Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Share Price

TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹315.20 Closed
0.290.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹311.45₹317.55
₹315.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹231.60₹333.00
₹315.20
Open Price
₹314.90
Prev. Close
₹314.30
Volume
8,26,403

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1318.28
  • R2320.97
  • R3324.38
  • Pivot
    314.87
  • S1312.18
  • S2308.77
  • S3306.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5276.02307.44
  • 10275.08304.58
  • 20266.43301.49
  • 50253.56295.28
  • 100251.15289.12
  • 200270.54281.5

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.095.8414.9515.6732.83329.43728.38
3.292.1712.544.78-1.05359.51297.47
0.47-3.15-1.96-6.55-11.5262.28121.34
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
-1.31-3.27-2.49-2.28-3.44108.4881.06
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.22-0.365.5818.467.77187.22508.08
0.74-5.932.3219.6110.7072.63192.12
0.73-1.531.418.76-9.55190.32374.93
4.704.7445.8757.8237.92329.95341.00
0.89-19.17-5.2417.2890.35634.13720.99
12.613.8887.85106.1745.6751.2951.29
9.79-1.1019.8034.608.60200.21226.45
8.10-1.776.7114.00-0.71-0.71-0.71
9.0312.1244.5266.1375.95329.08795.42
2.0422.9937.9251.7931.50276.11512.22
0.07-6.352.2024.55-18.75171.4214.85
7.2113.8316.5627.087.21290.51686.76
2.89-0.903.6422.9014.89229.64135.06
3.8313.0235.6234.7853.18110.6861.54

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund99,87,3842.57299.27
Nippon India Small Cap Fund27,87,8550.2483.54
DSP Tiger Fund8,89,7081.1426.66
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund8,29,7772.3124.86
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund5,48,1691.1916.43
Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund4,62,2311.6813.85
Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund3,80,2860.8511.4
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund3,54,0881.2610.61
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan3,54,0881.2610.61
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund2,79,7301.898.38
View All Mutual Funds

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1932 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421UP1932PLC022174 and registration number is 022174. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4274.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhruv M Sawhney
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Sawhney
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sawhney
    Director
  • Ms. Homai A Daruwalla
    Director
  • Mr. Sudipto Sarkar
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Dadoo
    Director

FAQs on Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹6,879.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is 3.84 and PB ratio of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹315.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹333.00 and 52-week low of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is ₹231.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

