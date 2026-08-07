What is the share price of Apollo Pipes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Pipes is ₹515.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Apollo Pipes? The Apollo Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Pipes? The market cap of Apollo Pipes is ₹2,268.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Pipes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Pipes are ₹532.30 and ₹515.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Pipes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Pipes is ₹553.15 and 52-week low of Apollo Pipes is ₹252.80 as on .

How has the Apollo Pipes performed historically in terms of returns? The Apollo Pipes has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 8.7% for the past month, 1.12% over 3 months, 27.7% over 1 year, -10.78% across 3 years, and 2.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Pipes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Pipes are -246.18 and 2.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global