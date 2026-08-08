What is the share price of Sonata Software? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonata Software is ₹318.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Sonata Software? The Sonata Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonata Software? The market cap of Sonata Software is ₹8,935.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonata Software? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonata Software are ₹337.20 and ₹316.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonata Software? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonata Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonata Software is ₹421.40 and 52-week low of Sonata Software is ₹208.50 as on .

How has the Sonata Software performed historically in terms of returns? The Sonata Software has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, 13.84% for the past month, 17.56% over 3 months, -8.87% over 1 year, -14.94% across 3 years, and -0.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonata Software? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonata Software are 19.29 and 4.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global