Here's the live share price of ISGEC Heavy Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ISGEC Heavy Engineering has declined 22.78% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, ISGEC Heavy Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|842.86
|837.13
|10
|853.92
|847.02
|20
|878.08
|865.53
|50
|913.23
|902.53
|100
|953.51
|919.94
|200
|897.39
|938.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ISGEC Heavy Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.24%, FII holding fell to 3.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|44,98,108
|0.53
|415.65
|10,43,692
|0.51
|96.44
|3,90,398
|0.13
|36.07
|2,62,703
|0.3
|24.28
|2,60,000
|0.78
|24.03
|1,72,687
|0.76
|15.96
|1,63,326
|0.98
|15.09
|75,023
|0.31
|6.93
|22,483
|0.39
|2.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|ISGEC Heavy Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|ISGEC Heavy Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|ISGEC Heavy Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|ISGEC Heavy Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|ISGEC Heavy Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Source: Dion Global
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23423HR1933PLC000097 and registration number is 000097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of central heating boilers and radiators and parts and accessories thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5228.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISGEC Heavy Engineering is ₹820.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ISGEC Heavy Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering is ₹6,029.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ISGEC Heavy Engineering are ₹828.15 and ₹812.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISGEC Heavy Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISGEC Heavy Engineering is ₹1,124.00 and 52-week low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering is ₹682.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ISGEC Heavy Engineering has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -11.83% for the past month, -23.58% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 3.8% across 3 years, and 1.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering are 25.21 and 2.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global