VISHNU PRAKASH R PUNGLIA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹166.90
14.5521.2
As on Sep 6, 2023, 2:39 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.15₹173.30
₹166.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.00₹165.00
₹166.90
Open Price
₹149.70
Prev. Close
₹145.70
Volume
2,70,75,594

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1177.35
  • R2185.5
  • R3201.1
  • Pivot
    161.75
  • S1153.6
  • S2138
  • S3129.85

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.1316.1316.1316.1316.1316.1316.13
3.345.644.4743.6030.74239.63152.69
1.005.4117.0930.2527.53181.82196.25
16.1919.3024.57128.29353.80591.20683.73
4.419.0922.5858.5631.78164.21174.56
4.4917.026.89-1.3127.31139.3270.04
5.446.539.2831.1710.43258.69334.60
17.7225.6842.5768.8575.73127.26-10.84
7.676.3531.9377.03123.92390.2478.85
6.870.149.8420.0723.55115.71129.46
-0.089.0922.7556.077.45604.05263.35
0.2212.0511.63-2.206.51122.71141.33
0.079.8134.7486.80132.90589.81353.14
-1.01-4.915.7627.197.037.037.03
0.6055.1089.41110.2488.822,102.90474.67
3.576.082.6827.1856.23387.39295.75
5.847.2353.8799.5560.99840.99414.78
-1.81-0.557.745.71-15.35136.5136.51
-0.78-4.4022.6555.1857.97181.50136.44
2.3217.7122.0130.90-11.9531.75-44.26

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. Share Holdings

About Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.

Construction & Contracting

Management

  • Mr. Manohar Lal Punglia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Punglia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kamal Kishor Pungalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Pungalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Uttam Chand Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan Lahoti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nilima Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Murari Lal Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shripal Bhansali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.?

The market cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is ₹2,80.31 Cr as on Sep 06, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is 6.02 as on Sep 06, 2023.

What is the share price of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is ₹166.90 as on Sep 06, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. is ₹144.00 as on Sep 06, 2023.

