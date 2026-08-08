Here's the live share price of Sapphire Foods India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sapphire Foods India has declined 29.52% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sapphire Foods India has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|189.14
|193.8
|10
|185.44
|190.33
|20
|184.33
|187.32
|50
|182.12
|184.44
|100
|177.56
|188.74
|200
|208.25
|209.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sapphire Foods India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 41.92%, FII holding fell to 25.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,00,00,000
|0.34
|361.48
|1,07,93,786
|0.25
|195.09
|95,16,650
|0.66
|172
|83,58,510
|2.3
|151.07
|76,46,290
|0.96
|138.2
|68,64,990
|0.23
|124.08
|65,08,894
|1.38
|117.64
|37,73,869
|0.72
|68.21
|33,86,236
|0.41
|61.2
|29,91,768
|0.19
|54.07
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Sapphire Foods India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Sapphire Foods India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Sapphire Foods India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Sapphire Foods India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Sapphire Foods India - Sapphire Foods India Limited Has Submitted To The Exchange, The Financial Results For The Period Ended
Source: Dion Global
Sapphire Foods India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204MH2009PLC197005 and registration number is 197005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2624.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sapphire Foods India is ₹223.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sapphire Foods India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sapphire Foods India is ₹7,178.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sapphire Foods India are ₹229.70 and ₹197.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sapphire Foods India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sapphire Foods India is ₹347.00 and 52-week low of Sapphire Foods India is ₹140.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sapphire Foods India has shown returns of 11.84% over the past day, 18.24% for the past month, 18.77% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, -6.91% across 3 years, and -1.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sapphire Foods India are -401.85 and 5.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global