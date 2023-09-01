Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gillette India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GILLETTE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | NSE
₹5,537.20 Closed
-0.68-37.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gillette India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,496.00₹5,600.00
₹5,537.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,135.25₹5,968.00
₹5,537.20
Open Price
₹5,580.00
Prev. Close
₹5,575.05
Volume
13,121

Gillette India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,590.17
  • R25,647.08
  • R35,694.17
  • Pivot
    5,543.08
  • S15,486.17
  • S25,439.08
  • S35,382.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55,146.345,548.29
  • 105,139.15,534.33
  • 205,160.955,527.99
  • 505,292.365,368.55
  • 1005,1815,144.98
  • 2005,124.415,027.97

Gillette India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.17-3.2524.9418.841.294.05-18.78
-2.27-1.79-7.141.59-3.8615.9047.45
-2.23-1.28-4.4410.459.2053.055.41
-0.87-2.73-0.664.92-2.8813.4518.62
1.712.172.4314.898.2052.5657.84
-1.75-3.4120.3030.7215.4740.6364.97
4.254.0718.9616.4715.7662.0660.60
4.4315.7438.1235.438.7048.36-7.54
-0.4011.6010.9527.5912.4118.25-15.24
8.2019.5275.4891.7295.47155.8071.76
0.9910.2211.4912.42-1.03-1.17-6.92
2.2717.0639.4161.9156.8751.56-39.57
-0.034.2612.2734.0010.4268.76-63.21
-0.28-3.63-14.44-8.50-67.34-49.83-49.83
-7.6217.4343.0743.493.6343.07-22.03

Gillette India Ltd. Share Holdings

Gillette India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 965,70,8372.26322.62
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div2,76,4474.53156.24
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr2,76,4474.53156.24
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund1,48,5374.0983.95
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund1,27,0950.6771.83
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Dividend1,18,3414.7666.88
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund - Growth1,18,3414.7666.88
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund71,3950.5940.35
Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund70,3100.9939.74
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund65,0000.536.74
View All Mutual Funds

Gillette India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Gillette India Ltd.

Gillette India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931MH1984PLC267130 and registration number is 267130. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cosmetics and toileteries (includes manufacture of pre- shave, shaving or after shave preparations; personal deodorants and anti- respirants; perfumed bath salts and other bath preparations; beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin, other than medicaments; manicure and pedicure preparations etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2256.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.59 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gurcharan Das
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. L V Vaidyanathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Maruthi Patnam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Kamath
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Karthik Natarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonali Dhawan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gagan Sawhney
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chittranjan Dua
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjuly Chib Duggal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gillette India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gillette India Ltd.?

The market cap of Gillette India Ltd. is ₹18,43.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gillette India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gillette India Ltd. is 50.73 and PB ratio of Gillette India Ltd. is 18.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gillette India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gillette India Ltd. is ₹5,537.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gillette India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gillette India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gillette India Ltd. is ₹5,968.00 and 52-week low of Gillette India Ltd. is ₹4,135.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data