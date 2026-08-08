Here's the live share price of NCC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NCC has declined 34.43% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, NCC has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.23
|142.7
|10
|139.87
|141.93
|20
|141.46
|142.56
|50
|146.9
|146
|100
|149.63
|150.37
|200
|159.07
|162.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NCC saw a rise in promoter holding to 23.09%, while DII stake increased to 17.88%, FII holding fell to 11.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,73,05,369
|0.76
|256.48
|1,46,65,904
|2.54
|217.36
|1,24,63,380
|0.22
|184.72
|87,06,522
|4.03
|129.04
|66,36,361
|0.19
|98.36
|54,16,165
|0.28
|80.27
|36,12,332
|0.69
|53.54
|31,00,000
|1.41
|45.95
|27,90,467
|0.13
|41.36
|23,50,000
|1.42
|34.83
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|NCC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|NCC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|NCC - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|NCC - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|NCC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
NCC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011146 and registration number is 011146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17463.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC is ₹145.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NCC is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NCC is ₹9,141.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NCC are ₹149.35 and ₹144.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC is ₹225.90 and 52-week low of NCC is ₹130.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NCC has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -14.35% over 3 months, -34.43% over 1 year, -2.22% across 3 years, and 11.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCC are 13.07 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global