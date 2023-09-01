Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|16,11,047
|0.19
|13.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NACL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219TG1986PLC016607 and registration number is 016607. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1640.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NACL Industries Ltd. is ₹1,635.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NACL Industries Ltd. is 32.03 and PB ratio of NACL Industries Ltd. is 2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NACL Industries Ltd. is ₹82.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NACL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NACL Industries Ltd. is ₹110.75 and 52-week low of NACL Industries Ltd. is ₹71.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.