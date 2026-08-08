What is the share price of Lumax Auto Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹1,720.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lumax Auto Technologies? The Lumax Auto Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lumax Auto Technologies? The market cap of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹11,723.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lumax Auto Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lumax Auto Technologies are ₹1,756.70 and ₹1,698.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lumax Auto Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Auto Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹1,898.65 and 52-week low of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹955.15 as on .

How has the Lumax Auto Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Lumax Auto Technologies has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 15.26% for the past month, 0.79% over 3 months, 65.27% over 1 year, 59.52% across 3 years, and 59.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies are 42.04 and 9.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global