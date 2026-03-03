Here's the live share price of Max Estates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Max Estates has gained 7.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.85%.
Max Estates’s current P/E of 181.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
|TARC
|-5.61
|-7.05
|-6.44
|-12.45
|22.95
|56.82
|34.25
Over the last one year, Max Estates has gained 0.39% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Max Estates has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|408.71
|405.56
|10
|410.75
|407.51
|20
|404.29
|407.13
|50
|415.98
|416.06
|100
|442.36
|431.91
|200
|462.58
|447.36
In the latest quarter, Max Estates saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.90%, while DII stake increased to 7.78%, FII holding fell to 25.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,10,461
|0.15
|96.7
|23,99,139
|0.56
|92.41
|16,09,854
|0.69
|62.01
|13,56,744
|0.27
|52.26
|13,38,912
|0.51
|51.57
|7,68,956
|0.65
|29.62
|6,49,828
|0.28
|25.03
|6,43,003
|0.18
|24.77
|5,19,867
|0.16
|20.03
|1,16,125
|0.56
|4.47
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|Max Estates - Update Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Li
|Feb 21, 2026, 2:13 AM IST
|Max Estates - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 17, 2026, 3:27 AM IST
|Max Estates - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
|Max Estates - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
|Max Estates - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Max Estates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70200PB2016PLC040200 and registration number is 040200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Estates is ₹400.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Max Estates is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Max Estates is ₹6,552.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Max Estates are ₹405.30 and ₹390.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Estates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Estates is ₹563.70 and 52-week low of Max Estates is ₹320.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Max Estates has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, 7.74% for the past month, -17.22% over 3 months, -0.85% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and 7.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max Estates are 181.65 and 2.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.