JBM Auto Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JBM AUTO LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,530.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JBM Auto Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,520.00₹1,555.00
₹1,530.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹361.00₹1,607.65
₹1,530.50
Open Price
₹1,528.20
Prev. Close
₹1,530.50
Volume
0

JBM Auto Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,550.33
  • R21,570.17
  • R31,585.33
  • Pivot
    1,535.17
  • S11,515.33
  • S21,500.17
  • S31,480.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5414.451,519.51
  • 10419.271,497.45
  • 20405.591,454.58
  • 50404.471,332.47
  • 100417.191,148.23
  • 200464.88923.44

JBM Auto Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

JBM Auto Ltd. Share Holdings

JBM Auto Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9,4040.221.32
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,1020.220.86
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,8630.220.54
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,1960.220.31
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF9940.220.14
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6260.220.09
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund6720.020.09
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1380.220.02
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1540.020.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF70.020
View All Mutual Funds

JBM Auto Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About JBM Auto Ltd.

JBM Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC083073 and registration number is 083073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3168.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Arya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nishant Arya
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sandip Sanyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Pravin Tripathi
    Director
  • Mr. J S Deepak
    Director

FAQs on JBM Auto Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JBM Auto Ltd.?

The market cap of JBM Auto Ltd. is ₹18,97.72 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JBM Auto Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JBM Auto Ltd. is 145.49 and PB ratio of JBM Auto Ltd. is 17.57 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of JBM Auto Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JBM Auto Ltd. is ₹1,530.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JBM Auto Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JBM Auto Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JBM Auto Ltd. is ₹1,607.65 and 52-week low of JBM Auto Ltd. is ₹361.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

