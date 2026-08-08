What is the share price of Sapphire Foods India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sapphire Foods India is ₹223.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Sapphire Foods India? The Sapphire Foods India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sapphire Foods India? The market cap of Sapphire Foods India is ₹7,178.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sapphire Foods India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sapphire Foods India are ₹229.70 and ₹197.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sapphire Foods India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sapphire Foods India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sapphire Foods India is ₹347.00 and 52-week low of Sapphire Foods India is ₹140.25 as on .

How has the Sapphire Foods India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sapphire Foods India has shown returns of 11.84% over the past day, 18.24% for the past month, 18.77% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, -6.91% across 3 years, and -1.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sapphire Foods India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sapphire Foods India are -401.85 and 5.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global