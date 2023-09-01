Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GHCL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GHCL LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Caustic Soda/Soda Ash | Smallcap | NSE
₹607.65 Closed
-2.23-13.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GHCL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹604.05₹630.05
₹607.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹464.15₹708.80
₹607.65
Open Price
₹627.90
Prev. Close
₹621.50
Volume
6,99,714

GHCL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1624.85
  • R2640.45
  • R3650.85
  • Pivot
    614.45
  • S1598.85
  • S2588.45
  • S3572.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5672.58584.03
  • 10670.35560.92
  • 20663.29545.02
  • 50648.98529.96
  • 100636.05523.24
  • 200572.73526.28

GHCL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.6711.4325.4216.741.48271.89135.92
5.99-0.1010.617.77-5.91245.6339.57
11.978.8612.4614.84-19.14109.6327.75
9.466.824.07-1.55-20.8892.6953.76
5.149.8510.8936.3111.44144.36124.78
1.271.49-9.64-17.444.82142.6447.08

GHCL Ltd. Share Holdings

GHCL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund37,72,6141.72200.42
DSP Tax Saver Fund21,18,5560.95112.55
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund15,49,4720.982.32
UTI Hybrid Equity Fund7,12,0080.7937.83
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund4,00,0000.5921.25
UTI Core Equity Fund3,21,8480.9117.1
UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-19942,80,2310.3714.89

GHCL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    GHCL Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    24-Aug, 2023 | 03:00 PM

About GHCL Ltd.

GHCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1983PLC006513 and registration number is 006513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3778.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Dalmia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anurag Dalmia
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. R S Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raman Chopra
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Neelabh Dalmia
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Lavanya Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) Ravindra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manoj Vaish
    Independent Director

FAQs on GHCL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GHCL Ltd.?

The market cap of GHCL Ltd. is ₹5,808.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GHCL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GHCL Ltd. is 4.92 and PB ratio of GHCL Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GHCL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL Ltd. is ₹607.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GHCL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL Ltd. is ₹708.80 and 52-week low of GHCL Ltd. is ₹464.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data