishnu Prakash R Pun - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Vishnu Prakash R Punglia

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203MH2013PLC243252 and registration number is 243252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 851.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishnu Prakash Punglia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Manohar Lal Punglia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Punglia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Pungalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishor Pungalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anurag Lohiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uttam Chand Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan Lahoti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nilima Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Murari Lal Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Share Price

What is the share price of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹30.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vishnu Prakash R Punglia?

The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia?

The market cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹385.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia are ₹30.96 and ₹28.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Prakash R Punglia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹161.55 and 52-week low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹23.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vishnu Prakash R Punglia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 11.17% for the past month, -32.94% over 3 months, -80.26% over 1 year, -40.36% across 3 years, and -26.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia are -2.57 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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