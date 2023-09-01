Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.42
|-0.63
|5.66
|4.54
|2.88
|68.12
|68.12
|1.51
|0.70
|3.98
|18.94
|1.94
|100.90
|168.74
|0.70
|-3.68
|4.44
|12.69
|-12.99
|138.14
|127.65
|4.31
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.02
|367.53
|273.87
|1.63
|-1.22
|4.97
|16.45
|28.03
|177.12
|141.55
|2.38
|-4.66
|-7.71
|11.79
|-9.46
|4.17
|23.32
|2.57
|3.15
|35.58
|56.51
|43.84
|170.71
|49.38
|0.14
|-6.37
|12.01
|31.33
|20.72
|8.81
|211.96
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.67
|1.12
|1.73
|17.27
|44.62
|123.08
|1.12
|3.39
|15.67
|33.28
|33.97
|13.90
|55.37
|109.11
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.07
|-4.64
|20.60
|40.19
|59.56
|104.75
|-24.53
|-0.29
|-0.83
|2.57
|12.48
|24.51
|68.98
|62.77
|1.78
|7.48
|37.80
|38.50
|5.04
|-20.48
|-64.12
|1.52
|-3.94
|34.37
|36.40
|72.90
|562.07
|-17.38
|-0.08
|-4.94
|12.72
|45.72
|43.42
|101.66
|269.77
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.31
|48.62
|48.62
|48.62
|0.61
|-1.78
|27.50
|32.42
|24.85
|29.23
|88.65
|3.65
|-0.11
|18.35
|64.86
|46.67
|120.51
|63.39
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|2,00,496
|0.66
|47.26
|SBI Dividend Yield Fund
|1,93,500
|0.95
|45.61
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|1,92,053
|1.45
|45.27
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|1,74,500
|5.34
|41.13
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|1,67,767
|1.33
|39.54
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|1,62,553
|0.25
|38.31
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|1,25,040
|1.29
|29.47
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|1,19,845
|0.19
|28.25
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,05,900
|0.23
|24.96
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|1,01,199
|0.22
|23.85
Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TN1988PLC015757 and registration number is 015757. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 863.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is ₹11,642.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is 40.82 and PB ratio of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is 15.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is ₹2,356.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Computer Age Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is ₹2,690.00 and 52-week low of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. is ₹2,10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.