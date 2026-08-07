Here's the live share price of Gillette India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gillette India has declined 27.71% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Gillette India has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,747.64
|7,702.28
|10
|7,809.2
|7,739.93
|20
|7,811.4
|7,765.51
|50
|7,783.44
|7,793.53
|100
|7,818.36
|7,901.76
|200
|8,152.74
|8,173.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gillette India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.76%, FII holding fell to 4.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,11,192
|0.58
|315.77
|3,40,042
|0.49
|261.14
|2,36,880
|1.26
|181.91
|82,248
|0.67
|63.16
|65,000
|1.54
|49.92
|60,730
|0.48
|46.64
|44,119
|1.25
|33.88
|38,926
|0.35
|29.89
|33,129
|0.44
|25.44
|24,340
|0.2
|18.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Gillette India - Allotment Of Director Identification Number To Mr. Robin Thadathil, Additional (Executive) Director Of The C
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Gillette India - Allotment Of Director Identification Number To Mr. Robin Thadathil, Additional (Executive) Director Of The C
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Gillette India - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Gillette India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Gillette India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Gillette India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH1984PLC267130 and registration number is 267130. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cosmetics and toileteries (includes manufacture of pre- shave, shaving or after shave preparations; personal deodorants and anti- respirants; perfumed bath salts and other bath preparations; beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin, other than medicaments; manicure and pedicure preparations etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3099.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillette India is ₹7,697.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gillette India is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gillette India is ₹25,080.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gillette India are ₹7,720.00 and ₹7,651.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillette India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillette India is ₹11,084.80 and 52-week low of Gillette India is ₹7,236.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gillette India has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -3.0% over 3 months, -27.71% over 1 year, 11.48% across 3 years, and 5.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gillette India are 37.54 and 26.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global