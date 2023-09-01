Follow Us

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ISGEC HEAVY ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹694.40 Closed
-0.12-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹691.70₹704.00
₹694.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹417.85₹768.45
₹694.40
Open Price
₹698.20
Prev. Close
₹695.20
Volume
64,993

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1702.7
  • R2709.5
  • R3715
  • Pivot
    697.2
  • S1690.4
  • S2684.9
  • S3678.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5488.77700.05
  • 10494.81705.4
  • 20503.25710.22
  • 50496.24688.49
  • 100484.8637.83
  • 200528.06585.91

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.81-4.6112.8957.5943.4321.4621.46
0.862.0228.0246.9371.24342.07340.36
29.6930.3766.4687.50126.93254.0966.97
11.3829.27123.77197.02208.78644.44280.03
2.02-6.672.8418.2637.54197.64218.82
10.937.1930.5438.6621.38340.74108.97
18.5026.1866.29103.9132.85259.97196.18
-0.4123.12129.35281.82391.701,719.20827.72
6.2715.3666.25129.14142.722,929.531,294.29
1.135.4360.91116.77188.521,142.28445.71
5.0714.2827.2741.5315.76611.10491.73
7.4215.4015.505.681.00-7.19348.12
2.72-1.3447.3593.4768.80373.22103.41
9.6512.2140.1467.9885.76158.9285.63
12.8540.28148.95218.97194.53462.06114.33
-0.28-14.81-24.05-24.05-24.05-24.05-24.05
2.44-8.94-5.2711.00-22.0251.0151.01
14.7617.2367.93110.89199.20938.47411.95
-1.44-3.7339.6293.92134.56293.61356.25
1.162.98-2.95-18.606.04524.24389.88

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund29,60,1250.63218.59
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,26,3610.4346.25
UTI Long Term Equity Fund5,82,7611.3643.03
UTI Small Cap Fund3,70,1820.9227.34
HSBC Infrastructure Fund3,35,1221.3424.75
UTI CCF Savings Plan3,16,1530.5523.35
Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan1,72,6871.0212.75
UTI CCF Investment Plan1,51,1771.3611.16
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund1,15,3091.128.52

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23423HR1933PLC000097 and registration number is 000097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Steam and air conditioning supply. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4444.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ranjit Puri
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Puri
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sanjay Gulati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishore Chatnani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arvind Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kirti Keshav Marwaha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Sikka
    Independent Director

FAQs on ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is ₹5,105.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is 24.13 and PB ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is ₹694.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is ₹768.45 and 52-week low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is ₹417.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

