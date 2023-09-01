What is the Market Cap of Sonata Software Ltd.? The market cap of Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹14,659.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonata Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sonata Software Ltd. is 32.44 and PB ratio of Sonata Software Ltd. is 13.37 as on .

What is the share price of Sonata Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹1,42.65 as on .