What is the share price of V-Guard Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Guard Industries is ₹315.15 as on .

What kind of stock is V-Guard Industries? The V-Guard Industries is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V-Guard Industries? The market cap of V-Guard Industries is ₹13,769.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of V-Guard Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Guard Industries are ₹327.05 and ₹311.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Guard Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Guard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Guard Industries is ₹392.25 and 52-week low of V-Guard Industries is ₹289.05 as on .

How has the V-Guard Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The V-Guard Industries has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, 3.46% for the past month, -5.13% over 3 months, -12.45% over 1 year, 3.11% across 3 years, and 5.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V-Guard Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Guard Industries are 37.75 and 5.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global