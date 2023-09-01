Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.09
|5.84
|14.95
|15.67
|32.83
|329.43
|728.38
|3.29
|2.17
|12.54
|4.78
|-1.05
|359.51
|297.47
|0.47
|-3.15
|-1.96
|-6.55
|-11.52
|62.28
|121.34
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|-1.31
|-3.27
|-2.49
|-2.28
|-3.44
|108.48
|81.06
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.22
|-0.36
|5.58
|18.46
|7.77
|187.22
|508.08
|0.74
|-5.93
|2.32
|19.61
|10.70
|72.63
|192.12
|0.73
|-1.53
|1.41
|8.76
|-9.55
|190.32
|374.93
|4.70
|4.74
|45.87
|57.82
|37.92
|329.95
|341.00
|0.89
|-19.17
|-5.24
|17.28
|90.35
|634.13
|720.99
|12.61
|3.88
|87.85
|106.17
|45.67
|51.29
|51.29
|9.79
|-1.10
|19.80
|34.60
|8.60
|200.21
|226.45
|8.10
|-1.77
|6.71
|14.00
|-0.71
|-0.71
|-0.71
|9.03
|12.12
|44.52
|66.13
|75.95
|329.08
|795.42
|2.04
|22.99
|37.92
|51.79
|31.50
|276.11
|512.22
|0.07
|-6.35
|2.20
|24.55
|-18.75
|171.42
|14.85
|7.21
|13.83
|16.56
|27.08
|7.21
|290.51
|686.76
|2.89
|-0.90
|3.64
|22.90
|14.89
|229.64
|135.06
|3.83
|13.02
|35.62
|34.78
|53.18
|110.68
|61.54
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|99,87,384
|2.57
|299.27
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|27,87,855
|0.24
|83.54
|DSP Tiger Fund
|8,89,708
|1.14
|26.66
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|8,29,777
|2.31
|24.86
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|5,48,169
|1.19
|16.43
|Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund
|4,62,231
|1.68
|13.85
|Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund
|3,80,286
|0.85
|11.4
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund
|3,54,088
|1.26
|10.61
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan
|3,54,088
|1.26
|10.61
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|2,79,730
|1.89
|8.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1932 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1932PLC022174 and registration number is 022174. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4274.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹6,879.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is 3.84 and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹315.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹333.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹231.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.