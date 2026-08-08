What is the share price of JBM Auto? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JBM Auto is ₹650.15 as on .

What kind of stock is JBM Auto? The JBM Auto is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JBM Auto? The market cap of JBM Auto is ₹15,375.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JBM Auto? Today’s highest and lowest price of JBM Auto are ₹660.00 and ₹647.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JBM Auto? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JBM Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JBM Auto is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of JBM Auto is ₹477.00 as on .

How has the JBM Auto performed historically in terms of returns? The JBM Auto has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, 4.22% over 3 months, 6.16% over 1 year, -1.2% across 3 years, and 45.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JBM Auto? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JBM Auto are 68.59 and 10.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global