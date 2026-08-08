What is the share price of UTI Asset Management Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTI Asset Management Company is ₹898.00 as on .

What kind of stock is UTI Asset Management Company? The UTI Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UTI Asset Management Company? The market cap of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹11,542.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of UTI Asset Management Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of UTI Asset Management Company are ₹905.95 and ₹896.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UTI Asset Management Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTI Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹877.00 as on .

How has the UTI Asset Management Company performed historically in terms of returns? The UTI Asset Management Company has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -8.72% for the past month, -7.91% over 3 months, -33.05% over 1 year, 5.08% across 3 years, and -2.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company are 25.03 and 2.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global