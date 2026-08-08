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UTI Asset Management Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

UTI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Asset Management Companies (AMCs)Capital Market
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of UTI Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹898.00 Closed
-0.21₹ -1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UTI Asset Management Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹896.10₹905.95
₹898.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹877.00₹1,424.95
₹898.00
Open Price
₹905.95
Prev. Close
₹899.85
Volume
3,216

Source: Dion Global

UTI Asset Management Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UTI Asset Management Company		-0.61-8.72-7.91-15.34-33.055.08-2.21
SBI Funds Management		-3.01-6.30-6.30-6.30-6.30-2.15-1.29
HDFC Asset Management Company		-2.89-8.93-10.39-7.49-10.3127.5211.34
Nippon Life India Asset Management		2.7207.7329.8047.3356.6925.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-0.29-12.68-6.9123.3818.2736.047.64
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		0.504.774.311.51-12.52-4.36-2.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UTI Asset Management Company has declined 33.05% compared to peers like SBI Funds Management (-6.30%), HDFC Asset Management Company (-10.31%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (47.33%). From a 5 year perspective, UTI Asset Management Company has underperformed peers relative to SBI Funds Management (-1.29%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (11.34%).

UTI Asset Management Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UTI Asset Management Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5908.42904.27
10905.86909.73
20939.42921.51
50940.09938.77
100953.43966.56
2001,043.411,023.04

Source: Dion Global

UTI Asset Management Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UTI Asset Management Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 59.62%, FII holding fell to 6.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

UTI Asset Management Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,83,8580.9363.18
16,94,1660.29158.42
15,09,2070.18141.13
12,09,3140.81113.08
12,08,9971.02113.05
11,55,2551.15108.03
11,41,9621.37106.78
9,99,8520.0993.5
7,32,4870.7668.49
5,39,3040.1750.43

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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UTI Asset Management Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTUTI AMC - Intimation Of Re-Constitution Of Board Level Committees
Aug 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTUTI AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 04:43 PM IST ISTUTI AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 31, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTUTI AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTUTI AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About UTI Asset Management Company

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH2002PLC137867 and registration number is 137867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1475.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Chatterjee
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vetri Subramaniam
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Linsley Carruth
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Atul Dhawan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. P V Bharathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vishakha R M
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Philip Mathew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayashree Vaidhyanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on UTI Asset Management Company Share Price

What is the share price of UTI Asset Management Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTI Asset Management Company is ₹898.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UTI Asset Management Company?

The UTI Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UTI Asset Management Company?

The market cap of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹11,542.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UTI Asset Management Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UTI Asset Management Company are ₹905.95 and ₹896.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UTI Asset Management Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTI Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹877.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UTI Asset Management Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The UTI Asset Management Company has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -8.72% for the past month, -7.91% over 3 months, -33.05% over 1 year, 5.08% across 3 years, and -2.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company are 25.03 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

UTI Asset Management Company News

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