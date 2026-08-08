Here's the live share price of UTI Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UTI Asset Management Company
|-0.61
|-8.72
|-7.91
|-15.34
|-33.05
|5.08
|-2.21
|SBI Funds Management
|-3.01
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-6.30
|-2.15
|-1.29
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|-2.89
|-8.93
|-10.39
|-7.49
|-10.31
|27.52
|11.34
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|2.72
|0
|7.73
|29.80
|47.33
|56.69
|25.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-0.29
|-12.68
|-6.91
|23.38
|18.27
|36.04
|7.64
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|0.50
|4.77
|4.31
|1.51
|-12.52
|-4.36
|-2.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UTI Asset Management Company has declined 33.05% compared to peers like SBI Funds Management (-6.30%), HDFC Asset Management Company (-10.31%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (47.33%). From a 5 year perspective, UTI Asset Management Company has underperformed peers relative to SBI Funds Management (-1.29%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (11.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|908.42
|904.27
|10
|905.86
|909.73
|20
|939.42
|921.51
|50
|940.09
|938.77
|100
|953.43
|966.56
|200
|1,043.41
|1,023.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UTI Asset Management Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 59.62%, FII holding fell to 6.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,83,858
|0.9
|363.18
|16,94,166
|0.29
|158.42
|15,09,207
|0.18
|141.13
|12,09,314
|0.81
|113.08
|12,08,997
|1.02
|113.05
|11,55,255
|1.15
|108.03
|11,41,962
|1.37
|106.78
|9,99,852
|0.09
|93.5
|7,32,487
|0.76
|68.49
|5,39,304
|0.17
|50.43
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|UTI AMC - Intimation Of Re-Constitution Of Board Level Committees
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|UTI AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:43 PM IST IST
|UTI AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|UTI AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|UTI AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991MH2002PLC137867 and registration number is 137867. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1475.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 128.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTI Asset Management Company is ₹898.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UTI Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹11,542.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UTI Asset Management Company are ₹905.95 and ₹896.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTI Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹877.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UTI Asset Management Company has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -8.72% for the past month, -7.91% over 3 months, -33.05% over 1 year, 5.08% across 3 years, and -2.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UTI Asset Management Company are 25.03 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global