Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Right issue
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ2014PLC080010 and registration number is 080010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10217.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is ₹1,641.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is 16.29 and PB ratio of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is ₹111.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is ₹150.67 and 52-week low of Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is ₹79.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.