What is the share price of NCC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC is ₹145.60 as on .

What kind of stock is NCC? The NCC is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NCC? The market cap of NCC is ₹9,141.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NCC? Today’s highest and lowest price of NCC are ₹149.35 and ₹144.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC is ₹225.90 and 52-week low of NCC is ₹130.20 as on .

How has the NCC performed historically in terms of returns? The NCC has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -14.35% over 3 months, -34.43% over 1 year, -2.22% across 3 years, and 11.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NCC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCC are 13.07 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global