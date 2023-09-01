Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.67
|11.43
|25.42
|16.74
|1.48
|271.89
|135.92
|5.99
|-0.10
|10.61
|7.77
|-5.91
|245.63
|39.57
|11.97
|8.86
|12.46
|14.84
|-19.14
|109.63
|27.75
|9.46
|6.82
|4.07
|-1.55
|-20.88
|92.69
|53.76
|5.14
|9.85
|10.89
|36.31
|11.44
|144.36
|124.78
|1.27
|1.49
|-9.64
|-17.44
|4.82
|142.64
|47.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|37,72,614
|1.72
|200.42
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|21,18,556
|0.95
|112.55
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|15,49,472
|0.9
|82.32
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|7,12,008
|0.79
|37.83
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|4,00,000
|0.59
|21.25
|UTI Core Equity Fund
|3,21,848
|0.91
|17.1
|UTI Retirement Benefit Pension Fund (RBP)-1994
|2,80,231
|0.37
|14.89
GHCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1983PLC006513 and registration number is 006513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3778.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GHCL Ltd. is ₹5,808.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GHCL Ltd. is 4.92 and PB ratio of GHCL Ltd. is 1.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL Ltd. is ₹607.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL Ltd. is ₹708.80 and 52-week low of GHCL Ltd. is ₹464.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.