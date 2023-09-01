Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

V-Guard Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹313.95 Closed
-0.13-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

V-Guard Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹312.00₹322.80
₹313.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.20₹335.00
₹313.95
Open Price
₹318.80
Prev. Close
₹314.35
Volume
4,36,240

V-Guard Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1320.35
  • R2325.8
  • R3328.8
  • Pivot
    317.35
  • S1311.9
  • S2308.9
  • S3303.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5251.75313.7
  • 10250.39311.5
  • 20245.68306.07
  • 50242.19292.58
  • 100233.73279.28
  • 200224.7266.14

V-Guard Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

V-Guard Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

V-Guard Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund1,70,00,0002.41482.21
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan98,62,8720.89279.76
SBI Multicap Fund90,99,7752258.12
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan78,50,7011.92222.69
SBI Flexi Cap Fund70,00,0001.11198.56
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund38,50,4581.53109.22
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund30,00,0000.5785.1
SBI Contra Fund27,06,4700.5776.77
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan25,32,0660.4971.82
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund23,07,9631.5265.47
View All Mutual Funds

V-Guard Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About V-Guard Industries Ltd.

V-Guard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200KL1996PLC010010 and registration number is 010010. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3474.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Cherian N Punnoose
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mithun K Chittilappilly
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Antony Sebastian
    Executive Director
  • Mr. V Ramachandran
    Director & COO
  • Prof. Biju Varkkey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. George Muthoot Jacob
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radha Unni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C J George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ullas K Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishwar Subramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on V-Guard Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of V-Guard Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is ₹13,627.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V-Guard Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is 72.06 and PB ratio of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is 8.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of V-Guard Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Guard Industries Ltd. is ₹313.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Guard Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Guard Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of V-Guard Industries Ltd. is ₹225.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data