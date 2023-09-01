Follow Us

Apollo Pipes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APOLLO PIPES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | NSE
₹675.35 Closed
-0.65-4.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apollo Pipes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹668.00₹690.15
₹675.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹437.10₹790.00
₹675.35
Open Price
₹686.00
Prev. Close
₹679.75
Volume
1,55,259

Apollo Pipes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1688.23
  • R2700.27
  • R3710.38
  • Pivot
    678.12
  • S1666.08
  • S2655.97
  • S3643.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5515.51687.48
  • 10518.32692.44
  • 20520.86700.37
  • 50524.27700.09
  • 100492.62670.6
  • 200507.29621.13

Apollo Pipes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.64-8.328.8435.1824.44420.34438.05
-3.64-4.435.6933.9616.89205.54275.08
17.2325.6143.1847.6267.36145.4296.49
4.9112.2614.2529.0023.95296.20337.39
-2.3637.5661.0774.1040.25238.84180.51
6.10-2.396.459.0824.65-6.99-6.99
2.0834.5129.8056.3823.38448.74225.48
-2.70-2.704.85-12.9016.13-7.69-61.15
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15

Apollo Pipes Ltd. Share Holdings

Apollo Pipes Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan18,81,5501.26135.8
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan14,51,0850.9104.73
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund6,70,0000.9648.36
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund5,17,5080.4137.35
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund4,75,5001.7334.32
Bank of India Small Cap Fund1,93,5002.3513.97
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund1,19,0350.88.59
Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund89,3270.846.45
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund62,0001.014.47
Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund55,4880.684
View All Mutual Funds

Apollo Pipes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Apollo Pipes Ltd.

Apollo Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1985PLC022723 and registration number is 022723. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 784.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sameer Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Lal
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Neeru Abrol
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Apollo Pipes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Pipes Ltd.?

The market cap of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is ₹2,974.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apollo Pipes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is 102.54 and PB ratio of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is 6.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apollo Pipes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Pipes Ltd. is ₹675.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Pipes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Pipes Ltd. is ₹437.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

