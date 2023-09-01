Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

NACL Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NACL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹82.25 Closed
-2.2-1.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NACL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.90₹84.95
₹82.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.85₹110.75
₹82.25
Open Price
₹84.05
Prev. Close
₹84.10
Volume
1,84,537

NACL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.17
  • R286.08
  • R387.22
  • Pivot
    83.03
  • S181.12
  • S279.98
  • S378.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 575.4382.2
  • 1074.9481.6
  • 2074.6282.14
  • 5075.7485.14
  • 10075.6187.19
  • 20080.2887.23

NACL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

NACL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

NACL Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund16,11,0470.1913.12

NACL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NACL Industries Ltd.

NACL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1986PLC016607 and registration number is 016607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1640.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. K Lakshmi Raju
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. M Pavan Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. C Varada Rajulu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Kudva
    Director
  • Mr. Raghavender Mateti
    Director
  • Mr. N Vijayaraghavan
    Director
  • Mr. Ramkrishna Mudholkar
    Director
  • Mr. N Sambasiva Rao
    Director
  • Ms. Veni Mocharla
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Churiwal
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on NACL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NACL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of NACL Industries Ltd. is ₹1,635.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NACL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NACL Industries Ltd. is 32.03 and PB ratio of NACL Industries Ltd. is 2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NACL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NACL Industries Ltd. is ₹82.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NACL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NACL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NACL Industries Ltd. is ₹110.75 and 52-week low of NACL Industries Ltd. is ₹71.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data