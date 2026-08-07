What is the share price of GHCL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL is ₹435.40 as on .

What kind of stock is GHCL? The GHCL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GHCL? The market cap of GHCL is ₹4,011.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GHCL? Today’s highest and lowest price of GHCL are ₹439.60 and ₹434.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GHCL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL is ₹668.00 and 52-week low of GHCL is ₹417.25 as on .

How has the GHCL performed historically in terms of returns? The GHCL has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 2.16% for the past month, -17.4% over 3 months, -21.79% over 1 year, -7.12% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GHCL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GHCL are 8.49 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global