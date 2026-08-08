What is the share price of NACL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NACL Industries is ₹178.00 as on .

What kind of stock is NACL Industries? The NACL Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NACL Industries? The market cap of NACL Industries is ₹4,169.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NACL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of NACL Industries are ₹180.65 and ₹176.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NACL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NACL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NACL Industries is ₹287.07 and 52-week low of NACL Industries is ₹112.55 as on .

How has the NACL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The NACL Industries has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -19.29% for the past month, -1.55% over 3 months, -37.22% over 1 year, 33.19% across 3 years, and 21.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NACL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NACL Industries are 337.12 and 6.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global