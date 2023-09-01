Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|30,35,753
|0.61
|243.5
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|20,88,315
|0.88
|167.5
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|20,07,672
|0.47
|161.04
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|19,65,500
|2.77
|157.65
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|14,64,954
|1.95
|117.5
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|14,64,954
|1.95
|117.5
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|12,85,914
|2.28
|103.14
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|12,02,681
|0.76
|96.47
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|9,72,256
|0.69
|77.98
|Nippon India Value Fund
|7,88,543
|1.14
|63.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH2002PLC137867 and registration number is 137867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹9,501.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is 21.72 and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹746.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹908.00 and 52-week low of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹608.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.