Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.17
|-3.25
|24.94
|18.84
|1.29
|4.05
|-18.78
|-2.27
|-1.79
|-7.14
|1.59
|-3.86
|15.90
|47.45
|-2.23
|-1.28
|-4.44
|10.45
|9.20
|53.05
|5.41
|-0.87
|-2.73
|-0.66
|4.92
|-2.88
|13.45
|18.62
|1.71
|2.17
|2.43
|14.89
|8.20
|52.56
|57.84
|-1.75
|-3.41
|20.30
|30.72
|15.47
|40.63
|64.97
|4.25
|4.07
|18.96
|16.47
|15.76
|62.06
|60.60
|4.43
|15.74
|38.12
|35.43
|8.70
|48.36
|-7.54
|-0.40
|11.60
|10.95
|27.59
|12.41
|18.25
|-15.24
|8.20
|19.52
|75.48
|91.72
|95.47
|155.80
|71.76
|0.99
|10.22
|11.49
|12.42
|-1.03
|-1.17
|-6.92
|2.27
|17.06
|39.41
|61.91
|56.87
|51.56
|-39.57
|-0.03
|4.26
|12.27
|34.00
|10.42
|68.76
|-63.21
|-0.28
|-3.63
|-14.44
|-8.50
|-67.34
|-49.83
|-49.83
|-7.62
|17.43
|43.07
|43.49
|3.63
|43.07
|-22.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|5,70,837
|2.26
|322.62
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|2,76,447
|4.53
|156.24
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|2,76,447
|4.53
|156.24
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|1,48,537
|4.09
|83.95
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|1,27,095
|0.67
|71.83
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Dividend
|1,18,341
|4.76
|66.88
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Growth
|1,18,341
|4.76
|66.88
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|71,395
|0.59
|40.35
|Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund
|70,310
|0.99
|39.74
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|65,000
|0.5
|36.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Gillette India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH1984PLC267130 and registration number is 267130. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cosmetics and toileteries (includes manufacture of pre- shave, shaving or after shave preparations; personal deodorants and anti- respirants; perfumed bath salts and other bath preparations; beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin, other than medicaments; manicure and pedicure preparations etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2256.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.59 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.
The market cap of Gillette India Ltd. is ₹18,43.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gillette India Ltd. is 50.73 and PB ratio of Gillette India Ltd. is 18.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillette India Ltd. is ₹5,537.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillette India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillette India Ltd. is ₹5,968.00 and 52-week low of Gillette India Ltd. is ₹4,135.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.