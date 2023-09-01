Follow Us

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Share Price

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹76.40 Closed
21.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.75₹77.20
₹76.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.35₹77.20
₹76.40
Open Price
₹74.75
Prev. Close
₹74.90
Volume
90,05,184

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R177.82
  • R279.23
  • R381.27
  • Pivot
    75.78
  • S174.37
  • S272.33
  • S370.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.6774.35
  • 1035.8473.12
  • 2035.770.68
  • 5037.9765.69
  • 10036.7260.67
  • 20036.5754.81

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,89,22,7530.2121.48
SBI PSU Fund30,00,0003.0419.26
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,91,0530.211.23
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,23,9720.210.8
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund78,4980.210.5
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund44,6160.210.29
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF20,4590.210.13
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund13,6590.020.09
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund12,7280.210.08
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,8330.210.02
View All Mutual Funds

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Amendment to AOA/MOA
    Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Amendment to AOA/MOA of the company.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:45 PM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 02:44 PM

About Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1970GOI005276 and registration number is 005276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6954.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2001.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamran Rizvi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. M Nagaraj
    Director
  • Mr. D Guhan
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Dr. Ravindra Kumar Ray
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Dr. Siyaram Singh
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sabitha Bojan
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Banshi Lal Gujar
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam S Dubey
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Narayan
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹14,994.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is 8.81 and PB ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹76.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹77.20 and 52-week low of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹34.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

