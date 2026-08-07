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GHCL Share Price

NSE
BSE

GHCL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GHCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹435.40 Closed
-0.53₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GHCL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹434.15₹439.60
₹435.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹417.25₹668.00
₹435.40
Open Price
₹438.00
Prev. Close
₹437.70
Volume
5,378

Source: Dion Global

GHCL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GHCL		-0.482.16-17.40-16.43-21.79-7.123.20
Tata Chemicals		-0.35-6.49-16.61-5.46-30.09-13.57-4.53
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals		0.2213.03-14.7641.9517.420.195.82
TGV SRAAC		4.814.30-3.7919.09-1.553.1721.92
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers		1.14-1.506.4218.59-23.91-2.1337.74
Primo Chemicals		-5.88-1.54-5.505.80-12.12-27.650.72
Chemfab Alkalis		-3.30-1.26-12.42-7.87-45.174.8818.70
Lords Chloro Alkali		1.852.86-0.75-3.42-27.45-1.7621.15
Caprolactam Chemicals		2.34-1.51-7.88-32.6916.64-6.09-6.51
Jayshree Chemicals		-1.991.55-11.66-12.18-24.62-3.90-3.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GHCL has declined 21.79% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), TGV SRAAC (-1.55%). From a 5 year perspective, GHCL has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).

GHCL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GHCL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5438.84440.38
10435.94438.85
20434.73437.52
50438.57443.29
100456.63461.09
200511.55495.14

Source: Dion Global

GHCL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GHCL saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.82%, while DII stake increased to 11.20%, FII holding fell to 22.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GHCL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,73,2260.5199.24
15,97,5010.4969.74
12,65,1550.3355.23
12,38,4660.8754.07
10,57,3520.6946.16
4,21,6470.3918.41
3,80,0000.1816.59
3,69,9830.2916.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GHCL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTGHCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTGHCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTGHCL - Audio Recordings- Investors' Conference (U/R 30 LODR)
Aug 01, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTGHCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTGHCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About GHCL

GHCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1983PLC006513 and registration number is 006513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3064.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Dalmia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ravi Shanker Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raman Chopra
    Executive Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Neelabh Dalmia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manoj Vaish
    Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) Ravindra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on GHCL Share Price

What is the share price of GHCL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL is ₹435.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GHCL?

The GHCL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GHCL?

The market cap of GHCL is ₹4,011.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GHCL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GHCL are ₹439.60 and ₹434.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GHCL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL is ₹668.00 and 52-week low of GHCL is ₹417.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GHCL performed historically in terms of returns?

The GHCL has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 2.16% for the past month, -17.4% over 3 months, -21.79% over 1 year, -7.12% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GHCL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GHCL are 8.49 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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