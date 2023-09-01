Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.81
|-4.61
|12.89
|57.59
|43.43
|21.46
|21.46
|0.86
|2.02
|28.02
|46.93
|71.24
|342.07
|340.36
|29.69
|30.37
|66.46
|87.50
|126.93
|254.09
|66.97
|11.38
|29.27
|123.77
|197.02
|208.78
|644.44
|280.03
|2.02
|-6.67
|2.84
|18.26
|37.54
|197.64
|218.82
|10.93
|7.19
|30.54
|38.66
|21.38
|340.74
|108.97
|18.50
|26.18
|66.29
|103.91
|32.85
|259.97
|196.18
|-0.41
|23.12
|129.35
|281.82
|391.70
|1,719.20
|827.72
|6.27
|15.36
|66.25
|129.14
|142.72
|2,929.53
|1,294.29
|1.13
|5.43
|60.91
|116.77
|188.52
|1,142.28
|445.71
|5.07
|14.28
|27.27
|41.53
|15.76
|611.10
|491.73
|7.42
|15.40
|15.50
|5.68
|1.00
|-7.19
|348.12
|2.72
|-1.34
|47.35
|93.47
|68.80
|373.22
|103.41
|9.65
|12.21
|40.14
|67.98
|85.76
|158.92
|85.63
|12.85
|40.28
|148.95
|218.97
|194.53
|462.06
|114.33
|-0.28
|-14.81
|-24.05
|-24.05
|-24.05
|-24.05
|-24.05
|2.44
|-8.94
|-5.27
|11.00
|-22.02
|51.01
|51.01
|14.76
|17.23
|67.93
|110.89
|199.20
|938.47
|411.95
|-1.44
|-3.73
|39.62
|93.92
|134.56
|293.61
|356.25
|1.16
|2.98
|-2.95
|-18.60
|6.04
|524.24
|389.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|29,60,125
|0.63
|218.59
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,26,361
|0.43
|46.25
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|5,82,761
|1.36
|43.03
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|3,70,182
|0.92
|27.34
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|3,35,122
|1.34
|24.75
|UTI CCF Savings Plan
|3,16,153
|0.55
|23.35
|Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|1,72,687
|1.02
|12.75
|UTI CCF Investment Plan
|1,51,177
|1.36
|11.16
|Bandhan Infrastructure Fund
|1,15,309
|1.12
|8.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23423HR1933PLC000097 and registration number is 000097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Steam and air conditioning supply. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4444.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is ₹5,105.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is 24.13 and PB ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is ₹694.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is ₹768.45 and 52-week low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is ₹417.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.