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Apollo Pipes Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOLLO PIPES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Apollo Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹515.00 Closed
-2.24₹ -11.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apollo Pipes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹515.00₹532.30
₹515.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹252.80₹553.15
₹515.00
Open Price
₹529.75
Prev. Close
₹526.80
Volume
13,380

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Pipes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apollo Pipes has gained 27.70% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Pipes has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Apollo Pipes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Pipes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5502.87519.51
10497.88511.06
20497.37503.69
50494.12491.32
100469.24464
200386.53431.93

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Pipes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apollo Pipes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.20%, FII holding rose to 2.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apollo Pipes Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,23,0000.6999.11

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Apollo Pipes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTApollo Pipes - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change In Management
Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTApollo Pipes - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTApollo Pipes - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTApollo Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTApollo Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Apollo Pipes

Apollo Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1985PLC022723 and registration number is 022723. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 887.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sameer Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neeru Abrol
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Lal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Apollo Pipes Share Price

What is the share price of Apollo Pipes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Pipes is ₹515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apollo Pipes?

The Apollo Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Pipes?

The market cap of Apollo Pipes is ₹2,268.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Pipes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Pipes are ₹532.30 and ₹515.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Pipes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Pipes is ₹553.15 and 52-week low of Apollo Pipes is ₹252.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apollo Pipes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apollo Pipes has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 8.7% for the past month, 1.12% over 3 months, 27.7% over 1 year, -10.78% across 3 years, and 2.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Pipes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Pipes are -246.18 and 2.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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