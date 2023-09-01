Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.53
|-3.46
|21.95
|45.16
|43.45
|289.76
|81.81
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.73
|13.85
|22.22
|68.00
|53.05
|362.23
|127.32
|8.26
|19.54
|44.55
|73.42
|93.61
|772.18
|472.57
|6.11
|-1.59
|32.88
|54.08
|48.43
|324.89
|99.52
|25.28
|18.14
|29.80
|70.36
|31.80
|430.31
|161.17
|11.19
|4.40
|68.33
|174.62
|105.96
|661.31
|287.16
|-3.51
|3.44
|39.34
|76.23
|76.55
|68.64
|5.03
|10.69
|4.51
|30.60
|66.59
|42.04
|37.02
|37.02
|0.55
|-8.25
|69.66
|99.44
|61.93
|169.69
|32.19
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.29
|-0.27
|27.01
|36.76
|-3.26
|1,840.43
|619.70
|-3.69
|2.80
|17.52
|44.94
|12.78
|6.15
|-10.86
|14.44
|41.57
|32.79
|76.85
|109.90
|412.39
|412.39
|8.26
|23.58
|33.95
|32.86
|-24.01
|103.96
|-43.75
|0.26
|9.87
|38.37
|18.22
|-0.59
|5.13
|-54.98
|-3.17
|21.59
|26.63
|33.75
|12.04
|17.91
|17.91
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|40,45,625
|1.3
|151.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DL1981PLC349793 and registration number is 025519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1157.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,563.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is 39.33 and PB ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is ₹376.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is ₹469.95 and 52-week low of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is ₹202.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.