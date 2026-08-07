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Gokul Agro Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOKUL AGRO RESOURCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gokul Agro Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹228.45 Closed
1.83₹ 4.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gokul Agro Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹224.00₹231.80
₹228.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.85₹249.60
₹228.45
Open Price
₹226.50
Prev. Close
₹224.35
Volume
15,804

Source: Dion Global

Gokul Agro Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gokul Agro Resources has gained 54.07% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Gokul Agro Resources has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Gokul Agro Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gokul Agro Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5222.95226.71
10217.23222.9
20214.87219.54
50220.1217.95
100213.1211.82
200195.43198.3

Source: Dion Global

Gokul Agro Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gokul Agro Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 1.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gokul Agro Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTGokul Agro Resources - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTGokul Agro Resources - Results - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 20
Jul 29, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTGokul Agro Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTGokul Agro Resources - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 14, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTGokul Agro Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 20

Source: Dion Global

About Gokul Agro Resources

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ2014PLC080010 and registration number is 080010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22121.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kanubhai Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipakkumar Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiteshkumar Thakkar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Pooja Khakhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyoor Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kotak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujit Gulati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gokul Agro Resources Share Price

What is the share price of Gokul Agro Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Agro Resources is ₹228.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gokul Agro Resources?

The Gokul Agro Resources is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Agro Resources?

The market cap of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹6,741.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gokul Agro Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokul Agro Resources are ₹231.80 and ₹224.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gokul Agro Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Agro Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹249.60 and 52-week low of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹142.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gokul Agro Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gokul Agro Resources has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 10.26% for the past month, -3.71% over 3 months, 54.07% over 1 year, 57.43% across 3 years, and 60.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gokul Agro Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokul Agro Resources are 16.02 and 4.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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