Here's the live share price of Great Eastern Shipping Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-0.67
|-3.11
|-13.60
|2.07
|42.98
|20.11
|33.30
|Shipping Corporation of India
|4.41
|4.71
|-4.82
|14.74
|47.04
|44.89
|23.00
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|4.03
|29.17
|59.77
|78.80
|164.38
|38.27
|21.46
|Seamec
|5.59
|7.86
|-1.16
|19.34
|92.14
|29.99
|17.06
|Essar Shipping
|0
|-12.18
|-22.84
|-32.61
|-20.11
|21.66
|13.09
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-4.23
|2.89
|-3.14
|-12.99
|-37.30
|-23.20
|-6.39
|Garware Offshore Services
|20.11
|1.05
|1.62
|-4.45
|-37.66
|8.41
|7.38
|Chowgule Steamships
|-1.68
|-3.52
|-16.87
|6.97
|-8.70
|14.60
|16.92
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|12.09
|57.56
|99.24
|119.51
|179.74
|76.59
|23.66
|Shahi Shipping
|-3.51
|-9.36
|-12.56
|-26.29
|-24.83
|39.09
|20.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Great Eastern Shipping Company has gained 42.98% compared to peers like Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%), Seamec (92.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Great Eastern Shipping Company has outperformed peers relative to Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%) and Shreeji Shipping Global (21.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,373.12
|1,400.99
|10
|1,398.69
|1,398.2
|20
|1,395.32
|1,403.7
|50
|1,438.61
|1,424.39
|100
|1,453.85
|1,406.76
|200
|1,299.69
|1,324.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Great Eastern Shipping Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.81%, FII holding rose to 31.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|45,34,582
|1.66
|672.52
|22,05,298
|0.23
|327.07
|19,60,320
|1.02
|290.74
|7,40,000
|1.16
|109.75
|5,05,537
|0.4
|74.98
|4,37,453
|1.24
|64.88
|3,90,000
|1.54
|57.84
|3,55,877
|0.85
|52.78
|3,05,416
|0.68
|45.3
|2,61,023
|0.84
|38.71
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Great Eastern Ship. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Great Eastern Ship. - Chairman'S Speech At The 78Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:18 AM IST IST
|Great Eastern Ship. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Great Eastern Ship. - AGM Proceedings
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Great Eastern Ship. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35110MH1948PLC006472 and registration number is 006472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3659.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹1,341.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Great Eastern Shipping Company is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹19,147.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Great Eastern Shipping Company are ₹1,362.00 and ₹1,333.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Great Eastern Shipping Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹1,798.00 and 52-week low of Great Eastern Shipping Company is ₹914.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Great Eastern Shipping Company has shown returns of -1.07% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, -13.76% over 3 months, 42.72% over 1 year, 20.04% across 3 years, and 33.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Great Eastern Shipping Company are 5.11 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global