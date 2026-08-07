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Computer Age Management Services Share Price

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BSE

COMPUTER AGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Computer Age Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹784.40 Closed
-1.95₹ -15.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Computer Age Management Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹778.05₹801.00
₹784.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹611.70₹844.80
₹784.40
Open Price
₹800.05
Prev. Close
₹800.00
Volume
84,617

Source: Dion Global

Computer Age Management Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Computer Age Management Services has gained 2.81% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Computer Age Management Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Computer Age Management Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Computer Age Management Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5795.37801.1
10782.17793.3
20775.17786.59
50778.49777.83
100748.31764.96
200747759.01

Source: Dion Global

Computer Age Management Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Computer Age Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.54%, FII holding rose to 44.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Computer Age Management Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
30,14,8651.66240.24
26,55,1100.72211.57
24,50,0001.8195.23
18,88,0550.19150.45
17,93,3941.14142.91
13,25,7990.76105.65
12,99,8880.14103.58
12,42,8031.0699.03
10,71,8550.6485.41
10,05,0000.6680.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Computer Age Management Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTComputer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTComputer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTComputer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTComputer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTComputer Age Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Computer Age Management Services

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TN1988PLC015757 and registration number is 015757. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1412.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Rajaram Iyer
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Pravin Udhyavara Bhadya Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Mohanty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Computer Age Management Services Share Price

What is the share price of Computer Age Management Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Computer Age Management Services is ₹784.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Computer Age Management Services?

The Computer Age Management Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Computer Age Management Services?

The market cap of Computer Age Management Services is ₹19,476.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Computer Age Management Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Computer Age Management Services are ₹801.00 and ₹778.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Computer Age Management Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Computer Age Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Computer Age Management Services is ₹844.80 and 52-week low of Computer Age Management Services is ₹611.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Computer Age Management Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Computer Age Management Services has shown returns of -1.95% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, -6.12% over 3 months, 2.81% over 1 year, 18.15% across 3 years, and 3.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Computer Age Management Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Computer Age Management Services are 39.35 and 14.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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