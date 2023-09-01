Follow Us

SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,408.40 Closed
-1.19-16.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sapphire Foods India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,386.40₹1,437.90
₹1,408.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,102.50₹1,574.00
₹1,408.40
Open Price
₹1,426.00
Prev. Close
₹1,425.35
Volume
1,21,653

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,429.93
  • R21,451.37
  • R31,464.83
  • Pivot
    1,416.47
  • S11,395.03
  • S21,381.57
  • S31,360.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,445.651,397.09
  • 101,441.921,381.8
  • 201,449.21,374
  • 501,396.511,369.35
  • 1001,238.071,349.95
  • 2001,257.731,325.47

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Focused Fund23,06,9793.42316.76
Nippon India Small Cap Fund18,32,5020.73251.61
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund13,18,6691.04181.06
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund12,88,1290.63176.87
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund10,91,1460.79149.82
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund9,49,2111.9130.33
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund8,58,3231.81117.85
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund7,75,2581.17106.45
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund4,71,6620.5864.76
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div3,35,0211.3346
Sapphire Foods India Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Allotment of Securities
    Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 29345 securities pursuant to ESOP/ESPS at its meeting held on August 23, 2023
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:20 PM

About Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204MH2009PLC197005 and registration number is 197005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1398.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Rewachand Chandiramani
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Purohit
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Ms. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anu Ram Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Subhash Narang
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vikram Ranjan Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kabir Kishin Thakur
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Norbert Fernandes
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vinod Nambiar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sapphire Foods India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is ₹9,71.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sapphire Foods India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is 38.87 and PB ratio of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is 7.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sapphire Foods India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is ₹1,408.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sapphire Foods India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sapphire Foods India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is ₹1,574.00 and 52-week low of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is ₹1,102.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

