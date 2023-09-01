Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|48,53,700
|3.47
|235.4
|Quant Active Fund
|34,87,764
|3.16
|169.16
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|23,05,308
|1.56
|111.81
|Quant Tax Plan
|13,00,264
|1.42
|63.06
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|9,68,774
|2.94
|46.99
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|8,70,664
|1.22
|42.23
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|8,33,193
|1.88
|40.41
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|7,08,882
|0.83
|34.38
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|6,00,000
|1.12
|29.1
|Quant Multi Asset Fund
|5,86,212
|3.03
|28.43
Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499RJ1995PLC010856 and registration number is 010856. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1598.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹12,456.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is 96.9 and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is 13.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹487.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bikaji Foods International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹509.00 and 52-week low of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹303.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.