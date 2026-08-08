What is the share price of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹30.96 as on .

What kind of stock is Vishnu Prakash R Punglia? The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia? The market cap of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹385.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia are ₹30.96 and ₹28.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnu Prakash R Punglia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹161.55 and 52-week low of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is ₹23.99 as on .

How has the Vishnu Prakash R Punglia performed historically in terms of returns? The Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 11.17% for the past month, -32.94% over 3 months, -80.26% over 1 year, -40.36% across 3 years, and -26.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia are -2.57 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global