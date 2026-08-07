Here's the live share price of Housing and Urban Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|3.02
|-4.65
|-11.73
|3.13
|-4.65
|46.03
|34.99
|Power Finance Corporation
|-1.17
|1.54
|-8.35
|1.05
|2.63
|25.34
|31.90
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|-0.65
|-1.50
|-16.96
|-22.99
|-30.29
|21.18
|30.34
|REC
|-1.96
|2.75
|1.75
|1.71
|-4.91
|19.96
|26.05
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|0.33
|-4.12
|-11.47
|-6.83
|-16.98
|26.00
|14.87
|IFCI
|-3.43
|-0.76
|15.78
|14.39
|35.44
|72.17
|40.60
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|15.29
|49.12
|40.51
|72.89
|107.17
|81.91
|53.11
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|0
|-0.98
|-6.85
|-30.13
|11.79
|37.66
|21.14
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|0.48
|-0.29
|-9.57
|-10.58
|-28.33
|13.62
|7.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Housing and Urban Development Corporation has declined 4.65% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Housing and Urban Development Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|196.33
|200.39
|10
|197.38
|199.79
|20
|201.55
|201.1
|50
|205.15
|203.24
|100
|199.34
|203.59
|200
|207.44
|206.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Housing and Urban Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.09%, FII holding rose to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|80,43,000
|0.92
|164.9
|56,93,087
|1.76
|116.72
|52,08,190
|0.72
|106.78
|33,00,000
|0.06
|67.66
|15,00,000
|1.2
|30.75
|12,29,000
|1.49
|25.2
|9,43,161
|1.34
|19.34
|6,99,721
|1.74
|14.35
|6,17,069
|0.1
|12.65
|3,00,000
|0.48
|6.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Housing & Urban Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Housing & Urban Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Housing & Urban Dev. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Housing & Urban Dev. - Notice Of 56Th AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Housing & Urban Dev. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1970GOI005276 and registration number is 005276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13150.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2001.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹201.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Housing and Urban Development Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹40,238.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Housing and Urban Development Corporation are ₹202.75 and ₹199.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Housing and Urban Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹246.90 and 52-week low of Housing and Urban Development Corporation is ₹158.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Housing and Urban Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -4.65% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 46.03% across 3 years, and 34.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Housing and Urban Development Corporation are 9.46 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global