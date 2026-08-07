What is the share price of Bikaji Foods International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bikaji Foods International is ₹624.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Bikaji Foods International? The Bikaji Foods International is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bikaji Foods International? The market cap of Bikaji Foods International is ₹15,669.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bikaji Foods International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bikaji Foods International are ₹628.80 and ₹619.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bikaji Foods International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bikaji Foods International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bikaji Foods International is ₹820.85 and 52-week low of Bikaji Foods International is ₹591.55 as on .

How has the Bikaji Foods International performed historically in terms of returns? The Bikaji Foods International has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -2.92% for the past month, -7.3% over 3 months, -14.36% over 1 year, 9.03% across 3 years, and 14.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International are 60.62 and 9.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global