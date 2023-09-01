Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|91,09,329
|4.57
|962.58
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|24,48,245
|2.4
|258.71
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|13,72,657
|1.98
|145.05
|HSBC Value Fund
|11,63,032
|1.35
|122.9
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|7,72,042
|0.24
|81.58
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|7,35,145
|2.09
|77.68
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|5,15,300
|0.69
|54.45
|Tata Digital India Fund
|4,52,422
|0.63
|47.81
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|3,73,028
|0.51
|39.42
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|3,51,800
|1.61
|37.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Sonata Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1994PLC082110 and registration number is 082110. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 758.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹14,659.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sonata Software Ltd. is 32.44 and PB ratio of Sonata Software Ltd. is 13.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹1,42.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonata Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹1,94.70 and 52-week low of Sonata Software Ltd. is ₹487.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.