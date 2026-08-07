Here's the live share price of Gokul Agro Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gokul Agro Resources has gained 54.07% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Gokul Agro Resources has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|222.95
|226.71
|10
|217.23
|222.9
|20
|214.87
|219.54
|50
|220.1
|217.95
|100
|213.1
|211.82
|200
|195.43
|198.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gokul Agro Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding rose to 1.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Gokul Agro Resources - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Gokul Agro Resources - Results - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 20
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Gokul Agro Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Gokul Agro Resources - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Gokul Agro Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 20
Source: Dion Global
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142GJ2014PLC080010 and registration number is 080010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22121.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gokul Agro Resources is ₹228.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gokul Agro Resources is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹6,741.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gokul Agro Resources are ₹231.80 and ₹224.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gokul Agro Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹249.60 and 52-week low of Gokul Agro Resources is ₹142.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gokul Agro Resources has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 10.26% for the past month, -3.71% over 3 months, 54.07% over 1 year, 57.43% across 3 years, and 60.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gokul Agro Resources are 16.02 and 4.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global