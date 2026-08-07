Here's the live share price of GHCL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GHCL
|-0.48
|2.16
|-17.40
|-16.43
|-21.79
|-7.12
|3.20
|Tata Chemicals
|-0.35
|-6.49
|-16.61
|-5.46
|-30.09
|-13.57
|-4.53
|Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
|0.22
|13.03
|-14.76
|41.95
|17.42
|0.19
|5.82
|TGV SRAAC
|4.81
|4.30
|-3.79
|19.09
|-1.55
|3.17
|21.92
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers
|1.14
|-1.50
|6.42
|18.59
|-23.91
|-2.13
|37.74
|Primo Chemicals
|-5.88
|-1.54
|-5.50
|5.80
|-12.12
|-27.65
|0.72
|Chemfab Alkalis
|-3.30
|-1.26
|-12.42
|-7.87
|-45.17
|4.88
|18.70
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|1.85
|2.86
|-0.75
|-3.42
|-27.45
|-1.76
|21.15
|Caprolactam Chemicals
|2.34
|-1.51
|-7.88
|-32.69
|16.64
|-6.09
|-6.51
|Jayshree Chemicals
|-1.99
|1.55
|-11.66
|-12.18
|-24.62
|-3.90
|-3.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GHCL has declined 21.79% compared to peers like Tata Chemicals (-30.09%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (17.42%), TGV SRAAC (-1.55%). From a 5 year perspective, GHCL has underperformed peers relative to Tata Chemicals (-4.53%) and Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (5.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|438.84
|440.38
|10
|435.94
|438.85
|20
|434.73
|437.52
|50
|438.57
|443.29
|100
|456.63
|461.09
|200
|511.55
|495.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GHCL saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.82%, while DII stake increased to 11.20%, FII holding fell to 22.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,73,226
|0.51
|99.24
|15,97,501
|0.49
|69.74
|12,65,155
|0.33
|55.23
|12,38,466
|0.87
|54.07
|10,57,352
|0.69
|46.16
|4,21,647
|0.39
|18.41
|3,80,000
|0.18
|16.59
|3,69,983
|0.29
|16.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|GHCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|GHCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|GHCL - Audio Recordings- Investors' Conference (U/R 30 LODR)
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|GHCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|GHCL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
GHCL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ1983PLC006513 and registration number is 006513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3064.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GHCL is ₹435.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GHCL is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GHCL is ₹4,011.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GHCL are ₹439.60 and ₹434.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GHCL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GHCL is ₹668.00 and 52-week low of GHCL is ₹417.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GHCL has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, 2.16% for the past month, -17.4% over 3 months, -21.79% over 1 year, -7.12% across 3 years, and 3.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GHCL are 8.49 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global