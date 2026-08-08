Here's the live share price of V-Guard Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, V-Guard Industries has declined 12.45% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), Eureka Forbes (-19.91%). From a 5 year perspective, V-Guard Industries has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|308.08
|310.7
|10
|301.6
|307.6
|20
|302.39
|305.36
|50
|304.25
|306.94
|100
|313.98
|312.89
|200
|325.71
|325.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, V-Guard Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.24%, FII holding fell to 12.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,70,00,000
|1.27
|510
|83,83,611
|0.94
|251.51
|80,20,673
|1.29
|240.62
|79,31,704
|1
|237.95
|75,16,856
|0.27
|225.51
|72,78,498
|0.71
|218.35
|60,08,503
|0.3
|180.26
|53,20,202
|1.14
|159.61
|35,00,000
|0.46
|105
|29,44,267
|0.51
|88.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|V-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|V-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|V-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|V-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|V-Guard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
V-Guard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200KL1996PLC010010 and registration number is 010010. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5691.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Guard Industries is ₹315.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V-Guard Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of V-Guard Industries is ₹13,769.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Guard Industries are ₹327.05 and ₹311.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Guard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Guard Industries is ₹392.25 and 52-week low of V-Guard Industries is ₹289.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V-Guard Industries has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -5.13% over 3 months, -12.45% over 1 year, 3.11% across 3 years, and 5.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Guard Industries are 37.75 and 5.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global