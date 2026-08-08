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UCO Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

UCO BANK

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Enhanced ValueBSE MidCapBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of UCO Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.45 Closed
-0.68₹ -0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UCO Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.32₹26.90
₹26.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.30₹34.20
₹26.45
Open Price
₹26.90
Prev. Close
₹26.63
Volume
1,60,813

Source: Dion Global

UCO Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UCO Bank has declined 5.97% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, UCO Bank has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

UCO Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UCO Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.3126.34
1026.3626.34
2026.3326.37
5026.2526.35
10025.9526.61
20027.9527.93

Source: Dion Global

UCO Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UCO Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.31%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

UCO Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,4350.040.11

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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UCO Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTUCO Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates
Aug 05, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTUCO Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTUCO Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTUCO Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 24, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTUCO Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About UCO Bank

UCO Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1943 and registered in the State of West Bengal, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aravamudan Krishna Kumar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Saboo
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjan Talukdar
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Subhash Shankar Mailk
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Agrawal
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Shyam
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Sarada Prasan Mohanty
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Ailawadi
    Shareholder Director

FAQs on UCO Bank Share Price

What is the share price of UCO Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UCO Bank is ₹26.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UCO Bank?

The UCO Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UCO Bank?

The market cap of UCO Bank is ₹33,167.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UCO Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UCO Bank are ₹26.90 and ₹26.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UCO Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UCO Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UCO Bank is ₹34.20 and 52-week low of UCO Bank is ₹22.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UCO Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The UCO Bank has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, 0.15% for the past month, -3.01% over 3 months, -5.97% over 1 year, -0.89% across 3 years, and 15.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UCO Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UCO Bank are 13.44 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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