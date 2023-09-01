Follow Us

NCC Ltd. Share Price

NCC LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹170.95 Closed
0.81.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
NCC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹168.30₹176.60
₹170.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.30₹173.60
₹170.95
Open Price
₹174.90
Prev. Close
₹169.60
Volume
1,57,98,859

NCC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1175.1
  • R2179.35
  • R3182.1
  • Pivot
    172.35
  • S1168.1
  • S2165.35
  • S3161.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.09158.53
  • 1071155.98
  • 2070.95153.15
  • 5070.69143.79
  • 10064.62131.49
  • 20065.74115.19

NCC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

NCC Ltd. Share Holdings

NCC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund93,00,0002.26147.59
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan78,59,7001.16124.73
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund75,00,0002.37119.03
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund63,00,0003.4399.98
Tata Small Cap Fund61,00,0001.796.81
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund57,87,4920.4291.85
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund41,56,6380.7265.97
Quant Infrastructure Fund29,80,0005.1647.29
Quant Small Cap Fund22,54,2780.5335.78
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund20,23,5670.3532.11
NCC Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    NCC Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:24 AM

About NCC Ltd.

NCC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011146 and registration number is 011146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9930.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant M Nerurkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. A A V Ranga Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A G K Raju
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A S N Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. J V Ranga Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A V N Raju
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. A S Durga Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renu Challu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. O P Jagetiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utpal Sheth
    Director

FAQs on NCC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NCC Ltd.?

The market cap of NCC Ltd. is ₹10,648.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NCC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NCC Ltd. is 17.48 and PB ratio of NCC Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NCC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NCC Ltd. is ₹170.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NCC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NCC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NCC Ltd. is ₹173.60 and 52-week low of NCC Ltd. is ₹66.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

