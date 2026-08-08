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V-Guard Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

V-GUARD INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Semiconductor
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of V-Guard Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹315.15 Closed
-2.22₹ -7.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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V-Guard Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹311.10₹327.05
₹315.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹289.05₹392.25
₹315.15
Open Price
₹319.60
Prev. Close
₹322.30
Volume
1,98,346

Source: Dion Global

V-Guard Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, V-Guard Industries has declined 12.45% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), Eureka Forbes (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, V-Guard Industries has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

V-Guard Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

V-Guard Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.08310.7
10301.6307.6
20302.39305.36
50304.25306.94
100313.98312.89
200325.71325.22

Source: Dion Global

V-Guard Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, V-Guard Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.24%, FII holding fell to 12.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

V-Guard Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,70,00,0001.27510
83,83,6110.94251.51
80,20,6731.29240.62
79,31,7041237.95
75,16,8560.27225.51
72,78,4980.71218.35
60,08,5030.3180.26
53,20,2021.14159.61
35,00,0000.46105
29,44,2670.5188.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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V-Guard Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTV-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTV-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTV-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTV-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTV-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About V-Guard Industries

V-Guard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200KL1996PLC010010 and registration number is 010010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5691.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Radha Unni
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mithun K Chittilappilly
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Antony Sebastian
    Executive Director
  • Mr. V Ramachandran
    Director & COO
  • Dr. Reena Philip
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Prof. Biju Varkkey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. George Muthoot Jacob
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishwar Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Usha Sunny
    Independent Director

FAQs on V-Guard Industries Share Price

What is the share price of V-Guard Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Guard Industries is ₹315.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is V-Guard Industries?

The V-Guard Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V-Guard Industries?

The market cap of V-Guard Industries is ₹13,769.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of V-Guard Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Guard Industries are ₹327.05 and ₹311.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Guard Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Guard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Guard Industries is ₹392.25 and 52-week low of V-Guard Industries is ₹289.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the V-Guard Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The V-Guard Industries has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -5.13% over 3 months, -12.45% over 1 year, 3.11% across 3 years, and 5.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V-Guard Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Guard Industries are 37.75 and 5.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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