Gillette India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH1984PLC267130 and registration number is 267130. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cosmetics and toileteries (includes manufacture of pre- shave, shaving or after shave preparations; personal deodorants and anti- respirants; perfumed bath salts and other bath preparations; beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin, other than medicaments; manicure and pedicure preparations etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2256.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.59 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.