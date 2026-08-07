What is the share price of Housing and Urban Development Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹201.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Housing and Urban Development Corporation? The Housing and Urban Development Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Housing and Urban Development Corporation? The market cap of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹40,238.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Housing and Urban Development Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Housing and Urban Development Corporation are ₹202.75 and ₹199.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Housing and Urban Development Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing and Urban Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹246.90 and 52-week low of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹158.95 as on .

How has the Housing and Urban Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Housing and Urban Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -4.65% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 46.03% across 3 years, and 34.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation are 9.46 and 1.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global