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JBM Auto Share Price

NSE
BSE

JBM AUTO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
Electric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JBM Auto along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹650.15 Closed
-1.18₹ -7.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JBM Auto Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹647.00₹660.00
₹650.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹477.00₹790.00
₹650.15
Open Price
₹655.75
Prev. Close
₹657.90
Volume
26,810

Source: Dion Global

JBM Auto Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JBM Auto has gained 6.16% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, JBM Auto has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

JBM Auto Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JBM Auto Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5666.78663.23
10665.45665.41
20671.21669.77
50675.69666.72
100634.43649.8
200618.89641.29

Source: Dion Global

JBM Auto Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JBM Auto remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.16%, FII holding rose to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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JBM Auto Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTJBM Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTJBM Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTJBM Auto - 30Th Annual General Meeting On 16Th September, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTJBM Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 30, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTJBM Auto - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds

Source: Dion Global

About JBM Auto

JBM Auto Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1996PLC123264 and registration number is 123264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5401.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Arya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nishant Arya
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Mohan
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Valipe Ramgopal Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pravin Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on JBM Auto Share Price

What is the share price of JBM Auto?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JBM Auto is ₹650.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JBM Auto?

The JBM Auto is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JBM Auto?

The market cap of JBM Auto is ₹15,375.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JBM Auto?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JBM Auto are ₹660.00 and ₹647.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JBM Auto?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JBM Auto stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JBM Auto is ₹790.00 and 52-week low of JBM Auto is ₹477.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JBM Auto performed historically in terms of returns?

The JBM Auto has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, 4.22% over 3 months, 6.16% over 1 year, -1.2% across 3 years, and 45.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JBM Auto?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JBM Auto are 68.59 and 10.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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