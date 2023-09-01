Follow Us

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LUMAX AUTO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹376.05 Closed
0.873.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹371.30₹379.20
₹376.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹202.05₹469.95
₹376.05
Open Price
₹372.90
Prev. Close
₹372.80
Volume
1,09,729

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1379.57
  • R2382.43
  • R3386.57
  • Pivot
    375.43
  • S1372.57
  • S2368.43
  • S3365.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5265.36375.19
  • 10268.11379.34
  • 20272.05382.76
  • 50270.76372.98
  • 100235.42348.77
  • 200205.26312.74

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund40,45,6251.3151.77

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DL1981PLC349793 and registration number is 025519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1157.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Milap Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roop Salotra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Diviya Chanana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanchan Kumar Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Parkash Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D K Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anmol Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jain
    Director

FAQs on Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,563.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is 39.33 and PB ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is ₹376.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is ₹469.95 and 52-week low of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is ₹202.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

