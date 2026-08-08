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Netweb Technologies India Share Price

NSE
BSE

NETWEB TECHNOLOGIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Data Center
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Netweb Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,940.65 Closed
2.69₹ 129.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Netweb Technologies India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,780.05₹4,966.00
₹4,940.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,037.65₹5,241.65
₹4,940.65
Open Price
₹4,799.90
Prev. Close
₹4,811.15
Volume
85,558

Source: Dion Global

Netweb Technologies India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Netweb Technologies India has gained 130.08% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Sagility (-6.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Netweb Technologies India has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Netweb Technologies India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Netweb Technologies India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,417.114,663.57
104,339.324,533.2
204,314.144,460.93
504,469.194,372.5
1004,040.674,140.88
2003,710.233,741.24

Source: Dion Global

Netweb Technologies India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Netweb Technologies India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.91%, FII holding fell to 9.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Netweb Technologies India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,25,4770.45329.24
6,98,4362.06316.96
3,72,0250.75168.83
3,51,5581.7159.54
2,70,2220.98122.63
1,69,8750.8477.09
1,21,2860.3155.04
55,0921.7925
14,1221.456.41
14,0000.246.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Netweb Technologies India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTNetweb Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 02, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTNetweb Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 02, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTNetweb Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 02, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTNetweb Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Aug 01, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTNetweb Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Netweb Technologies India

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100HR1999PLC103911 and registration number is 103911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2183.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Lodha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navin Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niraj Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mrutyunjay Mahapatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jasjeet Singh Bagla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Romi Jatta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Netweb Technologies India Share Price

What is the share price of Netweb Technologies India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netweb Technologies India is ₹4,940.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Netweb Technologies India?

The Netweb Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Netweb Technologies India?

The market cap of Netweb Technologies India is ₹28,132.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Netweb Technologies India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Netweb Technologies India are ₹4,966.00 and ₹4,780.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Netweb Technologies India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netweb Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netweb Technologies India is ₹5,241.65 and 52-week low of Netweb Technologies India is ₹2,037.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Netweb Technologies India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Netweb Technologies India has shown returns of 2.69% over the past day, 16.69% for the past month, 14.77% over 3 months, 130.08% over 1 year, 77.26% across 3 years, and 40.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Netweb Technologies India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Netweb Technologies India are 107.93 and 38.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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