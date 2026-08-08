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ISGEC Heavy Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISGEC HEAVY ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of ISGEC Heavy Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹820.00 Closed
-0.18₹ -1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ISGEC Heavy Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹812.00₹828.15
₹820.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹682.75₹1,124.00
₹820.00
Open Price
₹828.15
Prev. Close
₹821.45
Volume
923

Source: Dion Global

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ISGEC Heavy Engineering has declined 22.78% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, ISGEC Heavy Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5842.86837.13
10853.92847.02
20878.08865.53
50913.23902.53
100953.51919.94
200897.39938.83

Source: Dion Global

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ISGEC Heavy Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.24%, FII holding fell to 3.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
44,98,1080.53415.65
10,43,6920.5196.44
3,90,3980.1336.07
2,62,7030.324.28
2,60,0000.7824.03
1,72,6870.7615.96
1,63,3260.9815.09
75,0230.316.93
22,4830.392.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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ISGEC Heavy Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTISGEC Heavy Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTISGEC Heavy Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTISGEC Heavy Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 09, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTISGEC Heavy Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTISGEC Heavy Engg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring

Source: Dion Global

About ISGEC Heavy Engineering

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23423HR1933PLC000097 and registration number is 000097. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of central heating boilers and radiators and parts and accessories thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5228.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ranjit Puri
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Puri
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sanjay Gulati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishore Chatnani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arvind Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kirti Keshav Marwaha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Sikka
    Independent Director

FAQs on ISGEC Heavy Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of ISGEC Heavy Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISGEC Heavy Engineering is ₹820.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ISGEC Heavy Engineering?

The ISGEC Heavy Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering?

The market cap of ISGEC Heavy Engineering is ₹6,029.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ISGEC Heavy Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ISGEC Heavy Engineering are ₹828.15 and ₹812.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISGEC Heavy Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISGEC Heavy Engineering is ₹1,124.00 and 52-week low of ISGEC Heavy Engineering is ₹682.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ISGEC Heavy Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The ISGEC Heavy Engineering has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -11.83% for the past month, -23.58% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 3.8% across 3 years, and 1.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ISGEC Heavy Engineering are 25.21 and 2.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ISGEC Heavy Engineering News

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