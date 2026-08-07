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Gillette India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GILLETTE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Gillette India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7,697.00 Closed
0.01₹ 1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gillette India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,651.00₹7,720.00
₹7,697.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,236.20₹11,084.80
₹7,697.00
Open Price
₹7,690.00
Prev. Close
₹7,695.90
Volume
1,519

Source: Dion Global

Gillette India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gillette India has declined 27.71% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Gillette India has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Gillette India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gillette India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,747.647,702.28
107,809.27,739.93
207,811.47,765.51
507,783.447,793.53
1007,818.367,901.76
2008,152.748,173.87

Source: Dion Global

Gillette India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gillette India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.76%, FII holding fell to 4.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gillette India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,11,1920.58315.77
3,40,0420.49261.14
2,36,8801.26181.91
82,2480.6763.16
65,0001.5449.92
60,7300.4846.64
44,1191.2533.88
38,9260.3529.89
33,1290.4425.44
24,3400.218.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gillette India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTGillette India - Allotment Of Director Identification Number To Mr. Robin Thadathil, Additional (Executive) Director Of The C
Jul 30, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTGillette India - Allotment Of Director Identification Number To Mr. Robin Thadathil, Additional (Executive) Director Of The C
Jul 30, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTGillette India - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTGillette India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTGillette India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Gillette India

Gillette India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH1984PLC267130 and registration number is 267130. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cosmetics and toileteries (includes manufacture of pre- shave, shaving or after shave preparations; personal deodorants and anti- respirants; perfumed bath salts and other bath preparations; beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin, other than medicaments; manicure and pedicure preparations etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3099.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Anjuly Chib Duggal
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Srividya Srinivasan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Srinivas Maruthi Patnam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Asher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C P Gurnani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gillette India Share Price

What is the share price of Gillette India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillette India is ₹7,697.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gillette India?

The Gillette India is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gillette India?

The market cap of Gillette India is ₹25,080.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gillette India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gillette India are ₹7,720.00 and ₹7,651.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gillette India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillette India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillette India is ₹11,084.80 and 52-week low of Gillette India is ₹7,236.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gillette India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gillette India has shown returns of 0.01% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -3.0% over 3 months, -27.71% over 1 year, 11.48% across 3 years, and 5.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gillette India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gillette India are 37.54 and 26.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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