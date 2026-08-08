What is the share price of Netweb Technologies India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netweb Technologies India is ₹4,940.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Netweb Technologies India? The Netweb Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Netweb Technologies India? The market cap of Netweb Technologies India is ₹28,132.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Netweb Technologies India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Netweb Technologies India are ₹4,966.00 and ₹4,780.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Netweb Technologies India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netweb Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netweb Technologies India is ₹5,241.65 and 52-week low of Netweb Technologies India is ₹2,037.65 as on .

How has the Netweb Technologies India performed historically in terms of returns? The Netweb Technologies India has shown returns of 2.69% over the past day, 16.69% for the past month, 14.77% over 3 months, 130.08% over 1 year, 77.26% across 3 years, and 40.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Netweb Technologies India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Netweb Technologies India are 107.93 and 38.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global