Here's the live share price of Apollo Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apollo Pipes has gained 27.70% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Pipes has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|502.87
|519.51
|10
|497.88
|511.06
|20
|497.37
|503.69
|50
|494.12
|491.32
|100
|469.24
|464
|200
|386.53
|431.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apollo Pipes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.20%, FII holding rose to 2.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,23,000
|0.69
|99.11
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Apollo Pipes - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change In Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Apollo Pipes - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Apollo Pipes - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Apollo Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Apollo Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Apollo Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1985PLC022723 and registration number is 022723. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 887.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Pipes is ₹515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apollo Pipes is ₹2,268.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Pipes are ₹532.30 and ₹515.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Pipes is ₹553.15 and 52-week low of Apollo Pipes is ₹252.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Pipes has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 8.7% for the past month, 1.12% over 3 months, 27.7% over 1 year, -10.78% across 3 years, and 2.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Pipes are -246.18 and 2.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.
Source: Dion Global