Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance - Mutual Funds | Smallcap | NSE
₹746.90 Closed
-0.17-1.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹745.55₹753.35
₹746.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹608.00₹908.00
₹746.90
Open Price
₹752.90
Prev. Close
₹748.20
Volume
51,046

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1752.1
  • R2756.4
  • R3759.45
  • Pivot
    749.05
  • S1744.75
  • S2741.7
  • S3737.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5767.35749.77
  • 10748.04752.14
  • 20734.84759.52
  • 50780.15758.45
  • 100723.37743.32
  • 200806.61739.74

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.19-6.755.9513.23-8.7657.0857.08
-2.43-4.6325.0234.7419.460.8439.96
2.240.2827.9041.585.4616.7636.08
0.17-6.539.732.51-16.61-44.30-44.30

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. Share Holdings

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund30,35,7530.61243.5
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund20,88,3150.88167.5
Nippon India Small Cap Fund20,07,6720.47161.04
Tata Small Cap Fund19,65,5002.77157.65
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan14,64,9541.95117.5
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%14,64,9541.95117.5
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund12,85,9142.28103.14
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund12,02,6810.7696.47
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund9,72,2560.6977.98
Nippon India Value Fund7,88,5431.1463.25
View All Mutual Funds

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH2002PLC137867 and registration number is 137867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Fund management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Edward Cage Bernard
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kiran Kumar Tarania
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Chatterjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipali Hemant Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narasimhan Seshadri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Flemming Madsen
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree Vaidhyanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kakar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The market cap of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹9,501.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is 21.72 and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹746.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹908.00 and 52-week low of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is ₹608.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data