Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|23,06,979
|3.42
|316.76
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|18,32,502
|0.73
|251.61
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|13,18,669
|1.04
|181.06
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|12,88,129
|0.63
|176.87
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|10,91,146
|0.79
|149.82
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|9,49,211
|1.9
|130.33
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|8,58,323
|1.81
|117.85
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|7,75,258
|1.17
|106.45
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|4,71,662
|0.58
|64.76
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|3,35,021
|1.33
|46
Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204MH2009PLC197005 and registration number is 197005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1398.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is ₹9,71.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is 38.87 and PB ratio of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is 7.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is ₹1,408.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sapphire Foods India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is ₹1,574.00 and 52-week low of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is ₹1,102.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.