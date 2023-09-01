Follow Us

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. Share Price

NETWEB TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹845.95 Closed
-0.18-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Netweb Technologies India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹843.95₹854.40
₹845.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹782.55₹953.00
₹845.95
Open Price
₹847.50
Prev. Close
₹847.45
Volume
13,943

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1852.25
  • R2858.55
  • R3862.7
  • Pivot
    848.1
  • S1841.8
  • S2837.65
  • S3831.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5182.1847.13
  • 1091.05845.89
  • 2045.52854.73
  • 5018.210
  • 1009.110
  • 2004.550

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.32-3.79-7.09-7.09-7.09-7.09-7.09
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. Share Holdings

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund5,99,0040.9252.45
Nippon India Small Cap Fund2,72,4160.0723.85
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund2,70,0301.0923.64
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund1,60,6200.8614.06
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund1,47,7800.2512.94
HDFC Defence Fund1,35,0000.9611.82
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund1,35,0300.3311.82
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund1,20,3700.2510.54
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund1,08,0000.259.46
Franklin India Opportunities Fund1,03,0060.919.02
Netweb Technologies India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Netweb Technologies India Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Navin Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niraj Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mrutyunjay Mahapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasjeet Singh Bagla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Romi Jatta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Netweb Technologies India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Netweb Technologies India Ltd.?

The market cap of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is ₹4,742.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Netweb Technologies India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is 50.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Netweb Technologies India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is ₹845.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Netweb Technologies India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Netweb Technologies India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is ₹953.00 and 52-week low of Netweb Technologies India Ltd. is ₹782.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

