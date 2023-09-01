Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|93,00,000
|2.26
|147.59
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|78,59,700
|1.16
|124.73
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|75,00,000
|2.37
|119.03
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|63,00,000
|3.43
|99.98
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|61,00,000
|1.7
|96.81
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|57,87,492
|0.42
|91.85
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|41,56,638
|0.72
|65.97
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|29,80,000
|5.16
|47.29
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|22,54,278
|0.53
|35.78
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|20,23,567
|0.35
|32.11
NCC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011146 and registration number is 011146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9930.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NCC Ltd. is ₹10,648.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NCC Ltd. is 17.48 and PB ratio of NCC Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Ltd. is ₹170.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC Ltd. is ₹173.60 and 52-week low of NCC Ltd. is ₹66.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.