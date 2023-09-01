Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.72
|17.94
|30.68
|70.01
|84.62
|115.09
|33.54
|-1.63
|3.97
|-0.65
|4.99
|22.93
|52.20
|36.82
|4.06
|3.88
|15.14
|21.68
|4.11
|43.16
|-16.49
|1.74
|3.31
|21.20
|31.13
|118.08
|181.25
|-41.74
|-0.32
|0.26
|1.32
|10.95
|-23.67
|-22.57
|-22.57
|2.31
|4.65
|17.05
|-12.09
|-29.44
|10.50
|110.24
|2.91
|3.02
|4.44
|31.81
|18.18
|99.14
|136.77
|14.02
|39.41
|72.08
|89.07
|46.94
|-4.18
|-84.35
|2.00
|3.36
|18.75
|18.15
|-7.47
|64.19
|64.19
|1.07
|14.95
|45.40
|99.28
|58.94
|130.24
|-27.19
|1.55
|-10.90
|7.31
|7.05
|26.34
|73.65
|-47.04
|9.17
|19.01
|32.86
|31.01
|10.03
|109.16
|89.46
|-7.32
|-41.54
|-35.59
|-34.48
|-56.82
|-9.52
|-97.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,89,22,753
|0.2
|121.48
|SBI PSU Fund
|30,00,000
|3.04
|19.26
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,91,053
|0.21
|1.23
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,23,972
|0.21
|0.8
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|78,498
|0.21
|0.5
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|44,616
|0.21
|0.29
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|20,459
|0.21
|0.13
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|13,659
|0.02
|0.09
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|12,728
|0.21
|0.08
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,833
|0.21
|0.02
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1970GOI005276 and registration number is 005276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6954.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2001.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹14,994.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is 8.81 and PB ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹76.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹77.20 and 52-week low of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹34.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.