Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|63,58,517
|1.34
|17.96
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|52,25,761
|1.34
|14.76
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,16,951
|0.15
|0.9
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,05,667
|0.15
|0.58
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,51,571
|0.55
|0.43
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,30,229
|0.15
|0.37
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,27,872
|0.54
|0.36
|ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|78,076
|1.34
|0.22
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|74,018
|0.15
|0.21
|DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|52,667
|1.33
|0.15
UCO Bank is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1943 and registered in the State of West Bengal, India. Company presently involved in the business activities of Banking Business.
The market cap of UCO Bank is ₹37,242.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of UCO Bank is 20.39 and PB ratio of UCO Bank is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UCO Bank is ₹31.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UCO Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UCO Bank is ₹38.15 and 52-week low of UCO Bank is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.