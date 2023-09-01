What is the Market Cap of Bikaji Foods International Ltd.? The market cap of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹12,456.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is 96.9 and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is 13.06 as on .

What is the share price of Bikaji Foods International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹487.05 as on .