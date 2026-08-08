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NACL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NACL INDUSTRIES

Murugappa Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NACL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.00 Closed
-0.17₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NACL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.40₹180.65
₹178.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.55₹287.07
₹178.00
Open Price
₹178.00
Prev. Close
₹178.30
Volume
16,482

Source: Dion Global

NACL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NACL Industries has declined 37.22% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, NACL Industries has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

NACL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NACL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5187.29183.8
10193.69189.37
20208.14195.86
50191.34192.06
100171.13181.74
200167.48173.37

Source: Dion Global

NACL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NACL Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.68%, while DII stake decreased to 1.32%, FII holding rose to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NACL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTNACL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 24, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTNACL Industries - NACL
Jul 23, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTNACL Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 22, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTNACL Industries - NACL Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Sale Of Stake In Associate Company
Jul 22, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTNACL Industries - NACL Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Quarter Results

Source: Dion Global

About NACL Industries

NACL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1986PLC016607 and registration number is 016607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1507.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Alagappan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Dr. Raghuram Devarakonda
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S Sankarasubramanian
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. M Lakshmi Kantam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Raghavendra Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on NACL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of NACL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NACL Industries is ₹178.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NACL Industries?

The NACL Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NACL Industries?

The market cap of NACL Industries is ₹4,169.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NACL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NACL Industries are ₹180.65 and ₹176.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NACL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NACL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NACL Industries is ₹287.07 and 52-week low of NACL Industries is ₹112.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NACL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The NACL Industries has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -19.29% for the past month, -1.55% over 3 months, -37.22% over 1 year, 33.19% across 3 years, and 21.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NACL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NACL Industries are 337.12 and 6.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NACL Industries News

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