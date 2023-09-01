Follow Us

GOKUL AGRO RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹111.25 Closed
1.641.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.15₹113.90
₹111.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.05₹150.67
₹111.25
Open Price
₹110.20
Prev. Close
₹109.45
Volume
1,72,352

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113.98
  • R2116.32
  • R3118.73
  • Pivot
    111.57
  • S1109.23
  • S2106.82
  • S3104.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.91109.88
  • 10102.42110.49
  • 2093.36111.4
  • 5089.63110.86
  • 10091.58110.12
  • 20087.82108.1

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Right issue

About Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ2014PLC080010 and registration number is 080010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10217.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kanubhai Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Ashutosh Bhambhani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Keyoor Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Khakhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kotak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujit Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipakkumar Thakkar
    Director

FAQs on Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is ₹1,641.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is 16.29 and PB ratio of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is ₹111.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is ₹150.67 and 52-week low of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is ₹79.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

