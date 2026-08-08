What is the share price of Triveni Engineering & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹231.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Triveni Engineering & Industries? The Triveni Engineering & Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries? The market cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹5,090.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Engineering & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Engineering & Industries are ₹237.95 and ₹229.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Engineering & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Engineering & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹490.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹220.60 as on .

How has the Triveni Engineering & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Triveni Engineering & Industries has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, -49.74% for the past month, -42.68% over 3 months, -30.21% over 1 year, -8.59% across 3 years, and 5.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries are 18.11 and 1.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global