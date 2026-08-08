Here's the live share price of Triveni Engineering & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Triveni Engineering & Industries has declined 30.21% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%), Bannari Amman Sugars (-7.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Triveni Engineering & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Shree Renuka Sugars (-3.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|229.89
|238.54
|10
|265
|262.1
|20
|365.04
|309.62
|50
|385.16
|359.19
|100
|385.03
|373.38
|200
|375.44
|376.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Triveni Engineering & Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.58%, while DII stake decreased to 7.64%, FII holding rose to 7.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|88,10,488
|1.9
|372.29
|11,30,879
|0.76
|47.79
|6,60,339
|0.1
|27.9
|5,11,000
|0.83
|21.59
|4,46,769
|1.34
|18.88
|3,44,433
|0.99
|14.55
|2,64,006
|0.66
|11.16
|1,15,173
|0.22
|4.87
|87,913
|1.58
|3.71
|3,800
|0.27
|0.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Triveni Engg. & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Triveni Engg. & Ind. - Allocation Of Cost Of Acquisition Of Equity Shares Of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. And Triven
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Triveni Engg. & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Triveni Engg. & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Triveni Engg. & Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1932 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1932PLC022174 and registration number is 022174. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6290.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹231.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triveni Engineering & Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹5,090.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Engineering & Industries are ₹237.95 and ₹229.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Engineering & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹490.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Engineering & Industries is ₹220.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triveni Engineering & Industries has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, -49.74% for the past month, -42.68% over 3 months, -30.21% over 1 year, -8.59% across 3 years, and 5.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries are 18.11 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global