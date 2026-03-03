Facebook Pixel Code
Max Estates Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAX ESTATES

Max India Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Max Estates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹400.90 Closed
-0.63₹ -2.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Max Estates Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹390.00₹405.30
₹400.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹320.00₹563.70
₹400.90
Open Price
₹390.00
Prev. Close
₹403.45
Volume
464

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Max Estates has gained 7.21% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.85%.

Max Estates’s current P/E of 181.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Max Estates Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34
TARC		-5.61-7.05-6.44-12.4522.9556.8234.25

Over the last one year, Max Estates has gained 0.39% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Max Estates has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Max Estates Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Max Estates Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5408.71405.56
10410.75407.51
20404.29407.13
50415.98416.06
100442.36431.91
200462.58447.36

Max Estates Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Max Estates saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.90%, while DII stake increased to 7.78%, FII holding fell to 25.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Max Estates Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,10,4610.1596.7
23,99,1390.5692.41
16,09,8540.6962.01
13,56,7440.2752.26
13,38,9120.5151.57
7,68,9560.6529.62
6,49,8280.2825.03
6,43,0030.1824.77
5,19,8670.1620.03
1,16,1250.564.47

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Max Estates Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTMax Estates - Update Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Li
Feb 21, 2026, 2:13 AM ISTMax Estates - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 17, 2026, 3:27 AM ISTMax Estates - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2026, 12:20 AM ISTMax Estates - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 08, 2026, 12:43 AM ISTMax Estates - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Max Estates

Max Estates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70200PB2016PLC040200 and registration number is 040200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Analit Singh
    Founder & Chairman
  • Ms. Sahil Vachani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Atul B Lall
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anthony R Malloy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D K Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gauri Padmanabham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niten Malhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Thadani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ira Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jillian Leigh Moo-Young
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Max Estates Share Price

What is the share price of Max Estates?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Estates is ₹400.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Max Estates?

The Max Estates is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Max Estates?

The market cap of Max Estates is ₹6,552.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Max Estates?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Max Estates are ₹405.30 and ₹390.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max Estates?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Estates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Estates is ₹563.70 and 52-week low of Max Estates is ₹320.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Max Estates performed historically in terms of returns?

The Max Estates has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, 7.74% for the past month, -17.22% over 3 months, -0.85% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and 7.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Max Estates?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max Estates are 181.65 and 2.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

