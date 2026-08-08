Here's the live share price of Sonata Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sonata Software
|-1.07
|13.84
|17.56
|1.11
|-8.87
|-14.94
|-0.50
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sonata Software has declined 8.87% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonata Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|318.33
|333.33
|10
|305.89
|322.48
|20
|301.25
|310.57
|50
|285.78
|294.41
|100
|269.21
|289.94
|200
|304.68
|309.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sonata Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.68%, FII holding rose to 9.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,00,84,594
|1.33
|537.56
|52,25,514
|1.52
|139.86
|45,50,452
|0.91
|121.79
|36,62,593
|0.78
|98.03
|32,93,854
|0.79
|88.16
|31,58,666
|0.11
|84.54
|30,91,799
|0.41
|82.75
|30,07,488
|0.77
|80.5
|22,52,826
|0.91
|60.3
|19,20,884
|1.43
|51.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Sonata Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Sonata Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Sonata Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Sonata Software - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Sonata Software - The Board At Its Meeting Held Today I.E. 6Th August, 2026 Has Fixed 14Th August, 2026 As Record Date For T
Source: Dion Global
Sonata Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1994PLC082110 and registration number is 082110. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1366.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonata Software is ₹318.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sonata Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sonata Software is ₹8,935.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonata Software are ₹337.20 and ₹316.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonata Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonata Software is ₹421.40 and 52-week low of Sonata Software is ₹208.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sonata Software has shown returns of -4.41% over the past day, 13.84% for the past month, 17.56% over 3 months, -8.87% over 1 year, -14.94% across 3 years, and -0.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonata Software are 19.29 and 4.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global