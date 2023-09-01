Follow Us

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. Share Price

GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | NSE
₹768.20 Closed
0.483.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹764.00₹781.10
₹768.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹478.65₹834.30
₹768.20
Open Price
₹765.05
Prev. Close
₹764.50
Volume
1,98,276

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1778.5
  • R2788.35
  • R3795.6
  • Pivot
    771.25
  • S1761.4
  • S2754.15
  • S3744.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5513.45761.74
  • 10515.17763.42
  • 20522.36765.15
  • 50531.33754.74
  • 100476.34725.49
  • 200412.08671.03

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.93-2.8512.3935.4134.23196.89152.16
3.6525.5934.907.718.43121.78139.67
0.01-11.66-4.527.10-40.7758.94131.45
-2.23-6.185.0834.09-10.01385.7112.86
-1.0430.7351.6054.8930.7349.21-4.36
-5.56-15.00-32.00-39.29-63.0454.55-97.51

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan66,68,4802.5526.74
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund41,27,1341326
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan25,30,6081.72199.89
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan19,83,1820.26156.65
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund14,06,7661.04111.12
SBI Dividend Yield Fund12,00,0001.9894.79
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund11,70,3631.2992.45
UTI Dividend Yield Fund7,80,0001.9761.61
HDFC Multi Cap Fund7,00,0000.7255.29
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan5,20,7611.1541.13
View All Mutual Funds

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35110MH1948PLC006472 and registration number is 006472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2832.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K M Sheth
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bharat K Sheth
    Dy. Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Mr. G Shivakumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tapas Icot
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Shankar N Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Vasant Pandit
    Director
  • Mr. Shivshankar Menon
    Director
  • Mr. T N Ninan
    Director
  • Mr. Uday Shankar
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi K Sheth
    Director
  • Mrs. Rita Bhagwati
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Raju Shukla
    Director
  • Mr. Berjis Desai
    Director

FAQs on Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is ₹10,914.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is 4.24 and PB ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is ₹768.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is ₹834.30 and 52-week low of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is ₹478.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

