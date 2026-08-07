What is the share price of Gokul Agro Resources? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Agro Resources is ₹228.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Gokul Agro Resources? The Gokul Agro Resources is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Agro Resources? The market cap of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹6,741.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gokul Agro Resources? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokul Agro Resources are ₹231.80 and ₹224.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokul Agro Resources? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Agro Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹249.60 and 52-week low of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹142.85 as on .

How has the Gokul Agro Resources performed historically in terms of returns? The Gokul Agro Resources has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 10.26% for the past month, -3.71% over 3 months, 54.07% over 1 year, 57.43% across 3 years, and 60.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gokul Agro Resources? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokul Agro Resources are 16.02 and 4.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global