Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

UCO Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UCO BANK

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹31.20 Closed
0.160.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

UCO Bank Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.30₹31.50
₹31.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.50₹38.15
₹31.20
Open Price
₹31.20
Prev. Close
₹31.15
Volume
1,66,68,565

UCO Bank Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.7
  • R232.2
  • R332.9
  • Pivot
    31
  • S130.5
  • S229.8
  • S329.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.2131.66
  • 1011.9331.47
  • 2011.8530.69
  • 5011.9529.36
  • 10011.6228.19
  • 20011.9525.8

UCO Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

UCO Bank Share Holdings

UCO Bank Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES63,58,5171.3417.96
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF52,25,7611.3414.76
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,16,9510.150.9
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,05,6670.150.58
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,51,5710.550.43
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,30,2290.150.37
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,27,8720.540.36
ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF78,0761.340.22
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund74,0180.150.21
DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF52,6671.330.15
View All Mutual Funds

UCO Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    UCO Bank has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:42 AM

About UCO Bank

UCO Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1943 and registered in the State of West Bengal, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Management

  • Mr. Soma Sankara Prasad
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Saboo
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. K Rajivan Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Anjan Talukdar
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Subhash Shankar Mailk
    Director

FAQs on UCO Bank

What is the Market Cap of UCO Bank?

The market cap of UCO Bank is ₹37,242.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UCO Bank?

P/E ratio of UCO Bank is 20.39 and PB ratio of UCO Bank is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of UCO Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UCO Bank is ₹31.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UCO Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UCO Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UCO Bank is ₹38.15 and 52-week low of UCO Bank is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data