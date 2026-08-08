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Lumax Auto Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

LUMAX AUTO TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Lumax Auto Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,720.00 Closed
1.72₹ 29.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lumax Auto Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,698.00₹1,756.70
₹1,720.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹955.15₹1,898.65
₹1,720.00
Open Price
₹1,698.00
Prev. Close
₹1,690.95
Volume
9,703

Source: Dion Global

Lumax Auto Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lumax Auto Technologies has gained 65.27% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Lumax Auto Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Lumax Auto Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lumax Auto Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,5391,619.3
101,506.291,571.61
201,486.911,541.92
501,568.021,557.05
1001,603.11,564.16
2001,529.111,477.6

Source: Dion Global

Lumax Auto Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lumax Auto Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.53%, FII holding rose to 8.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lumax Auto Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
53,33,3474.17817.92
24,80,0000.49380.33
2,04,9160.6431.43
1,78,8181.0727.42
1,52,1750.0823.34
64,3000.949.86
61,6571.279.46
57,7710.398.86
9,5240.311.46
1,3000.550.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Lumax Auto Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTLumax Auto Technolog - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar & T
Aug 02, 2026, 04:20 AM IST ISTLumax Auto Technolog - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 02, 2026, 04:14 AM IST ISTLumax Auto Technolog - Notice Of 45Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On August 26, 2026
Aug 02, 2026, 04:04 AM IST ISTLumax Auto Technolog - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 02, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTLumax Auto Technolog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Lumax Auto Technologies

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DL1981PLC349793 and registration number is 025519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3605.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D K Jain
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Deepak Jain
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Anmol Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Diviya Chanana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Parkash Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Chandulal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lumax Auto Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Lumax Auto Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹1,720.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lumax Auto Technologies?

The Lumax Auto Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lumax Auto Technologies?

The market cap of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹11,723.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lumax Auto Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lumax Auto Technologies are ₹1,756.70 and ₹1,698.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lumax Auto Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Auto Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹1,898.65 and 52-week low of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹955.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lumax Auto Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lumax Auto Technologies has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 15.26% for the past month, 0.79% over 3 months, 65.27% over 1 year, 59.52% across 3 years, and 59.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies are 42.04 and 9.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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