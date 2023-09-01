Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sonata Software Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,042.65 Closed
-0.28-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sonata Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,025.05₹1,050.00
₹1,042.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹487.25₹1,094.70
₹1,042.65
Open Price
₹1,045.55
Prev. Close
₹1,045.55
Volume
3,10,843

Sonata Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,053.62
  • R21,064.28
  • R31,078.57
  • Pivot
    1,039.33
  • S11,028.67
  • S21,014.38
  • S31,003.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5508.331,029.86
  • 10508.231,027.87
  • 20507.831,029.02
  • 50527.651,015.06
  • 100519.95958.87
  • 200547.41854.14

Sonata Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Sonata Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Sonata Software Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan91,09,3294.57962.58
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan24,48,2452.4258.71
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan13,72,6571.98145.05
HSBC Value Fund11,63,0321.35122.9
Nippon India Small Cap Fund7,72,0420.2481.58
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund7,35,1452.0977.68
HSBC Midcap Fund5,15,3000.6954.45
Tata Digital India Fund4,52,4220.6347.81
HDFC Multi Cap Fund3,73,0280.5139.42
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund3,51,8001.6137.17
View All Mutual Funds

Sonata Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Sonata Software Ltd.

Sonata Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1994PLC082110 and registration number is 082110. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 758.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay K Asher
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip P Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Srikar Reddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. S B Ghia
    Director
  • Mr. Viren Raheja
    Director
  • Ms. Radhika Rajan
    Director

FAQs on Sonata Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sonata Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹14,659.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonata Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sonata Software Ltd. is 32.44 and PB ratio of Sonata Software Ltd. is 13.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sonata Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹1,42.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonata Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonata Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹1,94.70 and 52-week low of Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹487.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data