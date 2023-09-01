Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|18,81,550
|1.26
|135.8
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,51,085
|0.9
|104.73
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|6,70,000
|0.96
|48.36
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|5,17,508
|0.41
|37.35
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|4,75,500
|1.73
|34.32
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|1,93,500
|2.35
|13.97
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|1,19,035
|0.8
|8.59
|Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|89,327
|0.84
|6.45
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|62,000
|1.01
|4.47
|Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund
|55,488
|0.68
|4
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Apollo Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1985PLC022723 and registration number is 022723. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 784.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is ₹2,974.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is 102.54 and PB ratio of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is 6.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Pipes Ltd. is ₹675.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is ₹437.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.