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Sonata Software Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONATA SOFTWARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Digital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sonata Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹318.65 Closed
-4.41₹ -14.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sonata Software Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹316.90₹337.20
₹318.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹208.50₹421.40
₹318.65
Open Price
₹322.40
Prev. Close
₹333.35
Volume
1,60,649

Source: Dion Global

Sonata Software Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sonata Software		-1.0713.8417.561.11-8.87-14.94-0.50
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sonata Software has declined 8.87% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonata Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Sonata Software Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sonata Software Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5318.33333.33
10305.89322.48
20301.25310.57
50285.78294.41
100269.21289.94
200304.68309.58

Source: Dion Global

Sonata Software Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sonata Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.68%, FII holding rose to 9.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sonata Software Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,00,84,5941.33537.56
52,25,5141.52139.86
45,50,4520.91121.79
36,62,5930.7898.03
32,93,8540.7988.16
31,58,6660.1184.54
30,91,7990.4182.75
30,07,4880.7780.5
22,52,8260.9160.3
19,20,8841.4351.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sonata Software Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTSonata Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 08, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTSonata Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTSonata Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTSonata Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTSonata Software - The Board At Its Meeting Held Today I.E. 6Th August, 2026 Has Fixed 14Th August, 2026 As Record Date For T

Source: Dion Global

About Sonata Software

Sonata Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1994PLC082110 and registration number is 082110. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1366.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay K Asher
    Chairperson
  • Mr. P Srikar Reddy
    Exe.Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S B Ghia
    Director
  • Mr. Viren Raheja
    Director
  • Mr. Surin Shailesh Kapadia
    Director
  • Ms. Mona Ninad Desai
    Director

FAQs on Sonata Software Share Price

What is the share price of Sonata Software?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonata Software is ₹318.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sonata Software?

The Sonata Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonata Software?

The market cap of Sonata Software is ₹8,935.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonata Software?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonata Software are ₹337.20 and ₹316.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonata Software?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonata Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonata Software is ₹421.40 and 52-week low of Sonata Software is ₹208.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sonata Software performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sonata Software has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, 13.84% for the past month, 17.56% over 3 months, -8.87% over 1 year, -14.94% across 3 years, and -0.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonata Software?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonata Software are 19.29 and 4.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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