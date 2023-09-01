What is the Market Cap of NCC Ltd.? The market cap of NCC Ltd. is ₹10,648.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NCC Ltd.? P/E ratio of NCC Ltd. is 17.48 and PB ratio of NCC Ltd. is 1.73 as on .

What is the share price of NCC Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Ltd. is ₹170.95 as on .