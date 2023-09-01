Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|66,68,480
|2.5
|526.74
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|41,27,134
|1
|326
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|25,30,608
|1.72
|199.89
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|19,83,182
|0.26
|156.65
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|14,06,766
|1.04
|111.12
|SBI Dividend Yield Fund
|12,00,000
|1.98
|94.79
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|11,70,363
|1.29
|92.45
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|7,80,000
|1.97
|61.61
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|7,00,000
|0.72
|55.29
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|5,20,761
|1.15
|41.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35110MH1948PLC006472 and registration number is 006472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2832.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is ₹10,914.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is 4.24 and PB ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is ₹768.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is ₹834.30 and 52-week low of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is ₹478.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.