What is the share price of Great Eastern Shipping Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹1,341.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Great Eastern Shipping Company? The Great Eastern Shipping Company is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company? The market cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹19,147.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Great Eastern Shipping Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Great Eastern Shipping Company are ₹1,362.00 and ₹1,333.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Great Eastern Shipping Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Great Eastern Shipping Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹1,798.00 and 52-week low of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹914.65 as on .

How has the Great Eastern Shipping Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Great Eastern Shipping Company has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, -13.76% over 3 months, 42.72% over 1 year, 20.04% across 3 years, and 33.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company are 5.11 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global