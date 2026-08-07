Here's the live share price of Bikaji Foods International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bikaji Foods International has declined 14.36% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Bikaji Foods International has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|642.04
|646.63
|10
|639.51
|644.06
|20
|640.1
|643.7
|50
|649.38
|647.68
|100
|647.81
|654.31
|200
|674.06
|670.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bikaji Foods International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.51%, FII holding fell to 4.61%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|86,72,820
|1.67
|564.38
|29,44,415
|1.07
|191.61
|23,16,173
|1.77
|150.73
|21,43,242
|1
|139.47
|18,02,177
|2.05
|117.28
|17,04,955
|0.63
|110.95
|16,80,647
|1.66
|109.37
|13,05,000
|3.14
|84.92
|8,55,000
|0.46
|55.64
|8,37,113
|0.65
|54.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Bikaji Foods Inlt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Bikaji Foods Inlt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Bikaji Foods Inlt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Bikaji Foods Inlt. - Grant Of Employee Stock Options
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Bikaji Foods Inlt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499RJ1995PLC010856 and registration number is 010856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of papads, appalam and similar food products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2817.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bikaji Foods International is ₹624.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bikaji Foods International is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bikaji Foods International is ₹15,669.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bikaji Foods International are ₹628.80 and ₹619.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bikaji Foods International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bikaji Foods International is ₹820.85 and 52-week low of Bikaji Foods International is ₹591.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bikaji Foods International has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -2.92% for the past month, -7.3% over 3 months, -14.36% over 1 year, 9.03% across 3 years, and 14.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International are 60.62 and 9.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global