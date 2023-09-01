Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

COMPUTER AGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,356.10 Closed
-0.81-19.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,351.00₹2,389.85
₹2,356.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,010.00₹2,690.00
₹2,356.10
Open Price
₹2,376.00
Prev. Close
₹2,375.45
Volume
49,410

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,380.23
  • R22,402.47
  • R32,415.08
  • Pivot
    2,367.62
  • S12,345.38
  • S22,332.77
  • S32,310.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,614.572,392.29
  • 102,596.832,412.66
  • 202,536.562,409.28
  • 502,446.842,346.84
  • 1002,405.272,291.15
  • 2002,451.792,284.47

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.42-0.635.664.542.8868.1268.12
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund2,00,4960.6647.26
SBI Dividend Yield Fund1,93,5000.9545.61
UTI Dividend Yield Fund1,92,0531.4545.27
Samco Flexi Cap Fund1,74,5005.3441.13
UTI Small Cap Fund1,67,7671.3339.54
SBI Long Term Equity Fund1,62,5530.2538.31
PGIM India Small Cap Fund1,25,0401.2929.47
Axis Small Cap Fund1,19,8450.1928.25
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,05,9000.2324.96
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund1,01,1990.2223.85
View All Mutual Funds

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Computer Age Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:46 AM

About Computer Age Management Services Ltd.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TN1988PLC015757 and registration number is 015757. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 863.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vedanthachari Srinivasa Rangan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kagzi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ostawal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Rajaram Iyer
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Computer Age Management Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Computer Age Management Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is ₹11,642.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Computer Age Management Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is 40.82 and PB ratio of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is 15.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Computer Age Management Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is ₹2,356.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Computer Age Management Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Computer Age Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is ₹2,690.00 and 52-week low of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is ₹2,10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data