Here's the live share price of NACL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NACL Industries has declined 37.22% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, NACL Industries has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|187.29
|183.8
|10
|193.69
|189.37
|20
|208.14
|195.86
|50
|191.34
|192.06
|100
|171.13
|181.74
|200
|167.48
|173.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NACL Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.68%, while DII stake decreased to 1.32%, FII holding rose to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|NACL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|NACL Industries - NACL
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|NACL Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|NACL Industries - NACL Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Sale Of Stake In Associate Company
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|NACL Industries - NACL Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Quarter Results
Source: Dion Global
NACL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1986PLC016607 and registration number is 016607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1507.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NACL Industries is ₹178.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NACL Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NACL Industries is ₹4,169.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NACL Industries are ₹180.65 and ₹176.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NACL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NACL Industries is ₹287.07 and 52-week low of NACL Industries is ₹112.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NACL Industries has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -19.29% for the past month, -1.55% over 3 months, -37.22% over 1 year, 33.19% across 3 years, and 21.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NACL Industries are 337.12 and 6.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global