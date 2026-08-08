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Triveni Engineering & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Triveni Engineering & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹231.00 Closed
0.09₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Triveni Engineering & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹229.05₹237.95
₹231.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹220.60₹490.00
₹231.00
Open Price
₹230.70
Prev. Close
₹230.80
Volume
21,377

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Engineering & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Triveni Engineering & Industries has declined 30.21% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%), Bannari Amman Sugars (-7.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Triveni Engineering & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Shree Renuka Sugars (-3.94%).

Triveni Engineering & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Engineering & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5229.89238.54
10265262.1
20365.04309.62
50385.16359.19
100385.03373.38
200375.44376.44

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Engineering & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Triveni Engineering & Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.58%, while DII stake decreased to 7.64%, FII holding rose to 7.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
88,10,4881.9372.29
11,30,8790.7647.79
6,60,3390.127.9
5,11,0000.8321.59
4,46,7691.3418.88
3,44,4330.9914.55
2,64,0060.6611.16
1,15,1730.224.87
87,9131.583.71
3,8000.270.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Triveni Engineering & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTTriveni Engg. & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTTriveni Engg. & Ind. - Allocation Of Cost Of Acquisition Of Equity Shares Of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. And Triven
Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTTriveni Engg. & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTTriveni Engg. & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTTriveni Engg. & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Triveni Engineering & Industries

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1932 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1932PLC022174 and registration number is 022174. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6290.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhruv M Sawhney
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Sawhney
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sawhney
    Director
  • Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Dadoo
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Kohli
    Director
  • Dr. Meena Hemchandra
    Director
  • Mr. Rajender Pal Singh
    Director

FAQs on Triveni Engineering & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Triveni Engineering & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹231.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Triveni Engineering & Industries?

The Triveni Engineering & Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries?

The market cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹5,090.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Engineering & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Engineering & Industries are ₹237.95 and ₹229.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Engineering & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Engineering & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹490.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹220.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Triveni Engineering & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Triveni Engineering & Industries has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, -49.74% for the past month, -42.68% over 3 months, -30.21% over 1 year, -8.59% across 3 years, and 5.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries are 18.11 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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