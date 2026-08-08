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NCC Share Price

NSE
BSE

NCC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Water Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India InfrastructureBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NCC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.60 Closed
1.29₹ 1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NCC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.75₹149.35
₹145.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.20₹225.90
₹145.60
Open Price
₹146.50
Prev. Close
₹143.75
Volume
5,03,645

Source: Dion Global

NCC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NCC has declined 34.43% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, NCC has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

NCC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NCC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.23142.7
10139.87141.93
20141.46142.56
50146.9146
100149.63150.37
200159.07162.49

Source: Dion Global

NCC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NCC saw a rise in promoter holding to 23.09%, while DII stake increased to 17.88%, FII holding fell to 11.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NCC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,73,05,3690.76256.48
1,46,65,9042.54217.36
1,24,63,3800.22184.72
87,06,5224.03129.04
66,36,3610.1998.36
54,16,1650.2880.27
36,12,3320.6953.54
31,00,0001.4145.95
27,90,4670.1341.36
23,50,0001.4234.83

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NCC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTNCC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTNCC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTNCC - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTNCC - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTNCC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About NCC

NCC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011146 and registration number is 011146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17463.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajender Mohan Malla
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. A A V Ranga Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A G K Raju
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A S N Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. J V Ranga Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A V N Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Utpal Sheth
    Director
  • Mrs. Uma Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kailasam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Banerjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on NCC Share Price

What is the share price of NCC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC is ₹145.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NCC?

The NCC is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NCC?

The market cap of NCC is ₹9,141.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NCC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NCC are ₹149.35 and ₹144.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC is ₹225.90 and 52-week low of NCC is ₹130.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NCC performed historically in terms of returns?

The NCC has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, -1.92% for the past month, -14.35% over 3 months, -34.43% over 1 year, -2.22% across 3 years, and 11.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NCC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NCC are 13.07 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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