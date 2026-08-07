Here's the live share price of Computer Age Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Computer Age Management Services has gained 2.81% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Computer Age Management Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|795.37
|801.1
|10
|782.17
|793.3
|20
|775.17
|786.59
|50
|778.49
|777.83
|100
|748.31
|764.96
|200
|747
|759.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Computer Age Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.54%, FII holding rose to 44.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|30,14,865
|1.66
|240.24
|26,55,110
|0.72
|211.57
|24,50,000
|1.8
|195.23
|18,88,055
|0.19
|150.45
|17,93,394
|1.14
|142.91
|13,25,799
|0.76
|105.65
|12,99,888
|0.14
|103.58
|12,42,803
|1.06
|99.03
|10,71,855
|0.64
|85.41
|10,05,000
|0.66
|80.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Computer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Computer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Computer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Computer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Computer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TN1988PLC015757 and registration number is 015757. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1412.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Computer Age Management Services is ₹784.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Computer Age Management Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Computer Age Management Services is ₹19,476.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Computer Age Management Services are ₹801.00 and ₹778.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Computer Age Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Computer Age Management Services is ₹844.80 and 52-week low of Computer Age Management Services is ₹611.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Computer Age Management Services has shown returns of -1.95% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, -6.12% over 3 months, 2.81% over 1 year, 18.15% across 3 years, and 3.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Computer Age Management Services are 39.35 and 14.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global