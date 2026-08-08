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Sapphire Foods India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)RestaurantTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sapphire Foods India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹223.35 Closed
11.84₹ 23.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sapphire Foods India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹197.85₹229.70
₹223.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.25₹347.00
₹223.35
Open Price
₹199.40
Prev. Close
₹199.70
Volume
30,04,855

Source: Dion Global

Sapphire Foods India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sapphire Foods India has declined 29.52% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sapphire Foods India has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Sapphire Foods India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sapphire Foods India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5189.14193.8
10185.44190.33
20184.33187.32
50182.12184.44
100177.56188.74
200208.25209.87

Source: Dion Global

Sapphire Foods India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sapphire Foods India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 41.92%, FII holding fell to 25.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sapphire Foods India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,00,00,0000.34361.48
1,07,93,7860.25195.09
95,16,6500.66172
83,58,5102.3151.07
76,46,2900.96138.2
68,64,9900.23124.08
65,08,8941.38117.64
37,73,8690.7268.21
33,86,2360.4161.2
29,91,7680.1954.07

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sapphire Foods India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTSapphire Foods India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTSapphire Foods India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTSapphire Foods India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSapphire Foods India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 24, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTSapphire Foods India - Sapphire Foods India Limited Has Submitted To The Exchange, The Financial Results For The Period Ended

Source: Dion Global

About Sapphire Foods India

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204MH2009PLC197005 and registration number is 197005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2624.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Rewachand Chandiramani
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Purohit
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Vijay Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sumeet Subhash Narang
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kabir Kishin Thakur
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vinod Nambiar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kushal Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Anu Ram Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sapphire Foods India Share Price

What is the share price of Sapphire Foods India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sapphire Foods India is ₹223.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sapphire Foods India?

The Sapphire Foods India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sapphire Foods India?

The market cap of Sapphire Foods India is ₹7,178.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sapphire Foods India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sapphire Foods India are ₹229.70 and ₹197.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sapphire Foods India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sapphire Foods India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sapphire Foods India is ₹347.00 and 52-week low of Sapphire Foods India is ₹140.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sapphire Foods India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sapphire Foods India has shown returns of 11.84% over the past day, 18.24% for the past month, 18.77% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, -6.91% across 3 years, and -1.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sapphire Foods India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sapphire Foods India are -401.85 and 5.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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