Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹487.05 Closed
-2.24-11.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹484.60₹500.40
₹487.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹303.00₹509.00
₹487.05
Open Price
₹500.00
Prev. Close
₹498.20
Volume
6,43,594

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1496.7
  • R2506.45
  • R3512.5
  • Pivot
    490.65
  • S1480.9
  • S2474.85
  • S3465.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5127.74486.86
  • 1063.87484.31
  • 2031.93479.77
  • 5012.77458.35
  • 1006.39434.03
  • 2003.190

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. Share Holdings

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund48,53,7003.47235.4
Quant Active Fund34,87,7643.16169.16
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund23,05,3081.56111.81
Quant Tax Plan13,00,2641.4263.06
Tata India Consumer Fund9,68,7742.9446.99
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund8,70,6641.2242.23
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund8,33,1931.8840.41
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund7,08,8820.8334.38
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme6,00,0001.1229.1
Quant Multi Asset Fund5,86,2123.0328.43
View All Mutual Funds

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Amendment to AOA/MOA
    Bikaji Foods International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Amendment to AOA/MOA of the company.
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:34 AM

About Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499RJ1995PLC010856 and registration number is 010856. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1598.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Ratan Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Deepak Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kumar Bhartiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Manoj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Anilkumar Bachhawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kishorchandra Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Prakash
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bikaji Foods International Ltd.?

The market cap of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹12,456.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is 96.9 and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is 13.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bikaji Foods International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹487.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bikaji Foods International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bikaji Foods International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹509.00 and 52-week low of Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is ₹303.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data