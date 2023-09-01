What is the Market Cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹6,879.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is 3.84 and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is 2.58 as on .

What is the share price of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹315.20 as on .