Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.32
|-3.79
|-7.09
|-7.09
|-7.09
|-7.09
|-7.09
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|5,99,004
|0.92
|52.45
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|2,72,416
|0.07
|23.85
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|2,70,030
|1.09
|23.64
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|1,60,620
|0.86
|14.06
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|1,47,780
|0.25
|12.94
|HDFC Defence Fund
|1,35,000
|0.96
|11.82
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|1,35,030
|0.33
|11.82
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|1,20,370
|0.25
|10.54
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|1,08,000
|0.25
|9.46
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|1,03,006
|0.91
|9.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IT Consulting & Software
The market cap of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is ₹4,742.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is 50.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is ₹845.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netweb Technologies India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is ₹953.00 and 52-week low of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is ₹782.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.