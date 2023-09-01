What is the Market Cap of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.? The market cap of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹9,501.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is 21.72 and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is 2.46 as on .

What is the share price of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹746.90 as on .