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Housing and Urban Development Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Housing FinanceNBFC
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Housing and Urban Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹201.00 Closed
-0.62₹ -1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Housing and Urban Development Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹199.95₹202.75
₹201.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹158.95₹246.90
₹201.00
Open Price
₹200.95
Prev. Close
₹202.25
Volume
1,09,695

Source: Dion Global

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		3.02-4.65-11.733.13-4.6546.0334.99
Power Finance Corporation		-1.171.54-8.351.052.6325.3431.90
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		-0.65-1.50-16.96-22.99-30.2921.1830.34
REC		-1.962.751.751.71-4.9119.9626.05
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		0.33-4.12-11.47-6.83-16.9826.0014.87
IFCI		-3.43-0.7615.7814.3935.4472.1740.60
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		15.2949.1240.5172.89107.1781.9153.11
Haryana Financial Corporation		0-0.98-6.85-30.1311.7937.6621.14
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		0.48-0.29-9.57-10.58-28.3313.627.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Housing and Urban Development Corporation has declined 4.65% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Housing and Urban Development Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5196.33200.39
10197.38199.79
20201.55201.1
50205.15203.24
100199.34203.59
200207.44206.33

Source: Dion Global

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Housing and Urban Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.09%, FII holding rose to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
80,43,0000.92164.9
56,93,0871.76116.72
52,08,1900.72106.78
33,00,0000.0667.66
15,00,0001.230.75
12,29,0001.4925.2
9,43,1611.3419.34
6,99,7211.7414.35
6,17,0690.112.65
3,00,0000.486.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Housing and Urban Development Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTHousing & Urban Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTHousing & Urban Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTHousing & Urban Dev. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 31, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTHousing & Urban Dev. - Notice Of 56Th AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTHousing & Urban Dev. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Housing and Urban Development Corporation

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1970GOI005276 and registration number is 005276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13150.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2001.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kulshrestha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Daljeet Singh Khatri
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. M Nagaraj
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeet
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Solomon Arokiaraj
    Part Time Official Director
  • Dr. Ravindra Kumar Ray
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sabitha Bojan
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Kantilal Chaturbhai Patel
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on Housing and Urban Development Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Housing and Urban Development Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹201.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Housing and Urban Development Corporation?

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Housing and Urban Development Corporation?

The market cap of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹40,238.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Housing and Urban Development Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Housing and Urban Development Corporation are ₹202.75 and ₹199.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Housing and Urban Development Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing and Urban Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹246.90 and 52-week low of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹158.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Housing and Urban Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -4.65% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 46.03% across 3 years, and 34.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation are 9.46 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Housing and Urban Development Corporation News

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