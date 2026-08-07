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Bikaji Foods International Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bikaji Foods International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹624.95 Closed
0.08₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bikaji Foods International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹619.95₹628.80
₹624.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹591.55₹820.85
₹624.95
Open Price
₹619.95
Prev. Close
₹624.45
Volume
63,365

Source: Dion Global

Bikaji Foods International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bikaji Foods International has declined 14.36% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Bikaji Foods International has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Bikaji Foods International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bikaji Foods International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5642.04646.63
10639.51644.06
20640.1643.7
50649.38647.68
100647.81654.31
200674.06670.19

Source: Dion Global

Bikaji Foods International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bikaji Foods International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.51%, FII holding fell to 4.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bikaji Foods International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
86,72,8201.67564.38
29,44,4151.07191.61
23,16,1731.77150.73
21,43,2421139.47
18,02,1772.05117.28
17,04,9550.63110.95
16,80,6471.66109.37
13,05,0003.1484.92
8,55,0000.4655.64
8,37,1130.6554.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bikaji Foods International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTBikaji Foods Inlt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTBikaji Foods Inlt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTBikaji Foods Inlt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTBikaji Foods Inlt. - Grant Of Employee Stock Options
Aug 06, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTBikaji Foods Inlt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Bikaji Foods International

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499RJ1995PLC010856 and registration number is 010856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of papads, appalam and similar food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2817.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kumar Bhartiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Richa Manoj Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Anilkumar Bachhawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kishorchandra Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bikaji Foods International Share Price

What is the share price of Bikaji Foods International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bikaji Foods International is ₹624.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bikaji Foods International?

The Bikaji Foods International is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bikaji Foods International?

The market cap of Bikaji Foods International is ₹15,669.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bikaji Foods International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bikaji Foods International are ₹628.80 and ₹619.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bikaji Foods International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bikaji Foods International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bikaji Foods International is ₹820.85 and 52-week low of Bikaji Foods International is ₹591.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bikaji Foods International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bikaji Foods International has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -2.92% for the past month, -7.3% over 3 months, -14.36% over 1 year, 9.03% across 3 years, and 14.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International are 60.62 and 9.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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