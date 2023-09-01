Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|11.73
|13.85
|22.22
|68.00
|53.05
|362.23
|127.32
|8.26
|19.54
|44.55
|73.42
|93.61
|772.18
|472.57
|6.11
|-1.59
|32.88
|54.08
|48.43
|324.89
|99.52
|25.28
|18.14
|29.80
|70.36
|31.80
|430.31
|161.17
|-0.53
|-3.46
|21.95
|45.16
|43.45
|289.76
|81.81
|11.19
|4.40
|68.33
|174.62
|105.96
|661.31
|287.16
|-3.51
|3.44
|39.34
|76.23
|76.55
|68.64
|5.03
|10.69
|4.51
|30.60
|66.59
|42.04
|37.02
|37.02
|0.55
|-8.25
|69.66
|99.44
|61.93
|169.69
|32.19
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.29
|-0.27
|27.01
|36.76
|-3.26
|1,840.43
|619.70
|-3.69
|2.80
|17.52
|44.94
|12.78
|6.15
|-10.86
|14.44
|41.57
|32.79
|76.85
|109.90
|412.39
|412.39
|8.26
|23.58
|33.95
|32.86
|-24.01
|103.96
|-43.75
|0.26
|9.87
|38.37
|18.22
|-0.59
|5.13
|-54.98
|-3.17
|21.59
|26.63
|33.75
|12.04
|17.91
|17.91
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|9,404
|0.22
|1.32
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,102
|0.22
|0.86
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,863
|0.22
|0.54
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,196
|0.22
|0.31
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|994
|0.22
|0.14
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|626
|0.22
|0.09
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|672
|0.02
|0.09
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|138
|0.22
|0.02
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|154
|0.02
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|7
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
JBM Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC083073 and registration number is 083073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3168.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JBM Auto Ltd. is ₹18,97.72 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of JBM Auto Ltd. is 145.49 and PB ratio of JBM Auto Ltd. is 17.57 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JBM Auto Ltd. is ₹1,530.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JBM Auto Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JBM Auto Ltd. is ₹1,607.65 and 52-week low of JBM Auto Ltd. is ₹361.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.