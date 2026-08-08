Here's the live share price of Lumax Auto Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lumax Auto Technologies has gained 65.27% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Lumax Auto Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,539
|1,619.3
|10
|1,506.29
|1,571.61
|20
|1,486.91
|1,541.92
|50
|1,568.02
|1,557.05
|100
|1,603.1
|1,564.16
|200
|1,529.11
|1,477.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lumax Auto Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.53%, FII holding rose to 8.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|53,33,347
|4.17
|817.92
|24,80,000
|0.49
|380.33
|2,04,916
|0.64
|31.43
|1,78,818
|1.07
|27.42
|1,52,175
|0.08
|23.34
|64,300
|0.94
|9.86
|61,657
|1.27
|9.46
|57,771
|0.39
|8.86
|9,524
|0.31
|1.46
|1,300
|0.55
|0.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Lumax Auto Technolog - Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered With Company/Registrar & T
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:20 AM IST IST
|Lumax Auto Technolog - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:14 AM IST IST
|Lumax Auto Technolog - Notice Of 45Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On August 26, 2026
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:04 AM IST IST
|Lumax Auto Technolog - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Lumax Auto Technolog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DL1981PLC349793 and registration number is 025519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3605.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹1,720.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lumax Auto Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹11,723.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lumax Auto Technologies are ₹1,756.70 and ₹1,698.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lumax Auto Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹1,898.65 and 52-week low of Lumax Auto Technologies is ₹955.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lumax Auto Technologies has shown returns of 1.72% over the past day, 15.26% for the past month, 0.79% over 3 months, 65.27% over 1 year, 59.52% across 3 years, and 59.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lumax Auto Technologies are 42.04 and 9.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global