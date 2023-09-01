Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|1,70,00,000
|2.41
|482.21
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|98,62,872
|0.89
|279.76
|SBI Multicap Fund
|90,99,775
|2
|258.12
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|78,50,701
|1.92
|222.69
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|70,00,000
|1.11
|198.56
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|38,50,458
|1.53
|109.22
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|30,00,000
|0.57
|85.1
|SBI Contra Fund
|27,06,470
|0.57
|76.77
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|25,32,066
|0.49
|71.82
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|23,07,963
|1.52
|65.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
V-Guard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200KL1996PLC010010 and registration number is 010010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3474.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is ₹13,627.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is 72.06 and PB ratio of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is 8.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Guard Industries Ltd. is ₹313.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Guard Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is ₹225.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.