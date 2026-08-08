Here's the live share price of JBM Auto along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JBM Auto has gained 6.16% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, JBM Auto has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|666.78
|663.23
|10
|665.45
|665.41
|20
|671.21
|669.77
|50
|675.69
|666.72
|100
|634.43
|649.8
|200
|618.89
|641.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JBM Auto remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.16%, FII holding rose to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|JBM Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|JBM Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|JBM Auto - 30Th Annual General Meeting On 16Th September, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|JBM Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|JBM Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Source: Dion Global
JBM Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1996PLC123264 and registration number is 123264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5401.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JBM Auto is ₹650.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JBM Auto is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JBM Auto is ₹15,375.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JBM Auto are ₹660.00 and ₹647.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JBM Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JBM Auto is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of JBM Auto is ₹477.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JBM Auto has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, 4.22% over 3 months, 6.16% over 1 year, -1.2% across 3 years, and 45.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JBM Auto are 68.59 and 10.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global