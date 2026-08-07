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Great Eastern Shipping Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREAT EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India InfrastructureBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Great Eastern Shipping Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,341.20 Closed
-0.89₹ -12.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Great Eastern Shipping Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,333.35₹1,362.00
₹1,341.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹914.65₹1,798.00
₹1,341.20
Open Price
₹1,359.45
Prev. Close
₹1,353.25
Volume
90,175

Source: Dion Global

Great Eastern Shipping Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-0.67-3.11-13.602.0742.9820.1133.30
Shipping Corporation of India		4.414.71-4.8214.7447.0444.8923.00
Shreeji Shipping Global		4.0329.1759.7778.80164.3838.2721.46
Seamec		5.597.86-1.1619.3492.1429.9917.06
Essar Shipping		0-12.18-22.84-32.61-20.1121.6613.09
Transworld Shipping Lines		-4.232.89-3.14-12.99-37.30-23.20-6.39
Garware Offshore Services		20.111.051.62-4.45-37.668.417.38
Chowgule Steamships		-1.68-3.52-16.876.97-8.7014.6016.92
Datiware Maritime Infra		12.0957.5699.24119.51179.7476.5923.66
Shahi Shipping		-3.51-9.36-12.56-26.29-24.8339.0920.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Great Eastern Shipping Company has gained 42.98% compared to peers like Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%), Seamec (92.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Great Eastern Shipping Company has outperformed peers relative to Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%) and Shreeji Shipping Global (21.46%).

Great Eastern Shipping Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Great Eastern Shipping Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,373.121,400.99
101,398.691,398.2
201,395.321,403.7
501,438.611,424.39
1001,453.851,406.76
2001,299.691,324.47

Source: Dion Global

Great Eastern Shipping Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Great Eastern Shipping Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.81%, FII holding rose to 31.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
45,34,5821.66672.52
22,05,2980.23327.07
19,60,3201.02290.74
7,40,0001.16109.75
5,05,5370.474.98
4,37,4531.2464.88
3,90,0001.5457.84
3,55,8770.8552.78
3,05,4160.6845.3
2,61,0230.8438.71

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Great Eastern Shipping Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTGreat Eastern Ship. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTGreat Eastern Ship. - Chairman'S Speech At The 78Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Aug 05, 2026, 03:18 AM IST ISTGreat Eastern Ship. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTGreat Eastern Ship. - AGM Proceedings
Aug 05, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTGreat Eastern Ship. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Great Eastern Shipping Company

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35110MH1948PLC006472 and registration number is 006472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3659.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K M Sheth
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Bharat K Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. G Shivakumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ravi K Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Vasant Pandit
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Keki Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Morparia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raju Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivshankar Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T N Ninan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Great Eastern Shipping Company Share Price

What is the share price of Great Eastern Shipping Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹1,341.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Great Eastern Shipping Company?

The Great Eastern Shipping Company is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company?

The market cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹19,147.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Great Eastern Shipping Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Great Eastern Shipping Company are ₹1,362.00 and ₹1,333.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Great Eastern Shipping Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Great Eastern Shipping Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹1,798.00 and 52-week low of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹914.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Great Eastern Shipping Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Great Eastern Shipping Company has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, -13.76% over 3 months, 42.72% over 1 year, 20.04% across 3 years, and 33.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company are 5.11 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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