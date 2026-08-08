Here's the live share price of Netweb Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Netweb Technologies India has gained 130.08% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Sagility (-6.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Netweb Technologies India has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,417.11
|4,663.57
|10
|4,339.32
|4,533.2
|20
|4,314.14
|4,460.93
|50
|4,469.19
|4,372.5
|100
|4,040.67
|4,140.88
|200
|3,710.23
|3,741.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Netweb Technologies India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.91%, FII holding fell to 9.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,25,477
|0.45
|329.24
|6,98,436
|2.06
|316.96
|3,72,025
|0.75
|168.83
|3,51,558
|1.7
|159.54
|2,70,222
|0.98
|122.63
|1,69,875
|0.84
|77.09
|1,21,286
|0.31
|55.04
|55,092
|1.79
|25
|14,122
|1.45
|6.41
|14,000
|0.24
|6.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Netweb Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Netweb Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Netweb Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Netweb Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Netweb Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100HR1999PLC103911 and registration number is 103911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2183.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netweb Technologies India is ₹4,940.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Netweb Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Netweb Technologies India is ₹28,132.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Netweb Technologies India are ₹4,966.00 and ₹4,780.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netweb Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netweb Technologies India is ₹5,241.65 and 52-week low of Netweb Technologies India is ₹2,037.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Netweb Technologies India has shown returns of 2.69% over the past day, 16.69% for the past month, 14.77% over 3 months, 130.08% over 1 year, 77.26% across 3 years, and 40.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Netweb Technologies India are 107.93 and 38.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global